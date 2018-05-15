A layer for communcation between master and worker processes

Installation

npm install cluster-hub

Getting started

var Hub = require ( 'cluster-hub' ); var cluster = require ( 'cluster' ); var hub = new Hub(); if (cluster.isMaster) { hub.on( 'sum' , function ( data, sender, callback ) { callback( null , data.a + data.b); }); var worker = cluster.fork(); } else { hub.requestMaster( 'sum' , { a : 1 , b : 2 }, function ( err, sum ) { console .log( 'Sum in worker: ' + sum); process.exit(); }); }

Simple message sending

hub.sendToMaster(message, data); hub.sendToWorker(worker, message, data); hub.sendToWorkers(message, data);

Examples:

Requests between master and workers (with callback)

Same as simple messaging, but you can provide a callback

hub.requestMaster(message, data, callback); hub.requestWorker(worker, message, data, callback);

Example in "Getting Started" section, and here: https://github.com/sirian/node-cluster-hub/blob/master/examples/requests.js

Exclusive Locks

This module provide a way to get global exclusive lock between all processes (master and workers). If worker process dies while holding locked section - lock will be released automatically.

hub.lock(lockKey, function ( unlock ) { ... })

Example: https://github.com/sirian/node-cluster-hub/blob/master/examples/locks.js

Examples

More examples here: https://github.com/sirian/node-cluster-hub/tree/master/examples