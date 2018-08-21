This project was adapted from CFVIZ. Serverless Graph outputs your serverless architecture and resources as a Graphviz dot compatible output. Currently only supports the AWS provider.
Sometimes this is the fastest way to just visualize everything going on, it can also be extremely helpful in debugging circular dependency issues in CloudFormation templates.
npm install --save cloudformation-graph
If you have any commandline params that don't have defaults you will have to pass in any opt variables as this plugin hooks into the package step and then reads the output.
cfn-graph {--opts} > graph.out
cat graph.out | dot -Tsvg -oexample.svg
cat graph.out | dot -Tpng -oexample.png
CloudFormation Graph
============================================================
Usage Examples:
cfn-grah path-to-file.json [--horizontal|-h] [--edgelabels|-e]
cfn-graph 'VALID_JSON_TEMPALTE' [--horizontal|-h] [--edgelabels|-e]
# IT IS A KNOWN PROBLEM THAT !Sub or !Ref syntax is not supported
cfn-grah path-to-file.yaml (expiremental) [--horizontal|-h] [--edgelabels|-e]
cfn-graph 'VALID_YML_TEMPLATE' (expiremental) [--horizontal|-h] [--edgelabels|-e]
cat template.json | cfg [--horizontal|-h] [--edgelabels|-e]
We already bundled this as a plugin for Serverless, checkout https://github.com/trek10inc/serverless-graph.