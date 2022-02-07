CloudSploit by Aqua - Cloud Security Scans

Quick Start

Generic

git clone https://github.com/aquasecurity/cloudsploit.git cd cloudsploit npm install ./index.js -h

Docker

git clone https://github.com/aquasecurity/cloudsploit.git cd cloudsploit docker build . -t cloudsploit:0.0.1 docker run cloudsploit:0.0.1 -h docker run -e AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID=XX -e AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY=YY cloudsploit:0.0.1 --compliance=pci

Documentation

Background

CloudSploit by Aqua is an open-source project designed to allow detection of security risks in cloud infrastructure accounts, including: Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), and GitHub. These scripts are designed to return a series of potential misconfigurations and security risks.

Deployment Options

CloudSploit is available in two deployment options:

Follow the instructions below to deploy the open-source version of CloudSploit on your machine in just a few simple steps.

Hosted at Aqua Wave

A commercial version of CloudSploit hosted at Aqua Wave. Try Aqua Wave today!

Installation

Ensure that NodeJS is installed. If not, install it from here.

git clone git@github.com:cloudsploit/scans.git npm install

Configuration

CloudSploit requires read-only permission to your cloud account. Follow the guides below to provision this access:

For AWS, you can run CloudSploit directly and it will detect credentials using the default AWS credential chain.

CloudSploit Config File

The CloudSploit config file allows you to pass cloud provider credentials by:

A JSON file on your file system Environment variables Hard-coding (not recommended)

Start by copying the example config file:

$ cp config_example .js config .js

Edit the config file by uncommenting the relevant sections for the cloud provider you are testing. Each cloud has both a credential_file option, as well as inline options. For example:

azure: { // OPTION 1 : If using a credential JSON file, enter the path below // credential_file: '/path/to/file.json' , // OPTION 2 : If using hard-coded credentials, enter them below // application_id: process.env.AZURE_APPLICATION_ID || '' , // key_value: process.env.AZURE_KEY_VALUE || '' , // directory_id: process.env.AZURE_DIRECTORY_ID || '' , // subscription_id: process.env.AZURE_SUBSCRIPTION_ID || '' }

Credential Files

If you use the credential_file option, point to a file in your file system that follows the correct format for the cloud you are using.

AWS

{ "accessKeyId" : "YOURACCESSKEY" , "secretAccessKey" : "YOURSECRETKEY" }

Azure

{ "ApplicationID" : "YOURAZUREAPPLICATIONID" , "KeyValue" : "YOURAZUREKEYVALUE" , "DirectoryID" : "YOURAZUREDIRECTORYID" , "SubscriptionID" : "YOURAZURESUBSCRIPTIONID" }

GCP

Note: For GCP, you generate a JSON file directly from the GCP console, which you should not edit.

{ "type" : "service_account" , "project" : "GCPPROJECTNAME" , "client_email" : "GCPCLIENTEMAIL" , "private_key" : "GCPPRIVATEKEY" }

Oracle OCI

{ "tenancyId" : "YOURORACLETENANCYID" , "compartmentId" : "YOURORACLECOMPARTMENTID" , "userId" : "YOURORACLEUSERID" , "keyFingerprint" : "YOURORACLEKEYFINGERPRINT" , "keyValue" : "YOURORACLEKEYVALUE" , }

Environment Variables

CloudSploit supports passing environment variables, but you must first uncomment the section of your config.js file relevant to the cloud provider being scanned.

You can then pass the variables listed in each section. For example, for AWS:

{ access_key : process.env.AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID || '' , secret_access_key: process.env.AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY || '' , session_token: process.env.AWS_SESSION_TOKEN || '' , }

Running

To run a standard scan, showing all outputs and results, simply run:

$ ./ index .js

CLI Options

CloudSploit supports many options to customize the run time. Some popular options include:

AWS GovCloud support: --govcloud

AWS China support: --china

Save the raw cloud provider response data: --collection=file.json

Ignore passing (OK) results: --ignore-ok

Exit with a non-zero code if non-passing results are found: --exit-code This is a good option for CI/CD systems

Change the output from a table to raw text: --console=text

See Output Formats below for more output options.

