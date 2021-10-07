A library for interacting with the Shortcut (formerly Clubhouse) REST API

Getting Started

Installation

You can install @useshortcut/client with NPM or Yarn.

npm install --save @useshortcut/client

or

yarn add @useshortcut/client

How to Get an API Token

The Shortcut API uses token-based authentication, you will need one to use this library.

To generate an API token, go to https://app.shortcut.com/settings/account/api-tokens. To make it easier to explore our API, we recommend saving this token as an environment variable in your local dev environment:

export SHORTCUT_API_TOKEN= "YOUR API TOKEN HERE"

This will allow you to copy and paste many examples in the documentation to try them out.

Requests made with a missing or invalid token will get a 401 Unauthorized response. All requests must be made over HTTPS. Tokens provide complete access to your Shortcut account, so keep them secure. Don’t paste them into your source code, use an environment variable instead. For security reasons, we will immediately invalidate any tokens we find have been made public.

Usage

To see all available exports, take a look at the API documentation or check out the .d.ts files in this repository.

import { ShortcutClient } from '@useshortcut/client' ; const shortcut = new ShortcutClient( 'YOUR_API_TOKEN' ); shortcut.getCurrentMemberInfo().then( ( response ) => console .log(response?.data)); shortcut.listProjects().then( ( response ) => console .log(response?.data));

Play with It

You can play with it in your web browser with this live playground:

Documentation

Documentation for this client.

Documentation for the REST API.