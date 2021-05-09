node-cmdln is a node.js helper lib for creating CLI tools with subcommands
(think
git,
svn,
zfs,
brew, etc.). It is a sister of my earlier
Python lib for this.
You define a subclass of
Cmdln and subcommands as
do_NAME methods.
Minimally you could have a "conan.js" as follows:
#!/usr/bin/env node
var util = require('util');
var cmdln = require('cmdln');
function Conan() {
cmdln.Cmdln.call(this, {
name: 'conan',
desc: 'What is best in life?'
});
}
util.inherits(Conan, cmdln.Cmdln);
Conan.prototype.do_crush = function do_crush(subcmd, opts, args, cb) {
console.log('Yargh!');
cb();
};
Conan.prototype.do_crush.help = 'Crush your enemies.';
cmdln.main(new Conan()); // mainline
With this, you get the following behaviour:
$ node examples/conan.js
What is best in life?
Usage:
conan [OPTIONS] COMMAND [ARGS...]
conan help COMMAND
Options:
-h, --help Show this help message and exit.
Commands:
help (?) Help on a specific sub-command.
crush Crush your enemies.
$ node examples/conan.js help crush
Crush your enemies.
$ node examples/conan.js crush
Yargh!
Option processing (using dashdash)
is integrated.
do_crush above could be replaced with:
Conan.prototype.do_crush = function (subcmd, opts, args, cb) {
if (opts.help) {
this.do_help('help', {}, [subcmd], cb);
return;
}
if (!args.length) {
console.log('No enemies? Yarg!');
} else {
args.forEach(function (enemy) {
console.log('Smite %s with a %s!', enemy, opts.weapon);
});
}
cb();
};
Conan.prototype.do_crush.options = [
{
names: ['help', 'h'],
type: 'bool',
help: 'Show this help.'
},
{
names: ['weapon', 'w'],
helpArg: 'WEAPON',
type: 'string',
default: 'sword',
help: 'Weapon with which to smite.'
}
];
Conan.prototype.do_crush.help = (
'Crush your enemies.\n'
+ '\n'
+ 'Usage:\n'
+ ' {{name}} {{cmd}} [OPTIONS] [ENEMIES...]\n'
+ '\n'
+ '{{options}}'
);
Then we get this behaviour:
$ node examples/conan.js crush Bob
Smite Bob with a sword!
$ node examples/conan.js crush Bob Linda --weapon mattock
Smite Bob with a mattock!
Smite Linda with a mattock!
$ node examples/conan.js crush -h
Crush your enemies.
Usage:
conan crush [OPTIONS] [ENEMIES...]
Options:
-h, --help Show this help.
-w WEAPON, --weapon=WEAPON Weapon with which to smite.
See examples/conan.js for the complete example. Run
node example/conan.js ... to try it out.
One can generate Bash completion code for a
Cmdln subclass via
cli.bashCompletion()
One possible usage is to add a
completion subcmd to your CLI:
CLI.prototype.do_completion = function (subcmd, opts, args, cb) {
console.log( this.bashCompletion() );
cb();
};
and get users to use that to setup Bash completion:
$ alias conan="node examples/conan.js"
$ conan completion > conan.completion
$ source conan.completion
$ conan <TAB>
crush hear help pulverize see smash
$ conan -<TAB>
--help --verbose --version -h -v -x
$ conan crush --weapon <TAB> # custom 'weapon' completion type
bow-and-array mattock spear sword
$ conan crush --weapon spear <TAB> # custom 'enemy' completion type
King-Osric Subotai Thulsa-Doom _mbsetupuser trentm
See the
do_completion subcommand on "examples/conan.js" for a complete example
of this. See the equivalent in the larger
triton tool for another example:
https://github.com/joyent/node-triton/blob/master/lib/do_completion.js.
Another potential usage could be to pre-generate a completion file and distribute it with your tool.
In general, also please read the comments in the source and browse the examples.
cmdln.Cmdln
To use this module you create a class that inherits from
cmdln.Cmdln; add
some methods to that class that define the tool's commands, options, etc.;
then pass an instance to
cmdln.main(). Roughly like this:
function CLI() {
cmdln.Cmdln.call(this, {<config>});
}
util.inherits(CLI, cmdln.Cmdln);
...
var cli = new CLI();
cmdln.main(cli);
We'll use the
CLI and
cli names as used above in the following reference:
new Cmdln(<config>) Create a Cmdln subclass instance. See the block comment
in the code for full documentation on the
config options.
