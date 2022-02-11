Description

Private npm registry and web for Enterprise, base on koa, MySQL and Simple Store Service.

Our goal is to provide a low cost maintenance, easy to use, and easy to scale solution for private npm.

What can you do with cnpmjs.org ?

Build a private npm for your own enterprise. (alibaba is using cnpmjs.org now)

now) Build a npm mirror. (we use it to build a mirror in China: https://npmmirror.com/)

Use the private npm service provided by Alibaba Cloud DevOps which build with cnpm. https://packages.aliyun.com/

Features

Support "scoped" packages : npm/npm#5239

: npm/npm#5239 Support CORS

Simple to deploy : only need mysql and a simple store system.

: only need and a simple store system. Low cost and easy maintenance : package.json info can store in MySQL, MariaDB, SQLite or PostgreSQL. tarball(tgz file) can store in Amazon S3 or other object storage service.

: info can store in MySQL, MariaDB, SQLite or PostgreSQL. tarball(tgz file) can store in Amazon S3 or other object storage service. Automatic synchronization : automatically sync from any registry specified. support two sync modes: Sync all modules from upstream Only sync the modules after first access.

: automatically sync from any registry specified. support two sync modes: Manual synchronization : automatic synchronization may has little delay. you can sync manually on web page.

: automatic synchronization may has little delay. you can sync manually on web page. Customized client : we provide a client cnpm to extend npm with more features( sync command, gzip support). And it is easy to wrap for your own registry which build with cnpmjs.org .

: we provide a client cnpm to extend with more features( command, gzip support). And it is easy to wrap for your own registry which build with . Compatible with npm client : you can use the official npm client with cnpmjs.org . you only need to change the registry in client config.

: you can use the official npm client with . you only need to change the registry in client config. Support http_proxy: if you're behind a firewall, you can provide a http proxy for cnpmjs.org.

Docs

Develop on your local machine

Dependencies

node >= 8.0.0

Databases: only required one type sqlite3 >= 3.0.2, we use sqlite3 by default MySQL >= 5.6.16, include mysqld and mysql cli . I test on mysql@5.6.16 . MariaDB PostgreSQL



Clone code and run test

$ git clone https://github.com/cnpm/cnpmjs.org.git $ make install $ make test $ make test -cov $ make autod $ make dev

Dockerized cnpmjs.org Installation Guide

Cnpmjs.org shipped with a simple but pragmatic Docker Compose configuration.With the configuration, you can set up a MySQL backend cnpmjs.org instance by executing just one command on Docker installed environment.

Preparation

Install Docker

Install Docker Compose (Docker for Mac, Docker for Windows include Docker Compose, so most Mac and Windows users do not need to install Docker Compose separately)

(Optional) Speed up Docker images downloading by setting up Docker images download accelerator

Dockerized cnpmjs.org control command

Make sure your current working directory is the root of this GitHub repository.

Run dockerized cnpmjs.org

$docker -compose up

This command will build a Docker image using the current code of repository. Then set up a dockerized MySQL instance with data initialized. After Docker container running, you can access your cnpmjs.org web portal at http://127.0.0.1:7002 and npm register at http://127.0.0.1:7001.

Run cnpmjs.org in the backend

$docker -compose up -d

Rebuild cnpmjs.org Docker image

$docker -compose build

Remove current dockerized cnpmjs.org instance

The current configuration set 2 named Docker Volume for your persistent data. If you haven't change the repository directory name, them will be "cnpmjsorg_cnpm-files-volume" & "cnpmjsorg_cnpm-db-volume".

Be Careful, the following commands will remove them.

$docker -compose rm $docker volume rm cnpmjsorg_cnpm-files-volume $docker volume rm cnpmjsorg_cnpm-db-volume

You can get more information about your data volumes using the below commands:

$docker volume ls // list all of your Docker volume $docker volume inspect cnpmjsorg_cnpm-files-volume $docker volume inspect cnpmjsorg_cnpm-db-volume

How to contribute

Clone the project

Checkout a new branch

Add new features or fix bugs in the new branch

Make a pull request and we will review it ASAP

Tips: make sure your code is following the node-style-guide.

License

MIT

Contributors