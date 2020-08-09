clp

A tiny and fast command line arguments parser.

🚀 Migration from 3.x.x to 4.x.x

As of 4.0.0 the scope of this package will be to simply parse

arguments. Use tilda

for a high-level interface for building cli tools.

☁️ Installation

npm install --save clp yarn add clp

📋 Example

const clp = require ( "clp" ); console .log(clp([ "grep" , "-ri" , "foo" ])); console .log(clp([ "--name" , "Johnny" , "-a" , "20" , "--location" , "Earth" , "--no-student" ]));

📝 Documentation

Parses the cli arguments.

Params

Array args : The arguments to parse (default: the process arguments).

Return

Object An object containing the parsed arguments.

📜 License

MIT © Ionică Bizău