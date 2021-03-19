clsx

A tiny (228B) utility for constructing className strings conditionally.

Also serves as a faster & smaller drop-in replacement for the classnames module.

This module is available in three formats:

ES Module : dist/clsx.m.js

: CommonJS : dist/clsx.js

: UMD: dist/clsx.min.js

Install

$ npm install

Usage

import clsx from 'clsx' ; clsx( 'foo' , true && 'bar' , 'baz' ); clsx({ foo : true , bar : false , baz :isTrue() }); clsx({ foo : true }, { bar : false }, null , { '--foobar' : 'hello' }); clsx([ 'foo' , 0 , false , 'bar' ]); clsx([ 'foo' ], [ '' , 0 , false , 'bar' ], [[ 'baz' , [[ 'hello' ], 'there' ]]]); clsx( 'foo' , [ 1 && 'bar' , { baz : false , bat : null }, [ 'hello' , [ 'world' ]]], 'cya' );

API

Returns: String

input

Type: Mixed

The clsx function can take any number of arguments, each of which can be an Object, Array, Boolean, or String.

Important: Any falsey values are discarded!

Standalone Boolean values are discarded as well.

clsx( true , false , '' , null , undefined , 0 , NaN );

Benchmarks

For snapshots of cross-browser results, check out the bench directory~!

Support

All versions of Node.js are supported.

All browsers that support Array.isArray are supported (IE9+).

Note: For IE8 support and older, please install clsx@1.0.x and beware of #17.

Related

obj-str - A smaller (96B) and similiar utility that only works with Objects.

License

MIT © Luke Edwards