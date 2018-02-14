CMND is a package that lets you easily create CLI tools in Node.js using idiomatic ES6 syntax (Node 4+). It's also simple to create associated manual (help) pages for each command.
This module was initially built for Nodal, but can be used anywhere you'd like.
To use CMND, first install it in your Node project with
npm install cmnd --save.
Next, modify your project's
package.json to include:
"bin": {
"mycli": "./cli.js"
}
Where
mycli is the intended name of your command in the CLI.
Now create a file:
./cli.js and folder
./commands:
#!/usr/bin/env node
'use strict';
const CommandLineInterface = require('cmnd').CommandLineInterface;
const CLI = new CommandLineInterface();
CLI.load(__dirname, './commands');
CLI.run(process.argv.slice(2));
Finally, populate your commands directory with your commands, here's an example
file:
./commands/example.js
module.exports = (() => {
'use strict';
const Command = require('cmnd').Command;
class ExampleCommand extends Command {
constructor() {
super('example');
}
help() {
return {
description: 'An example command',
args: ['example_arg1', 'example_arg2'],
flags: {flag: 'An example flag'},
vflags: {vflag: 'An example verbose flag'}
};
}
run(args, flags, vflags, callback) {
// Run code here.
// To throw an error, use: callback(new Error(msg))
// To optionally return a result, use: callback(null, result)
callback(null);
}
}
return ExampleCommand;
})();
View all the commands available to your CLI with
mycli help where
mycli is
the intended name of your command in the CLI. To modify help information,
change the return value of the
help() method for each command.
To subclass a command (i.e.
mycli command_name:sub_name) simply change the
contructor()
method in your command to the following:
constructor() {
super('command_name', 'sub_name');
}
Each command has a
run() method which takes three arguments:
args,
flags,
and
vflags.
args is the array of arguments, passed before any flags.
i.e.
mycli command alpha beta would populate
args with
['alpha', 'beta']
flags is an object containing any flags (prefixed with
-), where each entry
is an array of values passed after the flag
i.e.
mycli command -f my flag would populate
vflags with
{f: ['my', 'flag']}
vflags works identically to flags, but with "verbose flags" (prefixed
with
--).
All argument arrays passed to
args or any
flags or
vflags options will
be separated by spaces, except in the case of quotation marks. Use
quotation marks to specify an argument with spaces in it.
i.e.
mycli command -f "argument one" argument_two
Thanks for checking out the library! Feel free to submit issues or PRs if you'd like to see more features.
Follow me on Twitter, @keithwhor.
Feel free to check out more of my GitHub projects.