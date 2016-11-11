Co wrapper for node-postgres. Also supports ESNext's async/await.

Installation

npm install co-pg

Overview

co-pg provides higher order functions that will return a wrapped edition of pg . Everything that is available from pg is also available on co-pg with no alterations to the original API. The pg API methods that use a callback style interface also have companion promise methods that are usable by co 4.0 and by ESNext async/await.

Supports:

node-postgres

node-pg-native

node-postgres-pure (even though it has been deprecated)

Supports Node Engines:

v0.12 (requires --harmony flag to work)

v5

v5

API Additions

co-pg adds a few additional methods on top of the pg API.

PG prototype adds the #connectAsync method also includes #connectPromise which aliases #connectAsync

Client prototype adds the #connectAsync and #queryAsync methods
also includes #connectPromise which aliases #connectAsync
also includes #queryPromise which aliases #queryAsync

prototype adds the and methods

These methods behave exactly the same as their counter-parts, including their arguments, except instead of supplying a callback, the promise is yielded. All the original methods are still available by using the sans-underscore methods. For documentation or help on how they work, please see the original project's documentation.

Examples

Single connection

Connect to a postgres instance, run a query, and disconnect, using co .

let co = require ( 'co' ); let pg = require ( 'co-pg' )( require ( 'pg' )); let connectionString = 'postgres://postgres:1234@localhost/postgres' ; co( function * connectExample ( ) { try { let client = new pg.Client(connectionString); yield client.connectPromise(); let result = yield client.queryPromise( 'select now() as "theTime"' ); console .log(result.rows[ 0 ].theTime); client.end(); } catch (ex) { console .error(ex); } });

Client pooling

The underlying pooling system is not altered. The companion thunk methods can be used instead. Since PG#Connect returns multiple objects, the return value is an array of those results. They can then be manually destructured into separate variables for cleaner code.

let co = require ( 'co' ); let pg = require ( 'co-pg' )( require ( 'pg' )); let connectionString = 'postgres://postgres:1234@localhost/postgres' ; co( function * poolExample ( ) { try { let connectResults = yield pg.connectPromise(connectionString); let client = connectResults[ 0 ]; let done = connectResults[ 1 ]; let result = yield client.queryPromise( 'select now() as "theTime"' ); done(); console .log(result.rows[ 0 ].theTime); process.exit(); } catch (ex) { console .error(ex.toString()); } });

License

MIT