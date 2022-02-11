openbase logo
cnpmjs.org

by cnpm
2.19.4

Private npm registry and web for Enterprise

Readme

cnpmjs.org

npm version Node.js CI Test coverage Known Vulnerabilities npm download FOSSA Status

logo

Description

Private npm registry and web for Enterprise, base on koa, MySQL and Simple Store Service.

Our goal is to provide a low cost maintenance, easy to use, and easy to scale solution for private npm.

What can you do with cnpmjs.org?

Features

  • Support "scoped" packages: npm/npm#5239
  • Support CORS
  • Simple to deploy: only need mysql and a simple store system.
  • Low cost and easy maintenance: package.json info can store in MySQL, MariaDB, SQLite or PostgreSQL. tarball(tgz file) can store in Amazon S3 or other object storage service.
  • Automatic synchronization: automatically sync from any registry specified. support two sync modes:
    • Sync all modules from upstream
    • Only sync the modules after first access.
  • Manual synchronization: automatic synchronization may has little delay. you can sync manually on web page.
  • Customized client: we provide a client cnpm to extend npm with more features(sync command, gzip support). And it is easy to wrap for your own registry which build with cnpmjs.org.
  • Compatible with npm client: you can use the official npm client with cnpmjs.org. you only need to change the registry in client config.
  • Support http_proxy: if you're behind a firewall, you can provide a http proxy for cnpmjs.org.

Docs

Develop on your local machine

Dependencies

  • node >= 8.0.0
  • Databases: only required one type
    • sqlite3 >= 3.0.2, we use sqlite3 by default
    • MySQL >= 5.6.16, include mysqld and mysql cli. I test on mysql@5.6.16.
    • MariaDB
    • PostgreSQL

Clone code and run test

# clone from git
$ git clone https://github.com/cnpm/cnpmjs.org.git

# install dependencies
$ make install

# test
$ make test

# coverage
$ make test-cov

# update dependencies
$ make autod

# start server with development mode
$ make dev

Dockerized cnpmjs.org Installation Guide

Cnpmjs.org shipped with a simple but pragmatic Docker Compose configuration.With the configuration, you can set up a MySQL backend cnpmjs.org instance by executing just one command on Docker installed environment.

Preparation

Dockerized cnpmjs.org control command

Make sure your current working directory is the root of this GitHub repository.

Run dockerized cnpmjs.org
 $docker-compose up

This command will build a Docker image using the current code of repository. Then set up a dockerized MySQL instance with data initialized. After Docker container running, you can access your cnpmjs.org web portal at http://127.0.0.1:7002 and npm register at http://127.0.0.1:7001.

Run cnpmjs.org in the backend

$docker-compose up -d

Rebuild cnpmjs.org Docker image

$docker-compose build

Remove current dockerized cnpmjs.org instance

The current configuration set 2 named Docker Volume for your persistent data. If you haven't change the repository directory name, them will be "cnpmjsorg_cnpm-files-volume" & "cnpmjsorg_cnpm-db-volume".

Be Careful, the following commands will remove them.

$docker-compose rm
$docker volume rm cnpmjsorg_cnpm-files-volume
$docker volume rm cnpmjsorg_cnpm-db-volume

You can get more information about your data volumes using the below commands:

$docker volume ls  // list all of your Docker volume
$docker volume inspect cnpmjsorg_cnpm-files-volume
$docker volume inspect cnpmjsorg_cnpm-db-volume

How to contribute

  • Clone the project
  • Checkout a new branch
  • Add new features or fix bugs in the new branch
  • Make a pull request and we will review it ASAP

Tips: make sure your code is following the node-style-guide.

Sponsors

  • 阿里云 阿里云云效 (2016.2 - now)

License

MIT

FOSSA Status

Contributors


fengmk2

dead-horse

greenkeeperio-bot

ibigbug

killagu

alsotang

XadillaX

JacksonTian

Solais

4simple

21paradox

albertZhang2013

ankurk91

huangbowen521

gwenaelp

KidkArolis

tq0fqeu

limianwang

LoicMahieu

paulvi

jpuncle

vincentmrlau

stoneChen

dickeylth

gniavaj

hellojukay

liyangready

anhulife

lvscar

wenbing

This project follows the git-contributor spec, auto updated at Wed Feb 09 2022 22:33:16 GMT+0800.

