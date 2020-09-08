Execute thunks, generators, async functions in parallel with concurrency support and gather all the results.

co-gather is similar with co-parallel, but co-gather will gather all the result of these thunks, even those thunks throw error.

Installation

npm install co-gather

Example

generator function

const gather = require ( './' ); const sleep = require ( 'mz-modules/sleep' ); function * fun ( result, error, interval ) { yield sleep(interval || 100 ); if (error) throw new Error (error); return result; } console .time( 'gather' ); gather([ fun( 1 ), fun( null , 'error' ), ], 2 ).then( res => { console .timeEnd( 'gather' ); console .log(res); });

async function

Notice: You must pass async functions or functions return promise. If a promise is passed, it will start executing when it's created, and there's no way to control concurrency through gather.

const gather = require ( './' ); const sleep = require ( 'mz-modules/sleep' ); async function fun ( result, error, interval ) { await sleep(interval || 100 ); if (error) throw new Error (error); return result; } console .time( 'gather' ); gather([ () => fun( 1 ), async () => fun( null , 'error' ), ], 2 ).then( res => { console .timeEnd( 'gather' ); console .log(res); });

=>

[ { isError: false , value: 1 }, { isError: true , error: [Error: error] } ]

API

Execute items in parallel, with the given concurrency defaulting to 5, and gather the result

License

MIT