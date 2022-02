Puppeteer (chromium headless) is used to retrieve cloudflare cookies then request module is used to perform requests making this solution reliable but also pretty fast.

Install

npm install cloudflare-scraper puppeteer

Extra Features

hCaptcha bypass

stormwall bypass

Quick Example

const cloudflareScraper = require ( 'cloudflare-scraper' ); ( async ( ) => { try { const response = await cloudflareScraper.get( 'https://cloudflare-url.com' ); console .log(response); } catch (error) { console .log(error); } })();

API

TODO (same api as request package)

TODO list