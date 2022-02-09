About

CMake.js is a Node.js/io.js native addon build tool which works (almost) exactly like node-gyp, but instead of gyp, it is based on CMake build system. It's compatible with the following runtimes:

Installation

npm install -g cmake-js

Help:

cmake-js -- help

Usage : cmake-js [<command>] [options] Commands: install Install Node.js/io.js distribution files if needed configure Configure CMake project print-configure Print the configuration command build Build the project (will configure first if required ) print- build Print the build command clean Clean the project directory print-clean Print the clean command reconfigure Clean the project directory then configure the project rebuild Clean the project directory then build the project compile Build the project , and if build fails, try a full rebuild Options: -h, -l, error ), default is info [ string ] -d, located) [ string ] -D, -B, Release ), will ignore '--debug' if specified [ string ] -c, -m, [ boolean ] -x, -g, available (Posix) [ boolean ] -G, -t, -A, -T, -C, if available (Posix) [ boolean ] -r, -v, -a, -D<your-arg-here> [ string ] -i, -O, projectRoot/ build [ string ]

Requirements:

CMake

A proper C/C++ compiler toolchain of the given platform Windows : Visual C++ Build Tools or a recent version of Visual C++ will do (the free Community version works well) Unix/Posix : Clang or GCC Ninja or Make (Ninja will be picked if both present)



Usage

General

In a nutshell. (For more complete documentation please see the first tutorial.)

Install cmake-js for your module npm install --save cmake-js

Put a CMakeLists.txt file into your module root with this minimal required content:

project (your-addon-name-here) include_directories ( ${CMAKE_JS_INC} ) file (GLOB SOURCE_FILES "your-source files-location-here" ) add_library ( ${PROJECT_NAME} SHARED ${SOURCE_FILES} ${CMAKE_JS_SRC} ) set_target_properties ( ${PROJECT_NAME} PROPERTIES PREFIX "" SUFFIX ".node" ) target_link_libraries ( ${PROJECT_NAME} ${CMAKE_JS_LIB} )

Add the following into your package.json scripts section:

"scripts" : { "install" : "cmake-js compile" }

Commandline

In your module folder you can access cmake-js commands if you install cmake-js globally:

npm install -g cmake-js

Please refer to the --help for the lists of available commands (they are like commands in node-gyp ).

You can override the project default runtimes via --runtime and --runtime-version , such as: --runtime=electron --runtime-version=0.26.0 . See below for more info on runtimes.

CMake Specific

CMAKE_JS_VERSION variable will reflect the actual CMake.js version. So CMake.js based builds could be detected, eg.:

if (CMAKE_JS_VERSION) add_subdirectory (node_addon) else () add_subdirectory (other_subproject) endif ()

NPM Config Integration

You can set npm configuration options for CMake.js.

For all users (global):

npm config set cmake_<key> < value >

For current user:

npm config set cmake_ < key > < value >

CMake.js will set a variable named "<key>" to <value> (by using -D<key>="<value>" option). User settings will overwrite globals.

UPDATE:

You can set CMake.js command line arguments with npm config using the following pattern:

npm config set cmake_js_G "Visual Studio 56 Win128"

Which sets the CMake generator, basically defaults to:

cmake-js -G "Visual Studio 56 Win128"

Enter at command prompt:

npm config set cmake_BuBu= "kittyfck"

Then write to your CMakeLists.txt the following:

message (STATUS ${BuBu} )

This will print during configure:

--- kittyfck

Custom CMake options

You can add custom CMake options by beginning option name with CD .

Example

In command prompt:

cmake-js compile --CDBUBU= "kittyfck"

Then in your CMakeLists.txt:

message (STATUS ${BUBU} )

This will print during configure:

--- kittyfck

Runtimes

If any of the runtime , runtimeVersion , or arch configuration parameters is not explicitly configured, sensible defaults will be auto-detected based on the JavaScript environment where CMake.js runs within.

You can configure runtimes for compiling target for all depending CMake.js modules in an application. Define a cmake-js key in the application's root package.json file, eg.:

{ "name" : "ta-taram-taram" , "description" : "pa-param-pam-pam" , "version" : "1.0.0" , "main" : "app.js" , "cmake-js" : { "runtime" : "node" , "runtimeVersion" : "0.12.0" , "arch" : "ia32" } }

Available settings:

runtime : application's target runtime, possible values are: node : Node.js nw : nw.js electron : Electron

: application's target runtime, possible values are: runtimeVersion : version of the application's target runtime, for example: 0.12.1

: version of the application's target runtime, for example: arch: architecture of application's target runtime (eg: x64 , ia32 , arm64 , arm ). Notice: on non-Windows systems the C++ toolset's architecture's gonna be used despite this setting. If you don't specify this on Windows, then architecture of the main node/io.js runtime is gonna be used, so you have to choose a matching nw.js runtime.

