Popularity

Downloads/wk

212K

GitHub Stars

321

Maintenance

Last Commit

16d ago

Contributors

48

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Cloudinary Javascript SDKs (Legacy)

Note About Legacy SDKs

While these SDKs still work, we recommend using the new @cloudinary/url-gen package instead. You can read it's documentation here.

About

The Cloudinary Javascript SDK allows you to quickly and easily integrate your application with Cloudinary. Effortlessly optimize, transform, and upload your cloud's assets.

This repository is the home for three distinct packages

Contributions

  • Ensure tests run locally (npm run test)
  • Open a PR and ensure Travis tests pass

Get Help

If you run into an issue or have a question, you can either:

About Cloudinary

Cloudinary is a powerful media API for websites and mobile apps alike, Cloudinary enables developers to efficiently manage, transform, optimize, and deliver images and videos through multiple CDNs. Ultimately, viewers enjoy responsive and personalized visual-media experiences—irrespective of the viewing device.

Additional Resources

Licence

Released under the MIT license.

