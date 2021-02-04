Redis Key Slot Calculator

A high performance redis cluster key slot calculator for node redis clients e.g. node_redis, ioredis and redis-clustr.

This also handles key tags such as somekey{actualTag} .

Install

Install with NPM:

npm install cluster -key-slot

Usage

const calculateSlot = require ( 'cluster-key-slot' ); const calculateMultipleSlots = require ( 'cluster-key-slot' ).generateMulti; const slot = calculateSlot( 'test:key:{butOnlyThis}redis' ); const anotherSlot = calculateSlot(Buffer.from([ 0x7b , 0x7d , 0x2a ])); const slotForRedisMulti = calculateMultipleSlots([ 'test:key:{butOnlyThis}redis' , 'something:key45:{butOnlyThis}hello' , 'example:key46:{butOnlyThis}foobar' , ]);

Benchmarks

OLD in these benchmarks refers to the ioredis crc calc and many of the other calculators that use Buffer .