CLI.prototype.do_<subcmd> = function (subcmd, opts, args, cb) is how a
subcommand is defined. How the subcmd is handled can be customize with some
properties (e.g.
options,
help) on the handler function.
CLI.prototype.do_<subcmd> = <SubCLI>; Instead of a function handler for a
subcommand, a
do_<subcmd> can be set to another Cmdln subclass to support
sub-subcommands, like
git remote add|remove|rename|.... See
"examples/fauxgit.js" for an example.
CLI.prototype.do_<subcmd>.aliases = <array of strings>; to define one or
more aliases for a command. These aliases are shown in the "Commands:"
section of the generated help output.
CLI.prototype.do_<subcmd>.hiddenAliases = <array of strings>; to define one
or more aliases for a command that are not shown in the generated help
output. This can be useful when renaming a subcommand in a new version of
a tool and still support the old name.
CLI.prototype.do_<subcmd>.options = <object>; is how to set the options
(in dashdash format) for that
subcommand.
CLI.prototype.do_<subcmd>.synopses = <array of strings>;
Set to the synopsis string(s) for this command, i.e. the part typically
in the "SYNOPSIS" section of a man page. See
examples/conan.js. This supports some template variables:
{{name}} becomes
cli.name (i.e. the tool name).
{{cmd}} becomes the sub-command name.
Setting
synopses can be used (a) for the
{{usage}} template var in
subcmd help (see below) and (b) for
errHelp for
UsageErrors (see below).
CLI.prototype.do_<subcmd>.helpOpts = <dashdash helpOpts object>; to override
formatting settings for
options help output for this command. By default
the
helpOpts passed into the CLI constructor are used. The set of supported
helpOpts are defined by
dashdash.
CLI.prototype.do_<subcmd>.help = <string>; to set the help string for a
subcommand. This supports some template variables:
{{name}} becomes
cli.name (i.e. the tool name).
{{cmd}} becomes the sub-command name.
{{usage}} becomes a "Usage:\n $synopses" block if
synopses are
defined (see above).
{{options}} becomes a "Options:\n $option-help" block if
options
are provided for the subcmd (see above).
CLI.prototype.do_<subcmd>.help = function (subcmd, opts, args, cb) is
an alternate method to handle help for a subcommand. The given function
will be run when
tool help <subcmd> is called.
CLI.prototype.do_<subcmd>.desc = <string>; can be set to a short string
to be used in the
tool help output to summarize subcmd. If not provided,
then the first line of
do_<subcmd>.help will be used.
CLI.prototype.do_<subcmd>.hidden = <boolean>; Set to false to have
tool help output not list this subcmd.
CLI.prototype.do_<subcmd>.interspersedOptions = <boolean>; Set to
false to have
tool <subcmd> ... not allow interspersed options
(i.e. options after the first argument).
CLI.prototype.do_<subcmd>.allowUnknownOptions = <boolean>; Set to
true to have
tool <subcmd> ... allow unknown options.
CLI.prototype.do_<subcmd>.completionArgtypes = <array>; Set to an array
of strings to define the Bash completion type for the
corresponding positional arg. For example, the following:
MyCLI.prototype.do_foo.completionArgtypes = ['fruit', 'file'];
would mean that
mycli foo <TAB> would complete "fruit" (using a
complete_fruit bash function, typically provided via the
specExtra
arg to
<cli>.bashCompletion()) and the second and subsequent positional
args --
mycli foo banana <TAB> -- would use filename completion.
CLI.prototype.init(opts, args, cb) Hook run after option processing
(
this.opts is set), but before the subcommand handler is run.
CLI.prototype.fini(subcmd, err, cb) Hook run after the subcommand handler is
run. Here
err is the error returned by the invocation of the CLI. This allows
a
fini method to use or deal with that error, if necessary. To just
pass that err on (to the calling
main) do this:
CLI.prototype.fini = function fini(subcmd, err, cb) {
// Whatever finalization you want to do here (possibly with a
// `finiErr`) ...
cb(finiErr || err, subcmd);
};
(Note: The call signature to
fini changed in cmdln v3. See the changelog
in CHANGES.md.)
