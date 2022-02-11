Logging on steroids with CLS and Proxy. A small library that proxies any arbitrary object with a proxy from Continuation-Local Storage a.k.a. CLS if found one. Super-useful for creating child loggers per each request with dynamic context from the request itself (e.g. adding request trace ID, adding request payload). Integrated with express, koa, fastify out-of-the-box.

Many thanks to @mcollina for the idea of combining Proxy and CLS.

Installation

npm i cls-proxify cls-hooked

Quick start

Express

TypeScript users, clsProxifyExpressMiddleware uses typings from @types/express . Please, run npm i -D @types/express

import { clsProxify } from 'cls-proxify' import { clsProxifyExpressMiddleware } from 'cls-proxify/integration/express' import * as express from 'express' const logger = { info: ( msg: string ) => console .log(msg), } const loggerCls = clsProxify(logger) const app = express() app.use( clsProxifyExpressMiddleware( ( req ) => { const headerRequestID = req.headers.Traceparent const loggerProxy = { info: ( msg: string ) => ` ${headerRequestID} : ${msg} ` , } return loggerProxy }), ) app.get( '/test' , ( req, res ) => { loggerCls.info( 'My message!' ) })

Koa

TypeScript users, clsProxifyKoaMiddleware uses typings from @types/koa . Please, run npm i -D @types/koa

import { clsProxify } from 'cls-proxify' import { clsProxifyKoaMiddleware } from 'cls-proxify/integration/koa' import * as Koa from 'koa' const logger = { info: ( msg: string ) => console .log(msg), } const loggerCls = clsProxify(logger) const app = new Koa() app.use( clsProxifyKoaMiddleware( ( ctx ) => { const headerRequestID = ctx.req.headers.Traceparent const loggerProxy = { info: ( msg: string ) => ` ${headerRequestID} : ${msg} ` , } return loggerProxy }), ) app.use( ( ctx ) => { loggerCls.info( 'My message!' ) })

Fastify

import { clsProxify } from 'cls-proxify' import { clsProxifyFastifyPlugin } from 'cls-proxify/integration/fastify' import * as fastify from 'fastify' const logger = { info: ( msg: string ) => console .log(msg), } const loggerCls = clsProxify(logger) const app = fastify() app.register(clsProxifyFastifyPlugin, { proxify: ( req ) => { const headerRequestID = ctx.req.headers.Traceparent const loggerProxy = { info: ( msg: string ) => ` ${headerRequestID} : ${msg} ` , } return loggerProxy }, }) app.get( '/test' , ( req, res ) => { loggerCls.info( 'My message!' ) })

Any other framework or library

import { clsProxify, getClsHookedStorage } from 'cls-proxify' import AbstractWebServer from 'abstract-web-server' const logger = { info: ( msg: string ) => console .log(msg), } const loggerCls = clsProxify(logger) const app = new AbstractWebServer() app.use( ( request, response, next ) => { getClsHookedStorage().namespace.bindEmitter(request) getClsHookedStorage().namespace.bindEmitter(response) getClsHookedStorage().namespace.run( () => { const headerRequestID = request.headers.Traceparent const loggerProxy = { info: ( msg: string ) => ` ${headerRequestID} : ${msg} ` , } getClsHookedStorage().set(loggerProxy) next() }) }) app.get( '/test' , ( req, res ) => { loggerCls.info( 'My message!' ) })

Set custom CLS storage

import { clsProxify, setClsHookedStorage, ClsHookedStorage, ClsProxifyStorage } from 'cls-proxify' import AbstractWebServer from 'abstract-web-server' class CustomClsStorage extends ClsHookedStorage { public readonly namespace = createNamespace( 'myNamespace' ) protected readonly key = 'yoda' } setClsHookedStorage( new CustomClsStorage()) class SecretStorage<T> implements ClsProxifyStorage<T> { set (proxy: T): void {} get (): T | undefined {} } setClsHookedStorage( new SecretStorage())

In depth

How it works

Take a look at this article which overviews how CLS works and covers the idea behind this library.

We wrap our original logger in a Proxy. Every time we try to access any property of that object we first check if there's an updated logger in CLS available. If it's there we take the property from it. If it's not we take the property from the original logger. Then for every request we create a CLS context using run and bindEmitter . Once the context is created we enhance our original logger with some extra data and put the updated logger in the context. Once we try to call any method of our logger we'll actually call the same method on our logger in CLS.

Does it work only for loggers?

No. You can proxify any object you want. Moreover you can even proxify functions and class constructors.

Here's a list of traps cls-proxify provides:

Take a look at the tests to get an idea of how you can utilize them.

Live demos

Troubleshooting

My context got lost

Note that some middlewares may cause CLS context to get lost. To avoid it use any third party middleware that does not need access to request ids before you use this middleware.

I'm experiencing a memory leak

Make sure you don't keep any external references to the objects inside of CLS. It may prevent them from being collected by GC. Take a look at this issues: #21, #11.