Return any event that an emitter emits.

Installation

npm install co-event

Example

Returns events in sequence, with the .type and .args keys. The original events are still emitted except for "error", as node will think no handler is registered.

var event = require ( 'co-event' ); var e; while (e = yield event(emitter)) { switch (e.type) { case 'end' : break ; case 'close' : break ; case 'error' : break ; } }

License

MIT