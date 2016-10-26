分布式服务框架

基于Redis的分布式服务框架，传输层使用super-queue消息队列模块。

安装

$ npm install clouds --save

var clouds = require ( 'clouds' ); var server = new clouds.Server({ redis : { host : '127.0.0.1' , port : 6379 , db : 3 }, heartbeat : 2 }); server.register( 'test.hello' , function ( name, msg, callback ) { callback( null , 'Hello ' + name + ', ' + msg); });

const clouds = require ( 'clouds' ); const client = new clouds.Client({ redis : { host : '127.0.0.1' , port : 6379 , db : 3 }, timeout : 2 timeoutChecker : 1.1 , heartbeat : 2 }); const testHello = client.bind( 'test.hello' ); client.ready( () => { }); testHello( 'Glen' , 'timestamp is ' + Date .now(), (err, ret) => { console .log(err, ret); }); client.call( 'test.hello' , [ 'Glen' , 'timestamp is ' + Date .now()], (err, ret) => { console .log(err, ret); });

var clouds = require ( 'clouds' ); var monitor = new clouds.Monitor({ redis : { host : '127.0.0.1' , port : 6379 , db : 3 } }); monitor.status( function ( err, info ) { console .log(err, info); });

License