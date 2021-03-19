openbase logo
cls

clsx

by Luke Edwards
1.1.1 (see all)

A tiny (228B) utility for constructing `className` strings conditionally.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.5M

GitHub Stars

2.9K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Node.js String Manipulation

Reviews

Average Rating

4.8/54
Read All Reviews
movila
Tynik
Flixbox

Top Feedback

6Easy to Use
4Great Documentation
4Performant
1Highly Customizable

Readme

clsx CI codecov

A tiny (228B) utility for constructing className strings conditionally.
Also serves as a faster & smaller drop-in replacement for the classnames module.

This module is available in three formats:

  • ES Module: dist/clsx.m.js
  • CommonJS: dist/clsx.js
  • UMD: dist/clsx.min.js

Install

$ npm install --save clsx

Usage

import clsx from 'clsx';

// Strings (variadic)
clsx('foo', true && 'bar', 'baz');
//=> 'foo bar baz'

// Objects
clsx({ foo:true, bar:false, baz:isTrue() });
//=> 'foo baz'

// Objects (variadic)
clsx({ foo:true }, { bar:false }, null, { '--foobar':'hello' });
//=> 'foo --foobar'

// Arrays
clsx(['foo', 0, false, 'bar']);
//=> 'foo bar'

// Arrays (variadic)
clsx(['foo'], ['', 0, false, 'bar'], [['baz', [['hello'], 'there']]]);
//=> 'foo bar baz hello there'

// Kitchen sink (with nesting)
clsx('foo', [1 && 'bar', { baz:false, bat:null }, ['hello', ['world']]], 'cya');
//=> 'foo bar hello world cya'

API

clsx(...input)

Returns: String

input

Type: Mixed

The clsx function can take any number of arguments, each of which can be an Object, Array, Boolean, or String.

Important: Any falsey values are discarded!
Standalone Boolean values are discarded as well.

clsx(true, false, '', null, undefined, 0, NaN);
//=> ''

Benchmarks

For snapshots of cross-browser results, check out the bench directory~!

Support

All versions of Node.js are supported.

All browsers that support Array.isArray are supported (IE9+).

Note: For IE8 support and older, please install clsx@1.0.x and beware of #17.

  • obj-str - A smaller (96B) and similiar utility that only works with Objects.

License

MIT © Luke Edwards

100
movila16 Ratings4 Reviews
5 months ago
Easy to Use
Performant

Great alternative to the popular `classnames` package. If Time To Interaction is your main concern, this package is definitely for you.

1
johncoco12
Mykhailo AliinykKiev, Ukraine10 Ratings25 Reviews
Sr. Frontend Dev
September 22, 2020
Easy to Use
Performant
Great Documentation

I like that package! If you use React framework then that package for you! If you want to pass class names to HTML elements or React components dynamically as Objects, Array and override them then do not get away and start to use it!

0
Felix TietjenHamburg25 Ratings26 Reviews
Front-End developer.
August 20, 2020
Easy to Use

A simple utility function that allows you to use classNames easier. It works great when you want to provide classes to your components that overwrite your default styles.

0

