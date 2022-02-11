Creates and signs private Cloudfront Urls (
http:, https:, rtmp:, rtmpt:, rtmpe:, and rtmpte:)
npm i cloudfront-private-url-creator
If you are using Node
0.10 - 0.12, please use version
1.1.0.
'use strict'
const fs = require('fs')
const cf = require('cloudfront-private-url-creator')
const urlToSign = 'https://somedistro.cloudfront.net/somefolder/someFile'
const keyPairId = 'yourKeyPaidId'
const privateKeyPath = './yourKey.pem'
// date when the private url will expire (1 hour from now in this case)
const dateLessThan = new Date()
dateLessThan.setHours(dateLessThan.getHours() + 1)
const privateKey = fs.readFileSync(privateKeyPath)
const config = {
privateKey,
keyPairId,
dateLessThan
}
// sign the url and return it, or just get the signature
const signatureQueryString = cf.getSignatureQueryString(urlToSign, config)
// OR
const signedUrl = cf.signUrl(urlToSign, config)
Creating a Signed URL Using a Canned Policy
Creating a Signed URL Using a Custom Policy