co-each

by Julian Gruber
0.1.0 (see all)

Parallel forEach for generators

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

co-each

Parallel forEach for generators.

build status

Example

Backup some files:

var each = require('co-each');
var fs = require('fs');
var co = require('co');

co(function* () {
  var files = [
    'index.js', 'README.md'
  ];

  yield each(files, backup);
});

// simple backup function
function backup(path) {
  return function(done) {
    fs.createReadStream(path)
    .pipe(fs.createWriteStream(path + '.bck'))
    .on('error', done)
    .on('close', done);
  };
}

API

each(arr, fn)

For each element in the Array arr, call the generator fn with

  • the element
  • the current index
  • the whole array

as in Array#forEach and yield when all are done. Functions are being executed in parallel.

Installation

With npm do:

npm install co-each

License

(MIT)

Copyright (c) 2013 Julian Gruber <julian@juliangruber.com>

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

