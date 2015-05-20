A module for taking advantage of the built-in
cluster module in node
v0.8 and above.
Your main
server.js file uses this module to fire up a cluster of
workers. Those workers then do the actual server stuff (using socket.io,
express, tako, raw node, whatever; any TCP/TLS/HTTP/HTTPS server would
work.)
This module provides some basic functionality to keep a server running. As the name implies, it should only be run in the master module, not in any cluster workers.
var clusterMaster = require("cluster-master")
// most basic usage: just specify the worker
// Spins up as many workers as you have CPUs
//
// Note that this is VERY WRONG for a lot of multi-tenanted
// VPS environments where you may have 32 CPUs but only a
// 256MB RSS cap or something.
clusterMaster("worker.js")
// more advanced usage. Specify configs.
// in real life, you can only actually call clusterMaster() once.
clusterMaster({ exec: "worker.js" // script to run
, size: 5 // number of workers
, env: { SOME: "environment_vars" }
, args: [ "--deep", "doop" ]
, silent: true
, signals: false
, onMessage: function (msg) {
console.error("Message from %s %j"
, this.uniqueID
, msg)
}
})
// methods
clusterMaster.resize(10)
// graceful rolling restart
clusterMaster.restart()
// graceful shutdown
clusterMaster.quit()
// not so graceful shutdown
clusterMaster.quitHard()
Set the cluster size to
n. This will disconnect extra nodes and/or
spin up new nodes, as needed. Done by default on restarts.
One by one, shut down nodes and spin up new ones. Callback is called when finished.
Gracefully shut down the worker nodes and then process.exit(0).
Forcibly shut down the worker nodes and then process.exit(1).
The
exec,
env,
argv, and
silent configs are passed to the
cluster.fork() call directly, and have the same meaning.
exec - The worker script to run
env - Envs to provide to workers
argv - Additional args to pass to workers.
silent - Boolean, default=false. Do not share stdout/stderr
size - Starting cluster size. Default = CPU count
signals - Boolean, default=true. Set up listeners to:
SIGHUP - restart
SIGINT - quit
onMessage - Method that gets called when workers send a message to
the parent. Called in the context of the worker, so you can reply by
looking at
this.
repl - where to have REPL listen, defaults to
env.CLUSTER_MASTER_REPL || 'cluster-master-socket'
repl is null or false - REPL is disabled and will not be started
repl is string path - REPL will listen on unix domain socket to this path
repl is an integer port - REPL will listen on TCP 0.0.0.0:port
repl is an object with
address and
port, then REPL will listen on TCP address:PORT
Examples of configuring
repl
var config = { repl: false } // disable REPL
var config = { repl: '/tmp/cluster-master-sock' } // unix domain socket
var config = { repl: 3001 } // tcp socket 0.0.0.0:3001
var config = { repl: { address: '127.0.0.1', port: 3002 }} // tcp 127.0.0.1:3002
Note: be careful when using TCP for your REPL since anyone on the network can connect to your REPL (no security). So either disable the REPL or use a unix domain socket which requires local access (or ssh access) to the server.
Cluster-master provides a REPL into the master process so you can inspect
the state of your cluster. By default the REPL is accessible by a socket
written to the root of the directory, but you can override it with the
CLUSTER_MASTER_REPL environment variable. You can access the REPL with
nc or socat like so:
nc -U ./cluster-master-socket
# OR
socat ./cluster-master-socket stdin
The REPL provides you with access to these objects or functions:
help - display these commands
repl - access the REPL
resize(n) - resize the cluster to
n workers
restart(cb) - gracefully restart workers, cb is optional
stop() - gracefully stop workers and master
kill() - forcefully kill workers and master
cluster - node.js cluster module
size - current cluster size
connections - number of REPL connections to master
workers - current workers
select(fld) - map of id to
field (from workers)
pids - map of id to pids
ages - map of id to worker ages
states - map of id to worker states
debug(a1) - output
a1 to stdout and all REPLs
sock - this REPL socket'
.exit - close this connection to the REPL