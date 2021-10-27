CNCjs is a full-featured web-based interface for CNC controllers running Grbl, Marlin, Smoothieware, or TinyG.
For a more complete introduction, see the Introduction section of the wiki page.
Chrome
Edge
Firefox
IE
Opera
Safari
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Not supported
|Yes
|Yes
|Version
|Supported Level
|4
|Dropped support
|6
|Supported
|8
|Supported
|10
|Recommended
|12
|Recommended
Node.js 8 or higher is recommended. You can install Node Version Manager to manage multiple Node.js versions. If you have
git installed, just clone the
nvm repo, and check out the latest version:
git clone https://github.com/creationix/nvm.git ~/.nvm
cd ~/.nvm
git checkout `git describe --abbrev=0 --tags`
cd ..
. ~/.nvm/nvm.sh
Add these lines to your
~/.bash_profile,
~/.bashrc, or
~/.profile file to have it automatically sourced upon login:
export NVM_DIR="$HOME/.nvm"
[ -s "$NVM_DIR/nvm.sh" ] && . "$NVM_DIR/nvm.sh" # This loads nvm
Once installed, you can select Node.js versions with:
nvm install 10
nvm use 10
It's also recommended that you upgrade npm to the latest version. To upgrade, run:
npm install npm@latest -g
Install cncjs as a non-root user, or the serialport module may not install correctly on some platforms like Raspberry Pi.
npm install -g cncjs
If you're going to use sudo or root to install cncjs, you need to specify the
--unsafe-perm option to run npm as the root account.
sudo npm install --unsafe-perm -g cncjs
Check out https://github.com/cncjs/cncjs/wiki/Installation for other installation methods.
Run
npm install -g cncjs@latest to install the latest version. To determine the version, use
cncjs -V.
Run
cncjs to start the server, and visit
http://yourhostname:8000/ to view the web interface. Pass
--help to
cncjs for more options.
pi@rpi3$ cncjs -h
Usage: cncjs [options]
Options:
-V, --version output the version number
-p, --port <port> Set listen port (default: 8000)
-H, --host <host> Set listen address or hostname (default: 0.0.0.0)
-b, --backlog <backlog> Set listen backlog (default: 511)
-c, --config <filename> Set config file (default: ~/.cncrc)
-v, --verbose Increase the verbosity level (-v, -vv, -vvv)
-m, --mount <route-path>:<target> Add a mount point for serving static files
-w, --watch-directory <path> Watch a directory for changes
--access-token-lifetime <lifetime> Access token lifetime in seconds or a time span string (default: 30d)
--allow-remote-access Allow remote access to the server (default: false)
--controller <type> Specify CNC controller: Grbl|Marlin|Smoothie|TinyG|g2core (default: '')
-h, --help output usage information
Examples:
$ cncjs -vv
$ cncjs --mount /pendant:/home/pi/tinyweb
$ cncjs --mount /widget:~+/widget --mount /pendant:~/pendant
$ cncjs --mount /widget:https://cncjs.github.io/cncjs-widget-boilerplate/v1/
$ cncjs --watch-directory /home/pi/watch
$ cncjs --access-token-lifetime 60d # e.g. 3600, 30m, 12h, 30d
$ cncjs --allow-remote-access
$ cncjs --controller Grbl
Instead of passing command line options for
--watch-directory,
--access-token-lifetime,
--allow-remote-access, and
--controller, you can create a
~/.cncrc file that contains the following configuration in JSON format:
{
"mountPoints": [
{
"route": "/pendant",
"target": "/home/pi/tinyweb"
},
{
"route": "/widget",
"target": "https://cncjs.github.io/cncjs-widget-boilerplate/v1/"
}
],
"watchDirectory": "/path/to/dir",
"accessTokenLifetime": "30d",
"allowRemoteAccess": false,
"controller": ""
}
To troubleshoot issues, run:
cncjs -vvv
The configuration file .cncrc contains settings that are equivalent to the cncjs command-line options. The configuration file is stored in user's home directory. To find out the actual location of the home directory, do the following:
Linux/Mac
echo $HOME
Windows
echo %USERPROFILE%
Check out an example configuration file here.
See https://github.com/cncjs/cncjs/issues/242#issuecomment-352294549 for a detailed explanation.
{
"ports": [
{
"comName": "/dev/ttyAMA0",
"manufacturer": ""
}
],
"baudrates": [115200, 250000],
"mountPoints": [
{
"route": "/widget",
"target": "https://cncjs.github.io/cncjs-widget-boilerplate/v1/"
}
],
"watchDirectory": "/path/to/dir",
"accessTokenLifetime": "30d",
"allowRemoteAccess": false,
"controller": "",
"state": {
"checkForUpdates": true,
"controller": {
"exception": {
"ignoreErrors": false
}
}
},
"commands": [
{
"title": "Update (root user)",
"commands": "sudo npm install -g cncjs@latest --unsafe-perm; pkill -f cncjs"
},
{
"title": "Update (non-root user)",
"commands": "npm install -g cncjs@latest; pkill -f cncjs"
},
{
"title": "Reboot",
"commands": "sudo /sbin/reboot"
},
{
"title": "Shutdown",
"commands": "sudo /sbin/shutdown"
}
],
"events": [],
"macros": [],
"users": []
}
There are several *.gcode files in the examples directory. You can use the GCode widget to load a GCode file and make a trial run.
If you don't have a CAM software, try using jscut to create G-Code from *.svg. It's a simple CAM package that runs in the browser.
Check out a live demo at http://jscut.org/jscut.html.
Use GitHub issues for requests.
Pull requests welcome! Learn how to contribute.
You can help translate resource files in both of app and server directories from English to other languages. Check out Localization guide to learn how to get started. If you are not familiar with GitHub development, you can open an issue or send your translations to cheton@gmail.com.
|Locale
|Language
|Status
|Contributors
|cs
|Čeština (Czech)
|✔
|Miroslav Zuzelka
|de
|Deutsch (German)
|✔
|Thorsten Godau, Max B.
|es
|Español (Spanish)
|✔
|Juan Biondi
|fr
|Français (French)
|✔
|Simon Maillard, CorentinBrulé
|hu
|Magyar (Hungarian)
|✔
|Sipos Péter
|it
|Italiano (Italian)
|✔
|vince87
|ja
|日本語 (Japanese)
|✔
|Naoki Okamoto
|nl
|Nederlands (Netherlands)
|✔
|dutchpatriot
|pt-br
|Português (Brasil)
|✔
|cmsteinBR
|ru
|Ру́сский (Russian)
|✔
|Denis Yusupov
|tr
|Türkçe (Turkish)
|✔
|Ali GÜNDOĞDU
|zh-cn
|简体中文 (Simplified Chinese)
|✔
|Mandy Chien, Terry Lee
|zh-tw
|繁體中文 (Traditional Chinese)
|✔
|Cheton Wu
If you would like to support this project, you can make a donation using PayPal. Thank you!
This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].
Thank you to all our backers! 🙏 [Become a backer]
Support this project by becoming a sponsor. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Become a sponsor]
Licensed under the MIT License.