A JavaScript chessboard which is lightweight, ES6 module based, responsive, SVG rendered and without dependencies.
It works on desktop (current versions of Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Edge), and mobile (Android and iOS).
cm-chessboard is the main chessboard of chessmail.eu and chessmail.de. It is also used in chess-console and in cm-fen-editor. They are all nice written ES6 Modules to handle different aspects of chess games.
Option 1: Install the npm package with
npm install cm-chessboard.
Option 2: Download the code from GitHub.
After installation, copy the sprite in
cm-chessboard/assets/images/ to your projects
assets/images/
folder. If you put the sprite somewhere else you have to configure the location with
{sprite.url: "./url/of/chessboard-sprite.svg"}
(see section 'Configuration' below).
To run the unit tests in
/test you first have to
npm install the dev dependencies. Without tests there are no
dependencies.
Preconditions for using cm-chessboard in a web page:
assets/styles/cm-chessboard.css
import {Chessboard} from "PATH/TO/src/cm-chessboard/Chessboard.js"
Example, showing a FEN:
<script type="module">
import {Chessboard} from "./src/cm-chessboard/Chessboard.js"
new Chessboard(document.getElementById("containerId"),
{position: "rn2k1r1/ppp1pp1p/3p2p1/5bn1/P7/2N2B2/1PPPPP2/2BNK1RR"})
</script>
Take a look at the /examples folder for more simple examples.
Below is the default configuration
props = {
position: "empty", // set as fen, "start" or "empty"
orientation: COLOR.white, // white on bottom
style: {
cssClass: "default",
showCoordinates: true, // show ranks and files
borderType: BORDER_TYPE.thin, // thin: thin border, frame: wide border with coordinates in it, none: no border
aspectRatio: 1, // height/width. Set to `undefined`, if you want to define it only in the css.
moveFromMarker: MARKER_TYPE.frame, // the marker used to mark the start square
moveToMarker: MARKER_TYPE.frame // the marker used to mark the square where the figure is moving to
},
responsive: true, // resizes the board based on element size
animationDuration: 300, // pieces animation duration in milliseconds
sprite: {
url: "./assets/images/chessboard-sprite-staunty.svg", // pieces and markers are stored as svg sprite
size: 40, // the sprite size, defaults to 40x40px
cache: true // cache the sprite inline, in the HTML
}
}
new Chessboard(containerElement, props = {})
containerElement: a HTML DOM element being the container of the widget
props: The board configuration (properties)
Sets a piece on a square. Example:
board.setPiece("e4", PIECE.blackKnight) or
board.setPiece("e4", "bn"). Remove a Piece with
board.setPiece("e4", null).
Returns the piece on a square or
undefined if the square is empty.
Move a piece from
squareFrom to
squareTo. Returns a Promise, which is resolved, when the animation finished.
Sets the position as
fen. Special values are
"start", sets the chess start position and
"empty", sets an empty board. When
animated is set
false, the new position will be shown instant.
Returns a Promise, which is resolved, when the animation finished.
Returns the board position as
fen.
Adds a marker on a square.
Default types are:
MARKER_TYPE.frame,
MARKER_TYPE.square,
MARKER_TYPE.dot,
MARKER_TYPE.circle exportet by
Chessboard.js.
Just create an object like
const myMarker = {class: "markerCssClass", slice: "markerSliceId"}, where
class is the css class of the marker for styling
and
slice is the
id in
sprite.svg. See also Create your own custom markers
below.
Example for addMarker, getMarkers and removeMarkers
Returns the board's markers as an array.
Set square to
undefined, to get all markers of a type on the board. Set type to
undefined, to get all types.
Set
both to undefined to get all markers on the board.
Removes markers from the board.
Set
square to
undefined to remove markers of
type from all squares. Set
type to
undefined, to remove all types
from a square. Set both to
undefined to remove all markers from the board.
Sets the board orientation (color at bottom). Allowed values are
COLOR.white or
COLOR.black.
Returns the board orientation.
Removes the board from the DOM.
