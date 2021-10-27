openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

cloudfriend

by mapbox
1.7.0 (see all)

Helper functions for assembling CloudFormation templates in JavaScript

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

50

GitHub Stars

59

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

30

Package

Dependencies

1

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
This module is now under the @mapbox namespace: install @mapbox/cloudfriend instead

Readme

cloudfriend

Build Status

Helper functions for assembling CloudFormation templates in JavaScript

Intrinsic functions and conditions

These are functions that you can use in place of various CloudFormation objects.

CloudFriendCloudFormation
base64(value)Fn::Base64
findInMap(mapping, key, attr)Fn::FindInMap
getAtt(obj, key)Fn::GetAtt
getAzs(region)Fn::GetAZs
join(delimiter, pieces)Fn::Join
select(index, list)Fn::Select
ref(name)Ref
userData(lines)Fn::Base64 and Fn::Join with \n delimiter
and(conditions)Fn::And
equals(a, b)Fn::Equals
if(condition, ifTrue, ifFalse)Fn::If
not(condition)Fn::Not
or(conditions)Fn::Or
notEquals(a, b)Fn::Not and Fn::Equals
sub(str, variables)Fn::Sub
importValue(sharedValue)Fn::ImportValue

Pseudo parameters

These are static properties of cloudfriend that you can use to reference various CloudFormation objects.

CloudFriendCloudFormation
accountIdAWS::AccountId
notificationArnsAWS::NotificationARNs
noValueAWS::NoValue
regionAWS::Region
stackIdAWS::StackId
stackNameAWS::StackName

Other helpers

methoddescription
build(file, opts)Builds a template defined by a static JavaScript export, a synchronous or an asynchronous function.
validate(file)Uses the cloudformation:ValidateTemplate API call to perform rudimentary template validation
merge(...template)Merges templates together. Throws errors if logical names are reused

CLI tools

By installing cloudfriend globally, it can provide you with simple CLI tools for building and validating CloudFormation templates.

# either...
$ git clone https://github.com/mapbox/cloudfriend && cd cloudfriend && npm link
# ... or ...
$ npm install -g cloudfriend

Then, to build a template:

# Prints the template as JSON to stdout
$ build-template path/to/template.js

Or, to validate a template:

# Make sure that your shell is configured to make AWS requests
$ validate-template path/to/template.js

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial