Abstracts execution of tasks in parallel using Node.js cluster.

It is a high level abstraction around a common pattern used to delegate a list of tasks to the workers.

API

import { createClusterMap } from 'cluster-map' ; createClusterMap(cluster);

handleTask function is used to receive tasks and respond to the master.

import { handleTask } from 'cluster-map' ; handleTask(cluster);

Example

In this example,

Master declares an array of tasks ( ['task 1', 'task 2', 'task 3'] ).

). createClusterMap is used to create an instance of clusterMap .

is used to create an instance of . clusterMap is used to task the workers.

is used to task the workers. Workers handle the tasks and reply to the master.

clusterMap waits for all tasks to be processed.

waits for all tasks to be processed. When all tasks are processes, clusterMap resolves with an array of results.

import cluster from 'cluster' ; import { createClusterMap, handleTask } from 'cluster-map' ; if (cluster.isMaster) { let clusterMap, tasks; tasks = [ 'task 1' , 'task 2' , 'task 3' ]; clusterMap = createClusterMap(cluster); clusterMap(tasks) .then( ( results ) => { console .log(results); }); } if (cluster.isWorker) { handleTask( ( task ) => { return Promise .resolve(task.slice( -1 )); }); }

Using a separate file

master.js

import cluster from 'cluster' ; import { createClusterMap } from 'cluster-map' ; let clusterMap, tasks; tasks = [ 'task 1' , 'task 2' , 'task 3' ]; cluster.setupMaster({ exec : path.resolve(__dirname, 'worker.js' ) }); clusterMap = createClusterMap(cluster); clusterMap(tasks) .then( ( results ) => { });

worker.js

import { handleTask } from 'cluster-map' ; handleTask( ( task ) => { return Promise .resolve(task.slice( -1 )); });

Logging

Logging is enabled using log configuration.

Logging produces an output that describes:

Number of forked processes.

Logs time when worker is assigned a task.

Logs time when worker responds with a result.

Logs time when either of the tasks take longer than the timeout configuration to execute.