Enables moves via user input (mouse or touch). Set optional
color, if you want to enable the move input for a specific
side,
COLOR.white or
COLOR.black.
eventHandler is called on specific events of the user interaction. Receives the parameter
event.
board.enableMoveInput((event) => {
// handle user input here
}, COLOR.white)
The event has the following
event.type:
INPUT_EVENT_TYPE.moveStart: User started the move input,
event.square contains the coordinates
INPUT_EVENT_TYPE.moveDone: User finished the move input,
event.squareFrom and
event.squareTo contain the
coordinates
INPUT_EVENT_TYPE.moveCanceled: User canceled the move with clicking again on the start square or clicking
outside of the board
chessboard.enableMoveInput((event) => {
switch (event.type) {
case INPUT_EVENT_TYPE.moveStart:
console.log(`moveStart: ${event.square}`)
// return `true`, if input is accepted/valid, `false` aborts the interaction, the piece will not move
return true
case INPUT_EVENT_TYPE.moveDone:
console.log(`moveDone: ${event.squareFrom}-${event.squareTo}`)
// return true, if input is accepted/valid, `false` takes the move back
return true
case INPUT_EVENT_TYPE.moveCanceled:
console.log(`moveCanceled`)
}
}, COLOR.white)
Disables moves via user input.
Enables primary and secondary pointer events on squares. On desktop devices this means left and right click on squares.
board.enableSquareSelect((event) => {
switch (event.type) {
case SQUARE_SELECT_TYPE.primary:
// left click
case SQUARE_SELECT_TYPE.secondary:
// right click
}
})
Example for enableSquareSelect
event.square contains the coordinates of the user input.
Disables the square select.
cm-chessboard supports alternative piece sets. A piece set is defined in an SVG sprite. cm-chessboard is shipped with two sets, the default staunty ( chessboard-sprite-staunty.svg) and a sprite of the Wikimedia standard pieces (chessboard-sprite.svg).
Sprites must be 40x40px in size where the piece elements must have ids like "bp" (black pawn) or "wq" (white queen). Just open the sprite in a text editor, SVG is readable like HTML. Also the markers are defined in the sprite.
The ability to add custom markers is build in. You can use the existing marker shapes in the SVG sprite and create your own markers with just css or create your own custom SVG shapes. With a program like InkScape or Sketch this should be relatively easy.
Example: The markerCircle is defined in the SVG like this.
<g id="markerCircle" transform="translate(2.000000, 2.000000)" fill="#000000" fill-opacity="0">
<circle cx="18" cy="18" r="18"/>
</g>
It's a circle with the radius 18 and its center at 20/20.
Important is the id "markerCircle". You can set the marker
with
board.addMarker("e4", {class: "markerSquare", slice: "markerSquare"})
"emphasize" is the css class, which defines the color and opacity of the marker. "slice" is the id of the marker in the SVG. This is
also demonstrated in the mark squares example
.
The color and stroke-width of the marker is defined in the css (or scss). You could also define your marker completely in the sprite, but then that is not so flexible.
These are the css styles of the markers "markerSquare" and "markerCircleRed".
marker.markerSquare {
fill: black;
opacity: 0.11;
}
marker.markerCircleRed {
stroke: #aa0000;
stroke-width: 3px;
opacity: 0.4;
}
So you can simply add a marker with the id
myMarkerIdInSvg to the SVG, and add the class
myMarkerCssClass to the
css. Then you can show it on the field "e4" with
addMarker("e4", {class: "myMarkerCssClass", slice: "myMarkerIdInSvg"})
To allow easy removing of the marker, you have to define the marker type in your code.
const myMarkerType = {class: "myMarkerCssClass", slice: "myMarkerIdInSvg"}
// add
chessboard.addMarker("e4", myMarkerType)
// remove
chessboard.removeMarkers("e4", myMarkerType)
// remove all "myMarkerType"
chessboard.removeMarkers(undefined, myMarkerType)
There exists a ticket from someone who is using cm-chessboard with react: https://github.com/shaack/cm-chessboard/issues/20
You may also be interested in cm-chess, it is like chess.js, but in ES6 and can handle games and PGNs with variants, NAGs and comments.