busboy multipart parser using
co or
koa.
var parse = require('co-busboy')
app.use(function* (next) {
// the body isn't multipart, so busboy can't parse it
if (!this.request.is('multipart/*')) return yield next
var parts = parse(this)
var part
while (part = yield parts()) {
if (part.length) {
// arrays are busboy fields
console.log('key: ' + part[0])
console.log('value: ' + part[1])
} else {
// otherwise, it's a stream
part.pipe(fs.createWriteStream('some file.txt'))
}
}
console.log('and we are done parsing the form!')
})
Note that parts will be delievered in the order they are defined in the form. Put your CSRF token first in the form and your larger files last.
If you want
co-busboy to automatically handle the fields,
set the
autoFields: true option.
Now all the parts will be streams and a field object and array will automatically be populated.
var parse = require('co-busboy')
app.use(function* (next) {
var parts = parse(this, {
autoFields: true
})
var part
while (part = yield parts()) {
// it's a stream
part.pipe(fs.createWriteStream('some file.txt'))
}
console.log('and we are done parsing the form!')
// .field holds all the fields in key/value form
console.log(parts.field._csrf)
// .fields holds all the fields in [key, value] form
console.log(parts.fields[0])
})
Use
options.checkField hook
function(name, val, fieldnameTruncated, valTruncated)
can handle fields check.
var parse = require('co-busboy')
app.use(function* (next) {
var ctx = this
var parts = parse(this, {
checkField: function (name, value) {
if (name === '_csrf' && !checkCSRF(ctx, value)) {
var err = new Error('invalid csrf token')
err.status = 400
return err
}
}
})
var part
while (part = yield parts()) {
// ...
}
})
Use
options.checkFile hook
function(fieldname, file, filename, encoding, mimetype)
can handle filename check.
var parse = require('co-busboy')
var path = require('path')
app.use(function* (next) {
var ctx = this
var parts = parse(this, {
// only allow upload `.jpg` files
checkFile: function (fieldname, file, filename) {
if (path.extname(filename) !== '.jpg') {
var err = new Error('invalid jpg image')
err.status = 400
return err
}
}
})
var part
while (part = yield parts()) {
// ...
}
})
var parse = require('co-busboy')
var parts = parse(stream, {
autoFields: true
})
options are passed to busboy.
The only additional option is
autoFields.
Note: If busboy events
partsLimit,
filesLimit,
fieldsLimit is emitted, will throw an error.
Yield the next part.
If
autoFields: true, this will always be a file stream.
Otherwise, it will be a field as an array.
Readable Stream
fieldname
filename
transferEncoding or
encoding
mimeType or
mime
Field[]
fieldname
value
valueTruncated -
Boolean
fieldnameTruncated - Boolean
If falsey, then the parser is done.
If
autoFields: true, this object will be populated with key/value pairs.
If
autoFields: true, this array will be populated with all fields.
The MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (c) 2013 Jonathan Ong me@jongleberry.com Copyright (c) 2015 cojs and other contributors
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.