CNCjs

CNCjs is a full-featured web-based interface for CNC controllers running Grbl, Marlin, Smoothieware, or TinyG.

For a more complete introduction, see the Introduction section of the wiki page.

Features

Custom Widgets

cncjs-widget-boilerplate - Creating custom widgets for CNCjs.

Pendants

Boilerplate Code

cncjs-pendant-boilerplate - A bare minimum example to develop a cncjs pendant.

Existing Pendants

cncjs-pendant-keyboard - A simple pendant (using wireless keyboard or usb) to CNCJS.

cncjs-pendant-numpad - A simple pendant (using wireless numpad or usb) to CNCJS.

cncjs-pendant-lcd - CNCjs Web Kiosk for Raspberry Pi Touch Displays.

cncjs-pendant-ps3 - Dual Shock / PS3 Bluetooth Remote Pendant for CNCjs.

cncjs-pendant-raspi-gpio - Simple Raspberry Pi GPIO Pendant control for CNCjs.

Tablet UI

cncjs-pendant-tinyweb - A tiny web console for small 320x240 LCD display.



cncjs-shopfloor-tablet - A simplified UI for cncjs optimized for tablet computers in a production (shop floor) environment.



Browser Support



Chrome

Edge

Firefox

IE

Opera

Safari Yes Yes Yes Not supported Yes Yes

Supported Node.js Versions

Version Supported Level 4 Dropped support 6 Supported 8 Supported 10 Recommended 12 Recommended

Getting Started

Node.js Installation

Node.js 8 or higher is recommended. You can install Node Version Manager to manage multiple Node.js versions. If you have git installed, just clone the nvm repo, and check out the latest version:

git clone https://github.com/creationix/nvm.git ~/.nvm cd ~/.nvm git checkout `git describe --abbrev=0 --tags` cd .. . ~/.nvm/nvm.sh

Add these lines to your ~/.bash_profile , ~/.bashrc , or ~/.profile file to have it automatically sourced upon login:

export NVM_DIR= " $HOME /.nvm" [ -s " $NVM_DIR /nvm.sh" ] && . " $NVM_DIR /nvm.sh"

Once installed, you can select Node.js versions with:

nvm install 10 nvm use 10

It's also recommended that you upgrade npm to the latest version. To upgrade, run:

npm install npm @latest -g

Installation

Install cncjs as a non-root user, or the serialport module may not install correctly on some platforms like Raspberry Pi.

npm install -g cncjs

If you're going to use sudo or root to install cncjs, you need to specify the --unsafe-perm option to run npm as the root account.

sudo npm install --unsafe-perm -g cncjs

Check out https://github.com/cncjs/cncjs/wiki/Installation for other installation methods.

Upgrade

Run npm install -g cncjs@latest to install the latest version. To determine the version, use cncjs -V .

Usage

Run cncjs to start the server, and visit http://yourhostname:8000/ to view the web interface. Pass --help to cncjs for more options.

pi@rpi3$ cncjs -h Usage: cncjs [options] Options: - V, --version output the version number - p, --port <port> Set listen port ( default: 8000 ) - H, --host <host> Set listen address or hostname ( default: 0 . 0 . 0 . 0 ) - b, --backlog <backlog> Set listen backlog ( default: 511 ) - c, --config <filename> Set config file ( default: ~ /.cncrc) - v, --verbose Increase the verbosity level (-v, -vv, -vvv) - m, --mount <route-path>:<target> Add a mount point for serving static files - w, --watch-directory <path> Watch a directory for changes - -access-token-lifetime <lifetime> Access token lifetime in seconds or a time span string (default: 30d) - -allow-remote-access Allow remote access to the server (default: false) - -controller <type> Specify CNC controller: Grbl|Marlin|Smoothie|TinyG|g2core (default: '') - h, --help output usage information Examples: $ cncjs -vv $ cncjs --mount /pendant:/home/pi/tinyweb $ cncjs --mount /widget:~+/widget --mount /pendant:~/pendant $ cncjs --mount /widget:https://cncjs.github.io/cncjs-widget-boilerplate/v1/ $ cncjs --watch-directory /home/pi/watch $ cncjs --access-token-lifetime 60d # e.g. 3600, 30m, 12h, 30d $ cncjs --allow-remote-access $ cncjs --controller Grbl

Instead of passing command line options for --watch-directory , --access-token-lifetime , --allow-remote-access , and --controller , you can create a ~/.cncrc file that contains the following configuration in JSON format:

{ "mountPoints" : [ { "route" : "/pendant" , "target" : "/home/pi/tinyweb" }, { "route" : "/widget" , "target" : "https://cncjs.github.io/cncjs-widget-boilerplate/v1/" } ], "watchDirectory" : "/path/to/dir" , "accessTokenLifetime" : "30d" , "allowRemoteAccess" : false , "controller" : "" }

To troubleshoot issues, run:

cncjs -vvv

Configuration File

The configuration file .cncrc contains settings that are equivalent to the cncjs command-line options. The configuration file is stored in user's home directory. To find out the actual location of the home directory, do the following:

Linux/Mac echo $HOME

Windows echo %USERPROFILE%

Check out an example configuration file here.

File Format

See https://github.com/cncjs/cncjs/issues/242#issuecomment-352294549 for a detailed explanation.

{ "ports" : [ { "comName" : "/dev/ttyAMA0" , "manufacturer" : "" } ], "baudrates" : [ 115200 , 250000 ], "mountPoints" : [ { "route" : "/widget" , "target" : "https://cncjs.github.io/cncjs-widget-boilerplate/v1/" } ], "watchDirectory" : "/path/to/dir" , "accessTokenLifetime" : "30d" , "allowRemoteAccess" : false , "controller" : "" , "state" : { "checkForUpdates" : true , "controller" : { "exception" : { "ignoreErrors" : false } } }, "commands" : [ { "title" : "Update (root user)" , "commands" : "sudo npm install -g cncjs@latest --unsafe-perm; pkill -f cncjs" }, { "title" : "Update (non-root user)" , "commands" : "npm install -g cncjs@latest; pkill -f cncjs" }, { "title" : "Reboot" , "commands" : "sudo /sbin/reboot" }, { "title" : "Shutdown" , "commands" : "sudo /sbin/shutdown" } ], "events" : [], "macros" : [], "users" : [] }

Documentation

https://cnc.js.org/docs/

Examples

There are several *.gcode files in the examples directory. You can use the GCode widget to load a GCode file and make a trial run.

If you don't have a CAM software, try using jscut to create G-Code from *.svg. It's a simple CAM package that runs in the browser.

Check out a live demo at http://jscut.org/jscut.html.

Contributions

Use GitHub issues for requests.

Pull requests welcome! Learn how to contribute.

Localization

You can help translate resource files in both of app and server directories from English to other languages. Check out Localization guide to learn how to get started. If you are not familiar with GitHub development, you can open an issue or send your translations to cheton@gmail.com.

Donate

If you would like to support this project, you can make a donation using PayPal. Thank you!

Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].

Backers

Thank you to all our backers! 🙏 [Become a backer]

Support this project by becoming a sponsor. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Become a sponsor]

License

Licensed under the MIT License.