Parse request bodies with generators inspired by Raynos/body.
$ npm install co-body
limit number or string representing the request size limit (1mb for json and 56kb for form-urlencoded)
strict when set to
true, JSON parser will only accept arrays and objects; when
false will accept anything
JSON.parse accepts. Defaults to
true. (also
strict mode will always return object).
queryString an object of options when parsing query strings and form data. See qs for more information.
returnRawBody when set to
true, the return value of
co-body will be an object with two properties:
{ parsed: /* parsed value */, raw: /* raw body */}.
jsonTypes is used to determine what media type co-body will parse as json, this option is passed directly to the type-is library.
formTypes is used to determine what media type co-body will parse as form, this option is passed directly to the type-is library.
textTypes is used to determine what media type co-body will parse as text, this option is passed directly to the type-is library.
more options available via raw-body:
// application/json
var body = await parse.json(req);
// explicit limit
var body = await parse.json(req, { limit: '10kb' });
// application/x-www-form-urlencoded
var body = await parse.form(req);
// text/plain
var body = await parse.text(req);
// either
var body = await parse(req);
// custom type
var body = await parse(req, { textTypes: ['text', 'html'] });
This lib also supports
ctx.req in Koa (or other libraries),
so that you may simply use
this instead of
this.req.
// application/json
var body = await parse.json(this);
// application/x-www-form-urlencoded
var body = await parse.form(this);
// text/plain
var body = await parse.text(this);
// either
var body = await parse(this);
MIT