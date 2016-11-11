Co wrapper for node-postgres. Also supports ESNext's async/await.
$ npm install co-pg
co-pg provides higher order functions that will return a wrapped edition of
pg. Everything that is available
from
pg is also available on
co-pg with no alterations to the original API. The
pg API methods that use a
callback style interface also have companion promise methods that are usable by
co 4.0 and by ESNext async/await.
Supports:
Supports Node Engines:
--harmony flag to work)
co-pg adds a few additional methods on top of the
pg API.
PG prototype adds the
#connectAsync method
#connectPromise which aliases
#connectAsync
Client prototype adds the
#connectAsync and
#queryAsync methods
#connectPromise which aliases
#connectAsync
#queryPromise which aliases
#queryAsync
These methods behave exactly the same as their counter-parts, including their arguments, except instead of supplying a callback, the promise is yielded. All the original methods are still available by using the sans-underscore methods. For documentation or help on how they work, please see the original project's documentation.
Connect to a postgres instance, run a query, and disconnect, using
co.
let co = require('co');
let pg = require('co-pg')(require('pg'));
let connectionString = 'postgres://postgres:1234@localhost/postgres';
co(function* connectExample() {
try {
let client = new pg.Client(connectionString);
yield client.connectPromise();
let result = yield client.queryPromise('select now() as "theTime"');
console.log(result.rows[0].theTime);
client.end();
} catch (ex) {
console.error(ex);
}
});
The underlying pooling system is not altered. The companion thunk methods can be used instead. Since PG#Connect returns multiple objects, the return value is an array of those results. They can then be manually destructured into separate variables for cleaner code.
let co = require('co');
let pg = require('co-pg')(require('pg'));
let connectionString = 'postgres://postgres:1234@localhost/postgres';
co(function* poolExample() {
try {
let connectResults = yield pg.connectPromise(connectionString);
let client = connectResults[0];
let done = connectResults[1];
let result = yield client.queryPromise('select now() as "theTime"');
//call `done()` to release the client back to the pool
done();
console.log(result.rows[0].theTime);
process.exit();
} catch (ex) {
console.error(ex.toString());
}
});
MIT