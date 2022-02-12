openbase logo
cluster-reload

by node-modules
1.0.2 (see all)

Easy and safe reload your workers.

npm
GitHub
Popularity

Downloads/wk

36.3K

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

cluster-reload

Easy and safe reload your workers.

Installation

$ npm install cluster-reload --save

License

MIT

