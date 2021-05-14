Request Tracer - Express & Koa middlewares and Fastify & Hapi plugins for CLS-based request id generation, batteries included. An out-of-the-box solution for adding request ids into your logs. Check out this blog post that describes the rationale behind cls-rtracer .

Automatically generates a UUID V1 value as the id for each request and stores it in AsyncLocalStorage (CLS core API, see this blog post). Optionally, if the request contains X-Request-Id header, uses its value instead. Allows to obtain the generated request id anywhere in your routes later and use it for logging or any other purposes.

Tested and works fine with Express v4, Fastify v2 and v3, Koa v1 and v2, and Hapi v18.

Supported Node.js versions

As cls-rtracer v2 depends on AsyncLocalStorage API , it requires Node.js 12.17.0+, 13.14.0+, or 14.0.0+. If you happen to use an older Node.js version, you should use cls-rtracer v1 which is based on cls-hooked .

How to use it - Step 1

Install:

npm install --save cls-rtracer

Note for TypeScript users: typings are included.

How to use it - Step 2 (Common instructions)

Use the middleware (or plugin) provided by the library before the first middleware that needs to have access to request ids. Note that some middlewares, may cause CLS context (i.e. Async Hooks execution path) to get lost. To avoid such issues, you should use any third party middleware that does not need access to request ids before you use this middleware. See issue #20 as an example.

How to use it - Step 2 (Express users)

Use the middleware provided by the library:

const express = require ( 'express' ) const rTracer = require ( 'cls-rtracer' ) const app = express() app.use(rTracer.expressMiddleware())

Obtain request id in middlewares on the incoming request:

app.get( '/api/v1/entity/{id}' , (req, res, next) => { entityService.find(req.params.id) .then( ( entity ) => { const requestId = rTracer.id() console .log( `requestId: ${requestId} ` ) res.json(entity) }) .catch(next) })

You can access the same request id from code that does not have access to the Express' req object.

async function find ( entityId ) { const requestId = rTracer.id() }

How to use it - Step 2 (Fastify users)

Use the plugin provided by the library:

const fastify = require ( 'fastify' )() const rTracer = require ( 'cls-rtracer' ) fastify.register(rTracer.fastifyPlugin)

Obtain request id in handlers on the incoming request:

app.get( '/test' , async (request, reply) => { const entity = await entityService.find(request.params.id) const requestId = rTracer.id() console .log( `requestId: ${requestId} ` ) reply.send(entity) })

You can access the same request id from code that does not have access to the Fastify's request object.

async function find ( entityId ) { const requestId = rTracer.id() }

Legacy Fastify middleware

There is a connect-style middleware available for Fastify v2, but it is deprecated and may be removed in one of upcoming releases. If you happen to use it in your application, you should migrate to the Fastify plugin.

fastify.use(rTracer.fastifyMiddleware())

How to use it - Step 2 (Koa users)

Use the middleware provided by the library:

const Koa = require ( 'koa' ) const rTracer = require ( 'cls-rtracer' ) const app = new Koa() app.use(rTracer.koaMiddleware())

Obtain request id in middlewares on the incoming request:

app.use( async (ctx) => { const entity = await entityService.find(req.params.id) const requestId = rTracer.id() console .log( `requestId: ${requestId} ` ) ctx.body = entity })

You can access the same request id from code that does not have access to the Koa's ctx object.

async function find ( entityId ) { const requestId = rTracer.id() }

Koa v1 support

For Koa v1 use the koaV1Middleware(options) function.

How to use it - Step 2 (Hapi users)

Use the plugin provided by the library:

const Hapi = require ( '@hapi/hapi' ) const rTracer = require ( 'cls-rtracer' ) const init = async () => { const server = Hapi.server({ port : 3000 , host : 'localhost' }) await server.register({ plugin : rTracer.hapiPlugin }) } init()

Obtain request id in route handlers on the incoming request:

server.route({ method : 'GET' , path : '/test' , handler : async (request, h) => { const entity = await entityService.find(request.params.id) const requestId = rTracer.id() console .log( `requestId: ${requestId} ` ) return entity } })

You can access the same request id from code that does not have access to the Hapi's request object.

async function find ( entityId ) { const requestId = rTracer.id() }

Integration with loggers

The main use case for this library is request id generation and logging automation. You can integrate with any logger library in a single place and get request ids in logs across your application.

Without having request id, as a correlation value, in your logs, you will not be able to determine which log entries belong to code that handles the same request. You could generate request ids manually and store them in the Express' req object (or Fastify's request , or Koa's ctx ), but then you will have to explicitly pass the object into all other modules on the route. And that's when cls-rtracer comes to the rescue!

Complete samples for Express, Fastify and Koa are available in /samples/ directory.

Winston

Here is how you can integrate cls-rtracer with winston, one of most popular logging libraries.

const { createLogger, format, transports } = require ( 'winston' ) const { combine, timestamp, printf } = format const rTracerFormat = printf( ( info ) => { const rid = rTracer.id() return rid ? ` ${info.timestamp} [request-id: ${rid} ]: ${info.message} ` : ` ${info.timestamp} : ${info.message} ` }) const logger = createLogger({ format : combine( timestamp(), rTracerFormat ), transports : [ new transports.Console()] })

Pino

This is how you can integrate cls-rtracer with pino logger.

const logger = require ( 'pino' )({ mixin () { return { requestId : rTracer.id() } } })

Configuration

These are the available config options for the middleware/plugin functions. All config entries are optional.

{ echoHeader : false , useHeader : false , headerName : 'X-Request-Id' , requestIdFactory : ( req ) => ({ id : 'Your request id' , customHeader : req.headers[ 'X-Custom-Header' ] }), useFastifyRequestId : false , }

Advanced features

In certain situations you may want to have an id available outside of the request handler scope, say, in a code that acts as a background job. In this case you may use the runWithId() function:

const rTracer = require ( 'cls-rtracer' ) rTracer.runWithId( () => { console .log(rTracer.id()) setInterval( () => { console .log(rTracer.id()) }, 1000 ) }) rTracer.runWithId( () => { }, 42 ) await rTracer.runWithId(myAsyncFn)

Troubleshooting

To avoid weird behavior:

Make sure you use any third party middleware (or plugin) that does not need access to request ids before you use cls-rtracer . See this section.

Note: there is a small chance that you are using one of rare libraries that do not play nice with Async Hooks API. So, if you face the issue when the context (and thus, the request id) is lost at some point of async calls chain, please submit GitHub issue with a detailed description.

Performance impact

Note that this library has a certain performance impact on your application due to Async Hooks API usage. So, you need to decide if the benefit of being able to trace requests in logs without any boilerplate is more valuable for you than the disadvantage of performance impact.

The author of this library did some basic performance testing. See this tweet to see the results. The overhead also decreased in cls-rtracer v2 due to migration to the core API. See this tweet to learn more.

License

Licensed under MIT.