CLI.prototype.defaultHandler(subcmd, opts, args, cb) This is a hook
function to handle an unknown option. By default it will callback with
UnknownCommandError(subcmd). It can be overriden, for example as
follows:
/*
* Provide the `jirash KEY-1` shortcut for `jirash issue get KEY-1`.
*/
JirashCli.prototype.defaultHandler = function defaultHandler(
subcmd, opts, args, cb) {
var keyRe = /^[A-Z]+-\d+$/;
if (keyRe.test(subcmd)) {
this.handlerFromSubcmd('issue').dispatch({
subcmd: 'get',
opts: {'short': true},
args: [subcmd]
}, cb);
} else {
Cmdln.prototype.defaultHandler.call(this, subcmd, opts, args, cb);
}
};
cli.showErrStack boolean. Set to true to have
cmdln.main(), if used,
print a full stack on a shown error. A common pattern of mine is to set
this in the
.init() method if a top-level
-v,--verbose option is given.
cli.handlerFromSubcmd(<subcmd>) will return the appropriate
do_<subcmd> method that handles the given sub-command. This resolves
sub-command aliases.
cli.helpFromSubcmd(<subcmd>) will return the help string for
that subcmd or, if defined, the help function defined for that subcmd.
This is used by the default
do_help implementation.
cli.bashCompletion() generates and returns bash completion for
the CLI.
cmdln.main()
This is a convenience method for driving the mainline of your script using
the your defined
Cmdln subclass. There are a number of options to control
how it works. Read the block comment on that function in "lib/cmdln.js" for
the best docs.
errHelp and Errors
cmdln v4 introduced subcmd synopses,
errHelp, and some related
functionality to help provide brief automatic command help for some usage
errors.
errHelp is a brief message after a printed error, giving potentially
helpful info. Some examples from familiar commands (marked here with
>):
$ ls -D
ls: illegal option -- D
> usage: ls [-ABCFGHLOPRSTUWabcdefghiklmnopqrstuwx1] [file ...]
$ git foo
git: 'foo' is not a git command. See 'git --help'.
> Did you mean this?
> fo
Use the following suggestions to get this kind of error-help for your commands:
Optionally set
synopses on your subcmd handlers. E.g.:
do_list.synopses = ['{{name}} list [OPTIONS] FILTERS...'];
Doing so allows two things: (a) the use of the
{{usage}} template var
in your command help, and (b) use of those synopses for
errHelp.
Optionally use the
{{usage}} template var in your command help. E.g.:
do_list.help = [
'List instances.',
'',
'{{usage}}',
'',
'{{options}}'
].join('\n');
Optionally use the
cmdln.UsageError error class for usage errors in
your subcmds. E.g.:
function do_list(subcmd, opts, args, callback) {
// ...
} else if (args.length < 1) {
callback(new cmdln.UsageError('missing FILTER args'));
return;
}
Use
cmdln.main() for your mainline
This will now attempt to determine
errHelp from any returned error and
print it on stderr -- use
options.showErrHelp=false to disable. Or if
you are not using
cmdln.main(), then you can use
cmdln.errHelpFromErr(err) to get errHelp to print, if you like.
Error help is determined by calling
err.cmdlnErrHelpFromErr(), which is
implemented for cmdln's error classes:
cmdln.OptionError: Show a synopsis of the command's options.
cmdln.UsageError: Show the command's synopses, if available.
cmdln.UnknownCommandError: List possible fuzzy matches.
You can implement that method for custom error classes if you like.
cmdln.dashdash
This is a re-export of the dashdash
option processing module that cmdln is using. This is exported so that calling
code can add option types if wanted, via
cmdln.dashdash.addOptionType. E.g.,
var cmdln = require('cmdln');
function parseCommaSepStringNoEmpties(option, optstr, arg) {
return arg.trim().split(/\s*,\s*/g)
.filter(function (part) { return part; });
}
cmdln.dashdash.addOptionType({
name: 'commaSepString',
takesArg: true,
helpArg: 'STRING',
parseArg: parseCommaSepStringNoEmpties
});
// ...
See the node-dashdash documentation for details.
MIT. See LICENSE.txt