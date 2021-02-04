openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

cluster-key-slot

by invertase
1.1.0 (see all)

Generates CRC hashes for strings - for use by Node Redis clients to determine key slots.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.2M

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Coverage Status Downloads npm version dependencies License Follow on Twitter

Redis Key Slot Calculator

A high performance redis cluster key slot calculator for node redis clients e.g. node_redis, ioredis and redis-clustr.

This also handles key tags such as somekey{actualTag}.

Install

Install with NPM:

npm install cluster-key-slot --save

Usage

const calculateSlot = require('cluster-key-slot');
const calculateMultipleSlots = require('cluster-key-slot').generateMulti;

// ...

// a single slot number
const slot = calculateSlot('test:key:{butOnlyThis}redis');
// Buffer is also supported
const anotherSlot = calculateSlot(Buffer.from([0x7b, 0x7d, 0x2a]));

// multiple keys - multi returns a single key slot number, returns -1 if any
// of the keys does not match the base slot number (base is defaulted to first keys slot)
// This is useful to quickly determine a singe slot for multi keys operations.
const slotForRedisMulti = calculateMultipleSlots([
  'test:key:{butOnlyThis}redis',
  'something:key45:{butOnlyThis}hello',
  'example:key46:{butOnlyThis}foobar',
]);

Benchmarks

OLD in these benchmarks refers to the ioredis crc calc and many of the other calculators that use Buffer.

node -v                                                                                                                                                                                                ✔  16.38G RAM  10:29:07
v10.15.3

NEW tags x 721,445 ops/sec ±0.44% (90 runs sampled)
OLD tags x 566,777 ops/sec ±0.97% (96 runs sampled)
NEW without tags x 2,054,845 ops/sec ±1.77% (92 runs sampled)
OLD without tags x 865,839 ops/sec ±0.43% (96 runs sampled)
NEW without tags singular x 6,354,097 ops/sec ±1.25% (94 runs sampled)
OLD without tags singular x 4,012,250 ops/sec ±0.96% (94 runs sampled)
NEW tags (Buffer) x 552,346 ops/sec ±1.35% (92 runs sampled)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial