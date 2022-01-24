This is a command line interface for Shortcut, focused on the display and manipulation of stories. With this, you can run custom searches, save them as local workspaces, and recall those workspaces. You can also view full stories, update most attributes on a story, and create brand new stories quickly.

Usage

Install

Install via npm:

$ npm install @shortcut-cli/shortcut-cli -g $ short install

Usage: short install [options] Install access token for Shortcut API Options: - V, --version output the version number - f, --force Force install/reinstall - h, --help output usage information

You may also provide a Shortcut API token via environment variable SHORTCUT_API_TOKEN .

$ SHORTCUT_API_TOKEN=foobar short story 3300

Usage : short [options] [command] A command line tool for searching, viewing, and updating shortcut.com stories Options : - V , --version output the version number -h, --help output usage information Commands : install install and configure API access search search stories with optional query members list members story view or manipulate a story or stories create create a story workflows list workflows and their states epics list epics and their states projects list or search projects workspace list stories matching saved workspace query help [cmd] display help for [cmd]

Search

Usage: short find [options] [SEARCH OPERATORS] Search through Shorcut stories. Arguments (non-flag/options) will be passed to Shortcut story search API as search operators. Passing '%self%' as a search operator argument will be replaced by your mention name. Note that passing search operators and options (e.g. --owner foobar) will use the options as extra filtering in the client. Refer to https://help.shortcut.com/hc/en-us/articles/360000046646-Search-Operators for more details about search operators. Options: - a, --archived Include archived Stories - c, --created [operator][date] Stories created within criteria (operator is one of < |>| =) - q, --quiet Print only story output, no loading dialog - l, --label [id |name] Stories with label id/name, by regex - o, --owner [name] Stories with owner, by regex - p, --project [id] Stories in project - s, --state [id|name] Stories in workflow state id/name, by regex - e, --estimate [operator][number] Stories estimated within criteria (operator is one of < |>| =) - -epic [id |name] Stories in epic id/name, by regex - i, --iteration [id|name] Stories in iteration id/name, by regex - S, --save [name] Save search configuration as workspace - t, --text [name] Stories with text in name, by regex - u, --updated [operator][date] Stories updated within criteria (operator is one of < |>| =) - y, --type [name] Stories of type, by regex - r, --sort [field] Sort stories by field (accessor[ :asc|desc ][, next ]) - f, --format [template] Format each story output by template - h, --help output usage information

Example output

$ short search -o 'josh' -s 'Review' Type: feature/3 Label: Epic: Iteration: Project: Owners: Josh (josh) State: URL: https://app.shortcut.com/story/1480 $ short search -o 'josh' -s 'Review' -f $'%i\t%s\t%t

\t%o' 1480 Code Review (#500000020) Create Thinga-ma-bob Josh (josh)

Story Output Formatting

Templating variables:

% id Print ID of story % t Print title/name of story % a Print archived status of story % T Print the team name % o Print owners of story % r Print the requester % l Print labels on story % u Print URL of story % epic Print epic of story % i Print iteration of story % p Print project of story % y Print story type % e Print story estimate % s Print story state % c Print story creation timestamp % updated Print story updated timestamp (if different from created) % j Print full story as formatted JSON % gb Print Git integration branch name % gbs Pring Git integration branch short name

Note that the $ string operator in bash is helpful in allowing \t (tab) and

(newline) literals in the formatting string. Otherwise, you can actually just type a newline character.

Story Output Sorting

The default sorting for stories found is state.position:asc,position:asc , which translates to "sort by associated state position ascending, then by story position ascending within the same state."

