A tiny and fast command line arguments parser.
3.x.x to
4.x.x
As of
4.0.0 the scope of this package will be to simply parse
arguments. Use
tilda
for a high-level interface for building cli tools.
# Using npm
npm install --save clp
# Using yarn
yarn add clp
#!/usr/bin/env node
const clp = require("clp");
console.log(clp(["grep", "-ri", "foo"]));
// { _: [ 'grep' ], r: true, i: 'foo' }
console.log(clp(["--name", "Johnny", "-a", "20", "--location", "Earth", "--no-student"]));
// { _: [], name: 'Johnny', a: 20, location: 'Earth', student: false }
There are few ways to get help:
clp(args)
Parses the cli arguments.
args: The arguments to parse (default: the process arguments).
This package is heavily based on
minimist. ✨
