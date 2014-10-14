openbase logo
co-read

by Julian Gruber
0.1.1 (see all)

Consume a readable stream generator-style

56.2K

GitHub Stars

40

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

co-read

Consume a readable stream generator-style. Works with streams1 (push) and streams2 (pull) streams!

build status downloads

Example

Log all chunks from a stream to stdout:

var http = require('http');
var co = require('co');
var read = require('co-read');

co(function*() {
  var stream = createStreamSomehow();
  var buf;
  while(buf = yield read(stream)) {
    console.log(buf);
  }
})();

Also check out /example.js for a complete example using http streams, both streams1 and streams2 style.

API

read(stream)

Read a chunk from stream.

  • Returns a truthy value when the stream emits data.
  • Returns undefined when the stream ended.
  • Throws an Error when stream emits one.

Installation

With npm do:

npm install co-read

Kudos

The streams2 part is based on previous work from TooTallNate.

License

(MIT)

Copyright (c) 2013 Julian Gruber <julian@juliangruber.com>

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