Runtime options in CMakeLists.txt

The actual node runtime parameters are detectable in CMakeLists.txt files, the following variables are set:

NODE_RUNTIME : "node" , "nw" , "electron"

: , , NODE_RUNTIMEVERSION : for example: "0.12.1"

: for example: NODE_ARCH: "x64" , "ia32" , "arm64" , "arm"

To make compatible your NW.js application with any CMake.js based modules, write the following to your application's package.json file:

{ "cmake-js" : { "runtime" : "nw" , "runtimeVersion" : "nw.js-version-here" , "arch" : "whatever-setting-is-appropriate-for-your-application's-windows-build" } }

That's it. There is nothing else to do either on the application's or on the module's side, CMake.js modules are compatible with NW.js out-of-the-box. For more complete documentation please see the third tutorial.

Electron

To make compatible your Electron application with any CMake.js based modules, write the following to your application's package.json file:

{ "cmake-js" : { "runtime" : "electron" , "runtimeVersion" : "electron-runtime-version-here" , "arch" : "whatever-setting-is-appropriate-for-your-application's-windows-build" } }

That's it. There is nothing else to do either on the application's or on the module's side, CMake.js modules are compatible with Electron out-of-the-box.

Note

Currently Electron (V1.4.x+) can only call modules built using CMake.js from the main process. To call such a module from a render process use the Electron remote module in your require statement:

var yourModule = require('electron').remote.require('pathToYourModule/cmakeModuleName.node')

Important

It is important to understand that this setting is to be configured in the application's root package.json file. If you're creating a native module targeting nw.js for example, then do not specify anything in your module's package.json. It's the actual application's decision to specify its runtime, your module's just compatible anything that was mentioned in the About chapter. Actually defining cmake-js key in your module's package.json file may lead to an error. Why? If you set it up to use nw.js 0.12.1 for example, then when it gets compiled during development time (to run its unit tests for example) it's gonna be compiled against io.js 1.2 runtime. But if you're having io.js 34.0.1 at the command line then, which is binary incompatible with 1.2, then your unit tests will fail for sure. So it is advised to not use cmake-js target settings in your module's package.json, because that way CMake.js will use that you have, and your tests will pass.

Heroku

Heroku uses the concept of a buildpack to define how an application should be prepared to run in a dyno. The typical buildpack for note-based applications, heroku/nodejs, provides an environment capable of running node-gyp, but not CMake.

The least "painful" way of addressing this is to use heroku's multipack facility:

Set the applications' buildpack to https://github.com/heroku/heroku-buildpack-multi.git

In the root directory of the application, create a file called .buildpacks with these two lines: https : https :

Deploy the application to have the changes take effect

The heroku-buildpack-multi will run each buildpack in order allowing the node application to reference CMake in the Heroku build environment.

Node-API and node-addon-api

ABI-stable Node.js API (Node-API), which was previously known as N-API, supplies a set of C APIs that allow to compilation and loading of native modules by different versions of Node.js that support Node-API which includes all versions of Node.js v10.x and later.

To compile a native module that uses only the plain C Node-API calls, follow the directions for plain node native modules.

To compile a native module that uses the header-only C++ wrapper classes provided by node-addon-api , you need to make your package depend on it with:

npm install --save-dev node-addon-api

and add it to the include directories of your CMake project file CMakeLists.txt :

execute_process ( COMMAND node -p "require('node-addon-api').include" WORKING_DIRECTORY ${CMAKE_SOURCE_DIR} OUTPUT_VARIABLE NODE_ADDON_API_DIR ) string (REPLACE "

" "" NODE_ADDON_API_DIR ${NODE_ADDON_API_DIR} ) string (REPLACE "\"" "" NODE_ADDON_API_DIR ${NODE_ADDON_API_DIR} ) target_include_directories ( ${PROJECT_NAME} PRIVATE ${NODE_ADDON_API_DIR} )

Tutorials

Use case in the works - ArrayFire.js

I'm working on the Node.js port of the awesome ArrayFire CPU/GPU computing library, please follow its status in its repo: ArrayFire.js.

Changelog

View changelog.md

Credits

https://github.com/cmake-js/cmake-js/graphs/contributors

Ty all!