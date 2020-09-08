Execute thunks, generators, async functions in parallel with concurrency support and gather all the results.
co-gather is similar with co-parallel, but
co-gather will gather all the result of these thunks, even those thunks throw error.
$ npm install co-gather
const gather = require('./');
const sleep = require('mz-modules/sleep');
function* fun(result, error, interval) {
yield sleep(interval || 100);
if (error) throw new Error(error);
return result;
}
console.time('gather');
gather([
fun(1),
fun(null, 'error'),
], 2).then(res => {
console.timeEnd('gather');
console.log(res);
});
Notice: You must pass async functions or functions return promise. If a promise is passed, it will start executing when it's created, and there's no way to control concurrency through gather.
const gather = require('./');
const sleep = require('mz-modules/sleep');
async function fun(result, error, interval) {
await sleep(interval || 100);
if (error) throw new Error(error);
return result;
}
console.time('gather');
gather([
() => fun(1),
async () => fun(null, 'error'),
], 2).then(res => {
console.timeEnd('gather');
console.log(res);
});
=>
[
{ isError: false, value: 1 },
{ isError: true, error: [Error: error] }
]
Execute
items in parallel, with the given concurrency defaulting to 5, and gather the result
MIT