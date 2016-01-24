openbase logo
co-foreach

by Ivan Pusic
1.1.1 (see all)

Run generator function as forEach loop callback

Overview

Readme

co-foreach

Build Status

Run generator function as forEach loop callback

Installation

npm install co-foreach

Example 1

var forEach = require('co-foreach');

// Every generator callback is wrapped into co function,
// so you can take advantage of all co features
forEach(array, function * (item, idx) {
  // do something awesome with generators
}).then(handleFinish);

Example 2

var forEach = require('co-foreach');
var Q = require('q');
var fs = require('fs');

var files = ['./test/test1.txt', './test/test2.txt'];

// co-foreach is returning promise
forEach(files, function * (file, idx) {
  var content = yield Q.nfcall(fs.readFile, file);
  // do something usefull
}).then(function () {
  // co-foreach is returning promise which is fulfilled
  // after all generator functions are successfully finished
}).catch(function (err) {
  // handle error
});

Example 3

var forEach = require('co-foreach');

// You can also use co-foreach with normal callbacks
forEach(array, function (item, idx) {
});

License

MIT