Click for a full list of options $ ./index.js -h _____ _ _ _____ _ _ _ | | | | ___ _ _ __| | (___ _ __ | | ___ _| |_ | | | |/ _ \| | | |/ _` |\___ \| '_ \| |/ _ \| | __| | |____| | (_) | |_| | (_| |____) | |_) | | (_) | | |_ \_____|_|\___/ \__,_|\__,_|_____/| .__/|_|\___/|_|\__| | | |_| CloudSploit by Aqua Security, Ltd. Cloud security auditing for AWS, Azure, GCP, Oracle, and GitHub usage: index.js [-h] --config CONFIG [--compliance {hipaa,cis,cis1,cis2,pci}] [--plugin PLUGIN] [--govcloud] [--china] [--csv CSV] [--json JSON] [--junit JUNIT] [--table] [--console {none,text,table}] [--collection COLLECTION] [--ignore-ok] [--exit-code] [--skip-paginate] [--suppress SUPPRESS] optional arguments: - h, --help show this help message and exit - -config CONFIG The path to a cloud provider credentials file. - -compliance {hipaa,cis,cis1,cis2,pci} Compliance mode. Only return results applicable to the selected program. - -plugin PLUGIN A specific plugin to run. If none provided, all plugins will be run. Obtain from the exports.js file. E.g. acmValidation - -govcloud AWS only. Enables GovCloud mode. - -china AWS only. Enables AWS China mode. - -csv CSV Output: CSV file - -json JSON Output: JSON file - -junit JUNIT Output: Junit file - -table Output: table - -console {none,text,table} Console output format. Default: table - -collection COLLECTION Output: full collection JSON as file - -ignore-ok Ignore passing (OK) results - -exit-code Exits with a non-zero status code if non-passing results are found - -skip-paginate AWS only. Skips pagination ( for debugging). - -suppress SUPPRESS Suppress results matching the provided Regex. Format: pluginId: region: resourceId

Compliance

CloudSploit supports mapping of its plugins to particular compliance policies. To run the compliance scan, use the --compliance flag. For example:

$ ./ index .js $ ./ index .js

Multiple compliance modes can be run at the same time:

$ ./index.js --compliance=cis1 --compliance=cis2

CloudSploit currently supports the following compliance mappings:

HIPAA

$ ./ index .js

HIPAA scans map CloudSploit plugins to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996.

PCI

$ ./ index .js

PCI scans map CloudSploit plugins to the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard.

CIS Benchmarks

$ ./ index .js $ ./ index .js $ ./ index .js

CIS Benchmarks are supported, both for Level 1 and Level 2 controls. Passing --compliance=cis will run both level 1 and level 2 controls.

Output Formats

CloudSploit supports output in several formats for consumption by other tools. If you do not specify otherwise, CloudSploit writes output to standard output (the console) as a table.

Note: You can pass multiple output formats and combine options for further customization. For example:

$ ./index.js --csv=file.csv --console=table $ ./index.js --json=file.json --junit=file.xml --console=text --ignore-ok

Console Output

By default, CloudSploit results are printed to the console in a table format (with colors). You can override this and use plain text instead, by running:

$ ./ index .js

Alternatively, you can suppress the console output entirely by running:

$ ./ index .js

Ignoring Passing Results

You can ignore results from output that return an OK status by passing a --ignore-ok commandline argument.

CSV

$ ./ index .js

JSON

$ ./ index .js

JUnit XML

$ ./ index .js

Collection Output

CloudSploit saves the data queried from the cloud provider APIs in JSON format, which can be saved alongside other files for debugging or historical purposes.

$ ./ index .js

Suppressions

Results can be suppressed by passing the --suppress flag (multiple options are supported) with the following format:

--suppress pluginId :region :resourceId

For example:

# Suppress all results for the acmValidation plugin $ ./ index .js # Suppress all us-east -1 region results $ ./ index .js # Suppress all results matching the regex "certificate/*" in all regions for all plugins $ ./ index .js

Running a Single Plugin

The --plugin flag can be used if you only wish to run one plugin.

$ ./ index .js

Architecture

CloudSploit works in two phases. First, it queries the cloud infrastructure APIs for various metadata about your account, namely the "collection" phase. Once all the necessary data is collected, the result is passed to the "scanning" phase. The scan uses the collected data to search for potential misconfigurations, risks, and other security issues, which are the resulting output.

Writing a Plugin

Please see our contribution guidelines and complete guide to writing CloudSploit plugins.

Writing a remediation

The --remediate flag can be used if you want to run remediation for the plugins mentioned as part of this argument. This takes a list of plugin names. Please see our developing remediation guide for more details.

Other Notes

For other details about the Aqua Wave SaaS product, AWS security policies, and more, click here.