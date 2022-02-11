Private npm registry and web for Enterprise, base on koa, MySQL and Simple Store Service.
Our goal is to provide a low cost maintenance, easy to use, and easy to scale solution for private npm.
npm install -g cnpm
http_proxy
# clone from git
$ git clone https://github.com/cnpm/cnpmjs.org.git
# install dependencies
$ make install
# test
$ make test
# coverage
$ make test-cov
# update dependencies
$ make autod
# start server with development mode
$ make dev
Cnpmjs.org shipped with a simple but pragmatic Docker Compose configuration.With the configuration, you can set up a MySQL backend cnpmjs.org instance by executing just one command on Docker installed environment.
Make sure your current working directory is the root of this GitHub repository.
$docker-compose up
This command will build a Docker image using the current code of repository. Then set up a dockerized MySQL instance with data initialized. After Docker container running, you can access your cnpmjs.org web portal at http://127.0.0.1:7002 and npm register at http://127.0.0.1:7001.
$docker-compose up -d
$docker-compose build
The current configuration set 2 named Docker Volume for your persistent data. If you haven't change the repository directory name, them will be "cnpmjsorg_cnpm-files-volume" & "cnpmjsorg_cnpm-db-volume".
Be Careful, the following commands will remove them.
$docker-compose rm
$docker volume rm cnpmjsorg_cnpm-files-volume
$docker volume rm cnpmjsorg_cnpm-db-volume
You can get more information about your data volumes using the below commands:
$docker volume ls // list all of your Docker volume
$docker volume inspect cnpmjsorg_cnpm-files-volume
$docker volume inspect cnpmjsorg_cnpm-db-volume
Tips: make sure your code is following the node-style-guide.
