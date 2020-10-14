cmmn-js - CMMN 1.1 for the web

View and edit CMMN 1.1 diagrams in the browser.

Installation

Use the library pre-packaged or include it via npm into your node-style web-application.

Usage

To get started, create a cmmn-js instance and render CMMN 1.1 diagrams in the browser:

var xml; var viewer = new CmmnJS({ container : 'body' }); viewer.importXML(xml, function ( err ) { if (err) { console .log( 'error rendering' , err); } else { console .log( 'rendered' ); } });

Checkout our examples for many more supported usage scenarios.

Dynamic Attach/Detach

You may attach or detach the viewer dynamically to any element on the page, too:

var viewer = new CmmnJS(); viewer.attachTo( '#container' ); viewer.detach();

Resources

Building the Project

Perform the following steps to build the library, including running all tests:

cd cmmn-js npm install npm run all

You may need to perform additional project setup when building the latest development snapshot.

Please checkout our contributing guidelines if you plan to file an issue or pull request.

Related

cmmn-js builds on top of a few additional powerful tools:

cmmn-moddle: Read / write support for CMMN 1.1 XML in the browsers

diagram-js: Diagram rendering and editing toolkit

License

Use under the terms of the bpmn.io license.