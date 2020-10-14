View and edit CMMN 1.1 diagrams in the browser.
Use the library pre-packaged or include it via npm into your node-style web-application.
To get started, create a cmmn-js instance and render CMMN 1.1 diagrams in the browser:
var xml; // my CMMN 1.1 xml
var viewer = new CmmnJS({
container: 'body'
});
viewer.importXML(xml, function(err) {
if (err) {
console.log('error rendering', err);
} else {
console.log('rendered');
}
});
Checkout our examples for many more supported usage scenarios.
You may attach or detach the viewer dynamically to any element on the page, too:
var viewer = new CmmnJS();
// attach it to some element
viewer.attachTo('#container');
// detach the panel
viewer.detach();
Perform the following steps to build the library, including running all tests:
cd cmmn-js
npm install
npm run all
You may need to perform additional project setup when building the latest development snapshot.
Please checkout our contributing guidelines if you plan to file an issue or pull request.
cmmn-js builds on top of a few additional powerful tools:
Use under the terms of the bpmn.io license.