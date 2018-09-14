🗜 Cloudinary Micro URL

A tiny (346B), 0 dependency, fully-tested library to generate Cloudinary URLs from an options object.

The official Cloudinary js library is ~600kb. This saves you 1700%. If this were a crypto coin, you wouldn't be here, would you?

Installation

yarn add cloudinary-microurl

npm install cloudinary-microurl

Usage

const cloudinaryUrl = require('cloudinary-microurl') const url = cloudinaryUrl('twitter.jpg', { secure: true, cloud_name: 'demo', gravity: 'face', flags: 'progressive', quality: 80 }) const img = new Image(); img.src = url

Supported Features

This library supports the following Cloudinary features:

Fetch format

Crop

Effect

Flags

Gravity

Height

Radius

Quality

Width

Dpr

Here's what they look like in code:

fetch_format: "f", crop: "c", effect: "e", flags: "fl", gravity: "g", height: "h", radius: "r", quality: "q", width: "w", dpr: "dpr"

Fetch mode

Set {source: 'fetch'} to activate cloundinary fetch mode. You need to enable it in the security options. The image name should be a full URL.

Contributions

If there's an effect thats missing, create an Issue or an PR. It's SUPER EASY!

Thanks to the original author

This library was originally created by josephg