co-body

by cojs
6.1.0 (see all)

Parse request bodies with co

npm
GitHub
CDN

927K

GitHub Stars

308

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

co-body

Parse request bodies with generators inspired by Raynos/body.

Installation

$ npm install co-body

Options

  • limit number or string representing the request size limit (1mb for json and 56kb for form-urlencoded)
  • strict when set to true, JSON parser will only accept arrays and objects; when false will accept anything JSON.parse accepts. Defaults to true. (also strict mode will always return object).
  • queryString an object of options when parsing query strings and form data. See qs for more information.
  • returnRawBody when set to true, the return value of co-body will be an object with two properties: { parsed: /* parsed value */, raw: /* raw body */}.
  • jsonTypes is used to determine what media type co-body will parse as json, this option is passed directly to the type-is library.
  • formTypes is used to determine what media type co-body will parse as form, this option is passed directly to the type-is library.
  • textTypes is used to determine what media type co-body will parse as text, this option is passed directly to the type-is library.

more options available via raw-body:

Example

// application/json
var body = await parse.json(req);

// explicit limit
var body = await parse.json(req, { limit: '10kb' });

// application/x-www-form-urlencoded
var body = await parse.form(req);

// text/plain
var body = await parse.text(req);

// either
var body = await parse(req);

// custom type
var body = await parse(req, { textTypes: ['text', 'html'] });

Koa

This lib also supports ctx.req in Koa (or other libraries), so that you may simply use this instead of this.req.

// application/json
var body = await parse.json(this);

// application/x-www-form-urlencoded
var body = await parse.form(this);

// text/plain
var body = await parse.text(this);

// either
var body = await parse(this);

License

MIT

