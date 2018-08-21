CloudFormation Graph

This project was adapted from CFVIZ. Serverless Graph outputs your serverless architecture and resources as a Graphviz dot compatible output. Currently only supports the AWS provider.

Example Output

Sometimes this is the fastest way to just visualize everything going on, it can also be extremely helpful in debugging circular dependency issues in CloudFormation templates.

Get Started

npm install --save cloudformation-graph

Install graphviz Homebrew - brew install graphviz



Run

If you have any commandline params that don't have defaults you will have to pass in any opt variables as this plugin hooks into the package step and then reads the output.

cfn-graph {--opts} > graph.out

Output SVG cat graph.out | dot -Tsvg -oexample.svg

Output PNG cat graph.out | dot -Tpng -oexample.png

See Graphviz for more information.

Options (--help)

CloudFormation Graph ============================================================ Usage Examples: cfn-grah path-to-file.json [--horizontal|-h] [--edgelabels|-e] cfn-graph 'VALID_JSON_TEMPALTE' [--horizontal|-h] [--edgelabels|-e] # IT IS A KNOWN PROBLEM THAT !Sub or !Ref syntax is not supported cfn-grah path-to-file.yaml (expiremental) [--horizontal|-h] [--edgelabels|-e] cfn-graph 'VALID_YML_TEMPLATE' (expiremental) [--horizontal|-h] [--edgelabels|-e] cat template.json | cfg [--horizontal|-h] [--edgelabels|-e]

Using the Serverless Framework?

We already bundled this as a plugin for Serverless, checkout https://github.com/trek10inc/serverless-graph.