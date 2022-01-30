Cloudinary Javascript SDKs (Legacy)
Note About Legacy SDKs
While these SDKs still work, we recommend using the new @cloudinary/url-gen package instead.
You can read it's documentation here.
About
The Cloudinary Javascript SDK allows you to quickly and easily integrate your application with Cloudinary.
Effortlessly optimize, transform, and upload your cloud's assets.
This repository is the home for three distinct packages
Contributions
- Ensure tests run locally (
npm run test)
- Open a PR and ensure Travis tests pass
Get Help
If you run into an issue or have a question, you can either:
About Cloudinary
Cloudinary is a powerful media API for websites and mobile apps alike, Cloudinary enables developers to efficiently manage, transform, optimize, and deliver images and videos through multiple CDNs. Ultimately, viewers enjoy responsive and personalized visual-media experiences—irrespective of the viewing device.
Additional Resources
- Cloudinary Transformation and REST API References: Comprehensive references, including syntax and examples for all SDKs.
- MediaJams.dev: Bite-size use-case tutorials written by and for Cloudinary Developers
- DevJams: Cloudinary developer podcasts on YouTube.
- Cloudinary Academy: Free self-paced courses, instructor-led virtual courses, and on-site courses.
- Code Explorers and Feature Demos: A one-stop shop for all code explorers, Postman collections, and feature demos found in the docs.
- Cloudinary Roadmap: Your chance to follow, vote, or suggest what Cloudinary should develop next.
- Cloudinary Facebook Community: Learn from and offer help to other Cloudinary developers.
- Cloudinary Account Registration: Free Cloudinary account registration.
- Cloudinary Website: Learn about Cloudinary's products, partners, customers, pricing, and more.
Licence
Released under the MIT license.