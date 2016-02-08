Abstracts execution of tasks in parallel using Node.js cluster.
It is a high level abstraction around a common pattern used to delegate a list of tasks to the workers.
import {
createClusterMap
} from 'cluster-map';
/**
* Executes tasks in parallel using Node.js cluster.
* @typedef {Function} createClusterMap~createMap
* @param {string[]} tasks An array of unique tasks sent to the workers.
* @returns {Promise}
*/
/**
* @typedef {Object} createClusterMap~configuration
* @property {number} numberOfProcesses Defines number of processes that will be forked (default: number of OS CPUs as determined using https://nodejs.org/api/os.html#os_os_cpus).
* @property {boolean} log Used to enable logging (https://github.com/gajus/cluster-map#logging) (default: false).
* @property {number} timeout Used to enable logging of the tasks that take longer than the specified time (in milliseconds) (default: 5000).
*/
/**
* Used to create a pre-configured instance of `clusterMap`.
* @param {createClusterMap~cluster} cluster https://nodejs.org/api/cluster.html
* @param {createClusterMap~configuration} configuration
* @returns {createMap}
*/
createClusterMap(cluster);
handleTask function is used to receive tasks and respond to the master.
import {
handleTask
} from 'cluster-map';
/**
* Handles a task and returns a promise that is resolved with the result of the task.
* @typedef {Function} handleTask~handler
* @param {string} task
* @returns {Promise}
*/
/**
* @param {handleTask~handler} task
*/
handleTask(cluster);
In this example,
['task 1', 'task 2', 'task 3']).
createClusterMap is used to create an instance of
clusterMap.
clusterMap is used to task the workers.
clusterMap waits for all tasks to be processed.
clusterMap resolves with an array of results.
import cluster from 'cluster';
import {
createClusterMap,
handleTask
} from 'cluster-map';
if (cluster.isMaster) {
let clusterMap,
tasks;
tasks = [
'task 1',
'task 2',
'task 3'
];
clusterMap = createClusterMap(cluster);
clusterMap(tasks)
.then((results) => {
console.log(results);
});
}
if (cluster.isWorker) {
handleTask((task) => {
return Promise.resolve(task.slice(-1));
});
}
master.js
import cluster from 'cluster';
import {
createClusterMap
} from 'cluster-map';
let clusterMap,
tasks;
tasks = [
'task 1',
'task 2',
'task 3'
];
cluster.setupMaster({
exec: path.resolve(__dirname, 'worker.js')
});
clusterMap = createClusterMap(cluster);
clusterMap(tasks)
.then((results) => {
});
worker.js
import {
handleTask
} from 'cluster-map';
handleTask((task) => {
return Promise.resolve(task.slice(-1));
});
Logging is enabled using
log configuration.
Logging produces an output that describes:
timeout configuration to execute.
[03:36:46] Spawning 8 worker process(es).
[03:36:46] Tasking worker #1. "/bin/babel-external-helpers.js"
[03:36:46] Tasking worker #3. "/bin/babel-node.js"
[03:36:46] Tasking worker #5. "/bin/babel-plugin.js"
[03:36:46] Tasking worker #4. "/bin/babel.js"
[03:36:46] Tasking worker #7. "/index.js"
[03:36:46] Tasking worker #6. "/lib/_babel-node.js"
[03:36:46] Tasking worker #2. "/lib/babel-external-helpers.js"
[03:36:46] Tasking worker #8. "/lib/babel-node.js"
[03:36:48]
Received result from: /bin/babel-node.js
Tasks in progress (count): 7
Tasks in progress:
- /bin/babel-external-helpers.js
- /bin/babel-plugin.js
- /bin/babel.js
- /index.js
- /lib/_babel-node.js
- /lib/babel-external-helpers.js
- /lib/babel-node.js
Remaining tasks (count): 495
[03:36:48] Tasking worker #3. /lib/babel-plugin/index.js
[03:36:48]
Received result from: /bin/babel-external-helpers.js
Tasks in progress (count): 7
Tasks in progress:
- /bin/babel-plugin.js
- /bin/babel.js
- /index.js
- /lib/_babel-node.js
- /lib/babel-external-helpers.js
- /lib/babel-node.js
- /lib/babel-plugin/index.js
Remaining tasks (count): 494