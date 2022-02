clownface

Clownface is a graph traversal library inspired by Gremlin which allows to query any RDF dataset in a concise and readable way.

Clownface greatly simplifies interacting with RDF data in JavaScript.

If you are new to RDF and JavaScript, consider our Getting Started guide that also covers Clownface basics.

For API documentation and examples, see http://zazuko.github.io/clownface/.