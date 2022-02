The cmd-shim used in npm to create executable scripts on Windows, since symlinks are not suitable for this purpose there.

On Unix systems, you should use a symbolic link instead.

Installation

npm install cmd-shim

API

cmdShim(from, to) -> Promise

Create a cmd shim at to for the command line program at from . e.g.

var cmdShim = require ( 'cmd-shim' ); cmdShim(__dirname + '/cli.js' , '/usr/bin/command-name' ).then( () => { })

cmdShim.ifExists(from, to) -> Promise

The same as above, but will just continue if the file does not exist.