openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cm

cloudinary-microurl

by Peter Piekarczyk
1.4.0 (see all)

A tiny (346B), 0 dependency, fully-tested Cloudinary URL generator for JS

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.4K

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Cloudinary MicroURL

🗜 Cloudinary Micro URLnpm travis

A tiny (346B), 0 dependency, fully-tested library to generate Cloudinary URLs from an options object.

The official Cloudinary js library is ~600kb. This saves you 1700%. If this were a crypto coin, you wouldn't be here, would you?

Installation

yarn add cloudinary-microurl

npm install cloudinary-microurl

Usage

const cloudinaryUrl = require('cloudinary-microurl')
const url = cloudinaryUrl('twitter.jpg', {
  secure: true,
  cloud_name: 'demo',
  gravity: 'face',
  flags: 'progressive',
  quality: 80
})

const img = new Image();
img.src = url

Supported Features

This library supports the following Cloudinary features:

  • Fetch format
  • Crop
  • Effect
  • Flags
  • Gravity
  • Height
  • Radius
  • Quality
  • Width
  • Dpr

Here's what they look like in code:

fetch_format: "f",
crop: "c",
effect: "e",
flags: "fl",
gravity: "g",
height: "h",
radius: "r",
quality: "q",
width: "w",
dpr: "dpr"

Fetch mode

Set {source: 'fetch'} to activate cloundinary fetch mode. You need to enable it in the security options. The image name should be a full URL.

Contributions

If there's an effect thats missing, create an Issue or an PR. It's SUPER EASY!

Thanks to the original author

This library was originally created by josephg

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial