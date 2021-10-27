Helper functions for assembling CloudFormation templates in JavaScript
These are functions that you can use in place of various CloudFormation objects.
|CloudFriend
|CloudFormation
|base64(value)
|Fn::Base64
|findInMap(mapping, key, attr)
|Fn::FindInMap
|getAtt(obj, key)
|Fn::GetAtt
|getAzs(region)
|Fn::GetAZs
|join(delimiter, pieces)
|Fn::Join
|select(index, list)
|Fn::Select
|ref(name)
|Ref
|userData(lines)
|Fn::Base64 and Fn::Join with
\n delimiter
|and(conditions)
|Fn::And
|equals(a, b)
|Fn::Equals
|if(condition, ifTrue, ifFalse)
|Fn::If
|not(condition)
|Fn::Not
|or(conditions)
|Fn::Or
|notEquals(a, b)
|Fn::Not and Fn::Equals
|sub(str, variables)
|Fn::Sub
|importValue(sharedValue)
|Fn::ImportValue
These are static properties of
cloudfriend that you can use to reference various CloudFormation objects.
|CloudFriend
|CloudFormation
|accountId
|AWS::AccountId
|notificationArns
|AWS::NotificationARNs
|noValue
|AWS::NoValue
|region
|AWS::Region
|stackId
|AWS::StackId
|stackName
|AWS::StackName
|method
|description
|build(file, opts)
|Builds a template defined by a static JavaScript export, a synchronous or an asynchronous function.
|validate(file)
|Uses the
cloudformation:ValidateTemplate API call to perform rudimentary template validation
|merge(...template)
|Merges templates together. Throws errors if logical names are reused
By installing cloudfriend globally, it can provide you with simple CLI tools for building and validating CloudFormation templates.
# either...
$ git clone https://github.com/mapbox/cloudfriend && cd cloudfriend && npm link
# ... or ...
$ npm install -g cloudfriend
Then, to build a template:
# Prints the template as JSON to stdout
$ build-template path/to/template.js
Or, to validate a template:
# Make sure that your shell is configured to make AWS requests
$ validate-template path/to/template.js