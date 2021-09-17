openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

clustergrammer2

by ismms-himc
0.18.0 (see all)

"Dimensionality-increasing" data visualization tool and interactive WebGL Jupyter widget built for single-cell data.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

30

GitHub Stars

96

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Clustergramer2

badge

ccle_gif

Clustergrammer2 is an interactive heatmap Jupyter widget built using the widget-ts-cookiecutter library and the WebGL library regl. Clustergrammer2 is built to help researchers interactively explore single cell data (e.g. scRNA-seq). Please see Case Studies and Tutorials for examples.

Clustergrammer2 Examples

Basic Example of Running Clustergrammer2 on MyBinder

badge Nbviewer

Running Clustergrammer2

The above notebook shows how Clustergrammer2 can be used to load a small dataset and visualize a large random DataFrame. By running the notebook on MyBinder using Jupyter Lab it can also be used to visualize a user uploaded dataset. Please see the video tutorial above for more information.

For additional examples and tutorials please see:

2,700 PBMC scRNA-seq

badge Nbviewer

2,700 PBMC scRNA-seq

Single cell RNA-seq (scRNA-seq) is a powerful method to interrogate gene expression across thousands of single cells. This method produces thousands of measurements (single cells) across thousands of dimensions (genes). This notebook uses Clustergrammer2 to interactively explore an example dataset measuring the gene expression of 2,700 PBMCs obtained from 10X Genomics. Bulk gene expression signatures of cell types from CIBERSORT were used to obtain a tentative cell type for each cell. Please see the video tutorial above for more information.

Clustergrammer2 Roadmap

Please see the project Roadmap for information on where the project is heading.

Installation

A typical installation requires the following commands to be run:

pip install clustergrammer2
jupyter nbextension install --py --sys-prefix clustergrammer2
jupyter nbextension enable --py --sys-prefix clustergrammer2

Optionally: --sys-prefix|--user|--system

Or, if you use jupyterlab:

pip install clustergrammer2
jupyter labextension install @jupyter-widgets/jupyterlab-manager

Embedding the widget into static HTML Notebooks

jupyter nbconvert --to html notebook.ipynb

Development

During development run npm run watch for real time updates. When releasing a new version, first confirm that latest version of the front and back ends are working locally (check console logs, etc).

Updating versions

Update the versions in the following files

JavaScript
  • package.json
  • widget.ts

Python

  • _version.py
  • example.py
  • requirements.txt
  • _frontend.py

Webpack

Run the following commands to build the JavaScript bundle:

npm run build
npm run build:nbextension
npm run build:labextension

Publish to npm using

npm publish

These instructions are based on the release instructions from the jupyter-widgets/widget-ts-cookiecutterREADME.

Bundling the Python Package

Next, bundle the python package using (optinally delete the old versions under dist)

python setup.py sdist bdist_wheel

Then, upload the PYPI:

twine upload dist/*

Checklist after release

After releasing a new version several things need to be checked to ensure proper widget functioning.

Check Package Managers

Check HTML Embedding

Check Cloud Services

  • Check MyBinder

Note for Sublime Development

Use this in the where section to restrict search

clustergrammer2/*.py,-*/build/*

Contact

For issues and concerns please use the issue tracker or gitter discussion room.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial