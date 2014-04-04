NOTE: For node (<=0.6.x), use cluster2 version 0.3.1
cluster2 is a node.js (>= 0.8.x) compatible multi-process management module. This module grew out of
our needs in operationalizing node.js for ql.io at eBay. Built on
node's
cluster, cluster2 adds several safeguards and utility functions to help support real-world
production scenarios:
npm install cluster2
var Cluster = require('cluster2'),
net = require('net');
var server = net.createServer(function (c) {
c.on('end', function () {
console.log('server disconnected');
});
c.write('hello\r\n');
c.pipe(c);
});
var c = new Cluster({
port: 3000,
cluster: true
});
c.listen(function(cb) {
cb(server);
});
var Cluster = require('cluster2'),
http = require('http');
var server = http.createServer(function (req, res) {
res.writeHead(200);
res.end('hello');
});
var c = new Cluster({
port: 3000
});
c.listen(function(cb) {
cb(server);
});
var Cluster = require('cluster2'),
express = require('express');
var app = express.createServer();
app.get('/', function(req, res) {
res.send('hello');
});
var c = new Cluster({
port: 3000,
});
c.listen(function(cb) {
cb(app);
});
var Cluster = require('cluster2');
var c = new Cluster();
c.stop();
var Cluster = require('cluster2');
var c = new Cluster();
c.shutdown();
Cluster2 takes the following options.
cluster: When
true starts a number of workers. Use
false to start the server as a single
process. Defaults to
true.
pids: A directory to write PID files for master and workers.
port: Port number for the app, defaults to
3000.
host: Hostname or IP for the app listening, defaults to
0.0.0.0.
monHost: Hostname or IP for the monitor listening, defaults to
0.0.0.0.
monPort: Port number for the monitor URL, defaults to
3001. Go to
http://<localhost>:3001 to
view application logs (whatever is written to a
/logs dir), and npm dependencies.
ecv: ECV stands for "extended content verification". This is an object with the following
additional properties:
path: A path to serve a heart beat. See below.
monitor: A URI to check before emitting a valid heart beat signal
control: When true, allows clients to enable or disable the signal. See below.
validator to validate the runtime health of the app. If found unhealthy, emits a disable
noWorkers: Defaults to
os.cpus().length.
timeout: Idle socket timeout. Automatically ends incoming sockets if found idle for this
duration. Defaults to
30 seconds.
connThreshold: When the number of connections processed exceeds this numbers, recycle the worker
process. This can help recover from slow leaks in your code or dependent modules.
The purpose of
shutdown() is to let the server reject taking new connections, handle all pending
requests and end the connecton so that no request dropped. In order to handling
shutdown(), the
server must handle
close events as follows.
var serving = true;
var server = http.createServer(function (req, res) {
if(!serving) {
// Be nice and send a connection: close as otherwise the client may pump more requests
// on the same connection
res.writeHead(200, {
'connection': 'close'
});
}
res.writeHead(200);
res.end('hello');
});
server.on('close', function() {
serving = false;
})
var c = new Cluster({
port: 3000,
cluster: true
});
Completion of
shutdown() does not necessarily mean that all worker processes are dead immediately.
The workers may take a while to complete processing of current requests and exit. The
shutdown()
flow only guarantees that the server takes no new connections.
Cluster2 is an
EventEmitter and emits the following events.
died: Emitted when a worker dies. This event is also emitted during normal
shutdown() or
stop().
forked: Emitted when a new worker is forked.
<signal>: Emitted when a worker receives a signal (such as
SIGKILL,
SIGTERM or
SIGINT).
Here is an example that logs these events to the disk.
var Cluster = require('cluster2'),
http = require('http');
var server = http.createServer(function (req, res) {
res.writeHead(200);
res.end('hello');
});
var c = new Cluster({
cluster: true,
port: 3000,
host: 'localhost'
});
c.on('died', function(pid) {
console.log('Worker ' + pid + ' died');
});
c.on('forked', function(pid) {
console.log('Worker ' + pid + ' forked');
});
c.on('SIGKILL', function() {
console.log('Got SIGKILL');
});
c.on('SIGTERM', function(event) {
console.log('Got SIGTERM - shutting down');
});
c.on('SIGINT', function() {
console.log('Got SIGINT');
});
c.listen(function(cb) {
cb(server);
});
It is fairly common for proxies or load balancers deployed in front of node clusters, and those
proxies to use monitor URLs to detect the health of the cluster. Cluster2 includes a monitor
at
http://<host>:<port>/ecv. You can change this by setting the
path property when initializing
the cluster.
In case you want to take the node cluster out of rotation from the proxy/load balancer, you can do
so by setting
control to
true when initializing the cluster. At runtime, you can send a
POST
request to
http://<host>:<port>/ecv/disable. Once this is done, further requests to
http://<host>:<port>/ecv will get a network error. You can bring the cluster back to rotation by
sending a
POST request to
http://<host>:<port>/ecv/enable.
Since it will be potentially disastrous to let artibrary clients enable/disable traffic, you should
configure your proxy/load balancer to prevent external traffic to
/ecv*.
To test this, bring up an example
node examples/express/express-server.js
and send a
GET request to
http://localhost:3000/ecv and notice the response.
HTTP/1.1 200 OK
X-Powered-By: Cluster2
content-type: text/plain
since: Fri May 18 2012 09:49:32 GMT-0700 (PDT)
cache-control: no-cache
Connection: keep-alive
Transfer-Encoding: chunked
status=AVAILABLE&ServeTraffic=true&ip=127.0.0.1&hostname=somehost&port=3000&time=Fri May 18 2012 09:49:49 GMT-0700 (PDT)
To flip the monitor into a disabled state, send a
POST request to
http://localhost:3000/disable.
HTTP/1.1 204 No Content
X-Powered-By: Cluster2
since: Fri May 18 2012 09:54:25 GMT-0700 (PDT)
cache-control: no-cache
Connection: close
Subsequent
GET requests to
http://localhost:3000/ecv will return a response similar to the one
below.
HTTP/1.1 400 Bad Request
X-Powered-By: Cluster2
content-type: text/plain
since: Fri May 18 2012 09:54:25 GMT-0700 (PDT)
cache-control: no-cache
Connection: close
Transfer-Encoding: chunked
status=DISABLED&ServeTraffic=false&ip=127.0.0.1&hostname=somehost&port=3000&time=Fri May 18 2012 09:55:17 GMT-0700 (PDT)
To flip the monitor back into an enabled state, send a
POST request to
http://localhost:3000/enable.
NOTE for 0.4.0 version The major change is to support a general work delegation pattern between workers & master. In a few scenarios, we've seen duplicate work done by each worker, that could be delegated to master to address and avoid the duplication of effort. And to make it general enough, we defined the following delegation pattern: worker -> master : message message.type is "delegate" message.delegate defines the actual message type message.expect is optional, if not given, the delegate work is silently handled by master (e.g. logging remotely); if given, worker will expect a response message whose type must equal message.expect; if given expect, the following will be enabled: message.matches defines the matching criteria of the response message, message.timeout defines the max timeout of the delegate work. message.notification allows delegated work to publish changes detected later. message.origin keeps the orginal message. In cluster2, after master receives the message from worker, it would turn it into an event message, and find the proper listener to handle such. The event handler could be config reader, remote logger, resource externalizer e.g. and they might/might not respond to master based on the expect.