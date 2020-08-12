Parse request bodies with generators inspired by Raynos/body.

Installation

$ npm install co-body

Options

limit number or string representing the request size limit (1mb for json and 56kb for form-urlencoded)

number or string representing the request size limit (1mb for json and 56kb for form-urlencoded) strict when set to true , JSON parser will only accept arrays and objects; when false will accept anything JSON.parse accepts. Defaults to true . (also strict mode will always return object).

when set to , JSON parser will only accept arrays and objects; when will accept anything accepts. Defaults to . (also mode will always return object). queryString an object of options when parsing query strings and form data. See qs for more information.

an object of options when parsing query strings and form data. See qs for more information. returnRawBody when set to true , the return value of co-body will be an object with two properties: { parsed: /* parsed value */, raw: /* raw body */} .

when set to , the return value of will be an object with two properties: . jsonTypes is used to determine what media type co-body will parse as json , this option is passed directly to the type-is library.

is used to determine what media type will parse as , this option is passed directly to the type-is library. formTypes is used to determine what media type co-body will parse as form , this option is passed directly to the type-is library.

is used to determine what media type will parse as , this option is passed directly to the type-is library. textTypes is used to determine what media type co-body will parse as text, this option is passed directly to the type-is library.

more options available via raw-body:

Example

var body = await parse.json(req); var body = await parse.json(req, { limit : '10kb' }); var body = await parse.form(req); var body = await parse.text(req); var body = await parse(req); var body = await parse(req, { textTypes : [ 'text' , 'html' ] });

Koa

This lib also supports ctx.req in Koa (or other libraries), so that you may simply use this instead of this.req .

var body = await parse.json( this ); var body = await parse.form( this ); var body = await parse.text( this ); var body = await parse( this );

License

MIT