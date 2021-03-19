A tiny (228B) utility for constructing
classNamestrings conditionally.
Also serves as a faster & smaller drop-in replacement for the
classnamesmodule.
This module is available in three formats:
dist/clsx.m.js
dist/clsx.js
dist/clsx.min.js
$ npm install --save clsx
import clsx from 'clsx';
// Strings (variadic)
clsx('foo', true && 'bar', 'baz');
//=> 'foo bar baz'
// Objects
clsx({ foo:true, bar:false, baz:isTrue() });
//=> 'foo baz'
// Objects (variadic)
clsx({ foo:true }, { bar:false }, null, { '--foobar':'hello' });
//=> 'foo --foobar'
// Arrays
clsx(['foo', 0, false, 'bar']);
//=> 'foo bar'
// Arrays (variadic)
clsx(['foo'], ['', 0, false, 'bar'], [['baz', [['hello'], 'there']]]);
//=> 'foo bar baz hello there'
// Kitchen sink (with nesting)
clsx('foo', [1 && 'bar', { baz:false, bat:null }, ['hello', ['world']]], 'cya');
//=> 'foo bar hello world cya'
Returns:
String
Type:
Mixed
The
clsx function can take any number of arguments, each of which can be an Object, Array, Boolean, or String.
Important: Any falsey values are discarded!
Standalone Boolean values are discarded as well.
clsx(true, false, '', null, undefined, 0, NaN);
//=> ''
For snapshots of cross-browser results, check out the
bench directory~!
All versions of Node.js are supported.
All browsers that support
Array.isArray are supported (IE9+).
Note: For IE8 support and older, please install
clsx@1.0.xand beware of #17.
MIT © Luke Edwards
Great alternative to the popular `classnames` package. If Time To Interaction is your main concern, this package is definitely for you.
I like that package! If you use React framework then that package for you! If you want to pass class names to HTML elements or React components dynamically as Objects, Array and override them then do not get away and start to use it!
A simple utility function that allows you to use classNames easier. It works great when you want to provide classes to your components that overwrite your default styles.