Story

Usage: short story [options] <id> Update and/or display story details Options: - I, --idonly Print only ID of story results - s, --state [id |name] Update workflow state of story - e, --estimate [number] Update estimate of story - d, --description [text] Update description of story - D, --download Download all attached files - -download-dir [path] Directory to download files to - -epic [id|name] Update epic of story - i, --iteration [id |name] Update iteration of story - f, --format [template] Format story output by template - -from-git Fetch story parsed by ID in current git branch - -git-branch Checkout git branch from story slug <mention-name>/ch<id>/<type>-<title> as required by the Git integration: https://bit.ly/2RKO1FF - -git-branch-short Checkout git branch from story slug <mention-name>/ch<id>/<title> - l, --label [id|name] Update story with labels, comma-separated - -move-after [id] Move story to position below story ID - -move-before [id] Move story to position above story ID - -move-down [n] Move story position downward by n stories - -move-up [n] Move story position upward by n stories - c, --comment [text] Add comment to story - o, --owners [id |name] Update owners of story, comma-separated - O, --open Open story in browser - -oe, --open-epic Open story's epic in browser - -oi, --open-iteration Open story's iteration in browser - -op, --open-project Open story's project in browser - q, --quiet Print only story output, no loading dialog - t, --title [text] Update title of story - -task [text] Create new task on story - -task-complete [text] Toggle completion of story task matching text - y, --type [name] Set type of story - h, --help output usage information

Example output:

$ short story 1480 -c 'This is a commend' -o josh Desc: Create a thing to display: Owners: Josh (josh) Type: feature/3 Label: Project: State: URL: https://app.shortcut.com/story/1480 Comment: This is a commend Josh at: 2017 -10 -25T16:17:04Z

Story Creation

Usage: short create [options] create a story with provided details Options: - d, --description [text] Set description of story - e, --estimate [number] Set estimate of story - -epic [id |name] Set epic of story - i, --iteration [id|name] Set iteration of story - I, --idonly Print only ID of story result - l, --label [id |name] Stories with label id/name, by regex - o, --owners [id|name] Set owners of story, comma-separated - O, --open Open story in browser - p, --project [id |name] Set project of story, required - t, --title [text] Set title of story, required - s, --state [id|name] Set workflow state of story - y, --type [name] Set type of story, default: feature - h, --help output usage information - -git-branch Checkout git branch from story slug <mention-name> /ch<id>/ <type>-<title> as required by the Git integration: https://bit.ly/2RKO1FF - -git-branch-short Checkout git branch from story slug <mention-name> /ch<id>/ <title>

Workspace

Usage: short workspace [NAME] [options] List stories matching saved workspace query Options: -l, -- list List saved workspaces -n, --name [name] Load named workspace -u, -- unset [name] Force unset saved workspace -q, --quiet Print only resulting story output, no loading dialog -h, --help output usage information

Members

Usage: short members [options] Display members available for stories Options: - s, --search [query] List members with name containing query - d, --disabled List members including disabled - h, --help output usage information

Epics

Usage: short epics [options] Display epics available for stories Options: - a, --archived List only epics including archived - c, --completed List only epics that have been completed - d, --detailed List more details for each epic - f, --format [template] Format epic output by template - M, --milestone [ID] List only epics with the given milestone ID - t, --title [query] List epics with name/title containing query - s, --started List epics that have been started - h, --help output usage information

Epic Output Formatting

Templating variables:

% id Print ID of epic % t Print title/name of epic % m Print milestone of epic % s Print epic state % dl Print epic deadline % d Print epic description % p Print epic total points % ps Print epic total points started % pd Print epic total points done % c Print epic total completion percentage % a Print archived status of epic % st Print started status of epic % co Print completed status of epic

Workflows

Usage: short workflows [options] Display workflows/states available for stories Options: - s, --search [query] List states containing query - h, --help output usage information

Projects

Usage: short projects [options] Display projects available for stories Options: - a, --archived List only projects including archived - d, --detailed List more details for each project - t, --title [query] List projects with name/title containing query - h, --help output usage information

Development

You can use typescript watcher which will recompile your code automatically:

$ npm run build:watch

You can run shortcut-cli with typescript map enabled:

$ npm start -- story 1234

Acknowledgments

Contributors

