A lightweight CMS loading and saving its data from/to a json file
npm install -g cms-json
You can give cms-json a shot in the playground. It runs the CMS with a default JSON and Schema files. The Save functionality is disabled, but you can export your work via the 'Export' button.
cms-json
Then open your browser at:
http://localhost:3000
In a small IT company, the question of how and by whom your website can be updated is a recurrent one.
I have explored many solutions, from pure HTML sites controlled by the dev team, using fancy web frameworks, to sites generated by the marketing/product team using pure wysiwyg tools like Adobe Muse, not to mention heavy stuff like Wordpress or Drupal.
I finally came up with that very simple feature set:
Although tons of CMS products exist on the market, I didn't find any one fulfilling the constraints above.
Usage: cms-json {OPTIONS}
Standard Options:
--schema, -s JSON schema file.
Default is data/schema.json.
--data, -d JSON data file.
Default is data/data.json.
--port, -p Server port.
Default is 3000.
Run an Express server embedding a simple UI for editing the content of the given dataFile.
Kind: global function
Returns:
* - The express app
|Param
|Type
|Description
|[options]
Object
|[options.dataFile]
Object
|A JSON file with the content. This parameter is mandatory. The content authored from the web site will be saved with that path name. The structure of this JSON file must match the model. See an example here: https://github.com/amelki/cms-json/blob/master/default/data.json
|[options.modelFile]
Object
|A JSON schema file representing the model to support/ease authoring via the UI. This parameter is mandatory. See an example here: https://github.com/amelki/cms-json/blob/master/default/schema.json
|[options.port]
Object
|The server port. 3000 by default