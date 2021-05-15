Cloudinary Tiny JS

Cloudinary is a cloud service that offers a solution to a web application's entire image management pipeline. For client-side image management Cloudinary provides the cloudinary-core library for conveniently compiling transform options to asset URLs. The problem is that it's a massive library often used to simply convert an object of properties to a string.

cloudinary-tiny-js provides the same commonly used image transformation features at a fraction of the size and without any dependencies.

Video transformations are not currently supported nor are some advanced configuration options. It may also fall short on some advanced image transformations. If you need this functionality, please submit PRs with references to the relevant Cloudinary documentation.

Usage

Basic configuration

The default export is a configuration function returning another function for building Cloudinary URLs. Configuration option names follow the documentation on Transforming media assets using dynamic URLs and Private CDNs and CNAMEs . Only the cloudName is required. Defaults are shown below.

import cloudinary from 'cloudinary-tiny-js' const cl = cloudinary({ cloudName : 'demo' , assetType : 'image' , deliveryType : 'upload' , secure : true , cdnSubdomain : 'res' , cname : 'res.cloudinary.com' , imageTransformDefaults : { quality : 'auto' }, }) const imageUrl = cl( 'sample.png' , { width : 150 }) expect(imageUrl).toBe( 'https://res.cloudinary.com/demo/image/upload/q_auto,w_150/sample.png' )

Image transformations

All image transformations documented in the Transformation URL API reference are supported except for arithmetic operators, conditionals and variables.

To create a resource URL, call the function returned by the configuration function with a public ID and optional image transformation options:

const basicUrl = cl( 'sample.png' ) expect(basicUrl).toBe( 'https://res.cloudinary.com/demo/image/upload/v1/sample.png' ) const resizedUrl = cl( 'sample.png' , { width : 150 , height : 100 }) expect(resizedUrl).toBe( 'https://res.cloudinary.com/demo/image/upload/w_150,h_100/v1/sample.png' )

Other options that can be provided alongside transform options are:

const url = cl( 'http://example.com/sample.dat' , { transformations : undefined , assetType : 'raw' , deliveryType : 'fetch' , version : 742 , }) expect(url).toBe( 'http://res.cloudinary.com/demo/raw/fetch/v742/http://example.com/sample.dat' )

To perform multiple transformations an array of transform objects can be passed; the array can be passed directly as the second parameter or on the transformations property along with other options.

This will generate the URL of the first example in the Image transformation reference:

const transformations = [ { width : 220 , height : 140 , crop : 'fill' }, { overlay : 'brown_sheep' , width : 220 , height : 140 , x : 220 , crop : 'fill' }, { overlay : 'horses' , width : 220 , height : 140 , x : -110 , y : 140 , crop : 'fill' }, { overlay : 'white_chicken' , width : 220 , height : 140 , x : 110 , y : 70 , crop : 'fill' }, { overlay : 'butterfly.png' , height : 200 , x : -10 , angle : 10 }, { width : 400 , height : 260 , radius : 20 , crop : 'crop' }, { overlay : 'text:Parisienne_35_bold:Memories%20from%20our%20trip' , color : '#990C47' , y : 155 }, { effect : 'shadow' }, ] const url = cl( 'yellow_tulip.jpg' , transformations) const url = cl( 'yellow_tulip.jpg' , { version : 423 , transformations, })

Specifying default image transformations

The imageTransformDefaults property provides a convenient way to include certain transform options in all image transforms. For example, specifying auto format, quality and width for all images can be achieved by passing:

const cl = cloudinary({ cloudName : 'demo' , imageTransformDefaults : { format : 'auto' , quality : 'auto' , width : 'auto' , }, }) const imageUrl = cl( 'sample.png' , { aspectRatio : '16:9' }) expect(imageUrl).toBe( 'https://res.cloudina.../f_auto,q_auto,w_auto,ar_16:9/v1/sample.png' )

Override any default value by passing a replacement value or remove it from the URL by passing undefined :

const cl = cloudinary({ cloudName : 'demo' , imageTransformDefaults : { format : 'auto' , quality : 'auto' , width : 'auto' , }, }) const imageUrl = cl( 'sample.png' , { aspectRatio : '16:9' , width : 150 , quality : undefined }) expect(imageUrl).toBe( 'https://res.cloudina.../f_auto,ar_16:9,w_150/v1/sample.png' )

Transformation parameter validation

Typings should help to provide valid parameter values in most cases, but errors will also be thrown on invalid parameter values in development, for example:

cl( 'sample.jpg' , { radius : 'round' })

Some exceptions are the effect , overlay and underlay values which are not validated.

Building for production

When building for production ensure process.env.NODE_ENV === 'production' so the validation logic can be removed from the bundle during minification.

Contributing

The most important configuration and image transformation features of Cloudinary should be supported, but if anything is missing please submit issues or PRs with references to the relevant Cloudinary documentation.

License

MIT