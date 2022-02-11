Creates and signs private Cloudfront Urls ( http:, https:, rtmp:, rtmpt:, rtmpe:, and rtmpte: )

npm i cloudfront- private -url-creator

If you are using Node 0.10 - 0.12 , please use version 1.1.0 .

const fs = require ( 'fs' ) const cf = require ( 'cloudfront-private-url-creator' ) const urlToSign = 'https://somedistro.cloudfront.net/somefolder/someFile' const keyPairId = 'yourKeyPaidId' const privateKeyPath = './yourKey.pem' const dateLessThan = new Date () dateLessThan.setHours(dateLessThan.getHours() + 1 ) const privateKey = fs.readFileSync(privateKeyPath) const config = { privateKey, keyPairId, dateLessThan } const signatureQueryString = cf.getSignatureQueryString(urlToSign, config) const signedUrl = cf.signUrl(urlToSign, config)

Relevant AWS docs:

Creating a Signed URL Using a Canned Policy

Creating a Signed URL Using a Custom Policy

