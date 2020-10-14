openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

cmmn-js

by bpmn-io
0.20.0 (see all)

A CMMN 1.1 rendering toolkit and web modeler.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.8K

GitHub Stars

66

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

11

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

cmmn-js - CMMN 1.1 for the web

Build Status

View and edit CMMN 1.1 diagrams in the browser.

Installation

Use the library pre-packaged or include it via npm into your node-style web-application.

Usage

To get started, create a cmmn-js instance and render CMMN 1.1 diagrams in the browser:

var xml; // my CMMN 1.1 xml
var viewer = new CmmnJS({
  container: 'body'
});

viewer.importXML(xml, function(err) {

  if (err) {
    console.log('error rendering', err);
  } else {
    console.log('rendered');
  }
});

Checkout our examples for many more supported usage scenarios.

Dynamic Attach/Detach

You may attach or detach the viewer dynamically to any element on the page, too:

var viewer = new CmmnJS();

// attach it to some element
viewer.attachTo('#container');

// detach the panel
viewer.detach();

Resources

Building the Project

Perform the following steps to build the library, including running all tests:

cd cmmn-js
npm install
npm run all

You may need to perform additional project setup when building the latest development snapshot.

Please checkout our contributing guidelines if you plan to file an issue or pull request.

cmmn-js builds on top of a few additional powerful tools:

  • cmmn-moddle: Read / write support for CMMN 1.1 XML in the browsers
  • diagram-js: Diagram rendering and editing toolkit

License

Use under the terms of the bpmn.io license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial