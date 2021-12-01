openbase logo
cloudflare-cli

by Daniel Pigott
4.2.0 (see all)

CLI for interacting with Cloudflare

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

cloudflare-cli

npm version CircleCI

CLI for interacting with Cloudflare

Installation

You can install using NPM or using Docker

Install via npm

npm install -g cloudflare-cli

Install from Dockerhub

docker pull dpig/cloudflare-cli:latest
# Running a command
docker run --rm -it dpig/cloudflare-cli -h

Build Dockerfile locally

git clone https://github.com/danielpigott/cloudflare-cli.git\
docker build -t cloudflare-cli .
# Running a command
docker run --rm -it cloudflare-cli -h

Setup

You can setup a yaml config file with default parameters e.g. token and email. By default cfcli will look for ".cfcli.yml" in your home directory (you can also pass in a config file with -c)

Cloudflare API Keys and Tokens

Cloudflare has two API client methods: API Tokens and API Keys (Legacy) (See below screenshot)

  • API Tokens can be setup with specific permissions and do not use an email address. Recommended by Cloudflare
  • API Keys are the legacy method, do not have specific permissions and require the corresponding user's email address to be provided.

In the cfcli setup, if you exclude an email address, then the cfcli tool will assume you are using an API Token instead of an API Key.

doc/cloudflare_api_tokens_and_keys.png

Configuration Example

If you have only one cloudflare account you can set it up as below:

defaults:
    token: <cloudflare-token>
    email: <you@domain.com> #Only required if using legacy API Key
    domain: <default-cloudflare-domain>

If you have multiple cloudflare accounts, and you can set up accounts as below:

defaults:
    account: work
accounts:
    work:
        token: <cloudflare-token>
        email: <you@domain.com>
        domain: <default-cloudflare-domain>
    play:
        token: <cloudflare-token>
        email: <you@domain.com>
        domain: <default-cloudflare-domain>
    adventure:
        token: <cloudflare-token>
        domain: <default-cloudflare-domain>

You can then use -u play to interact with the second cloudflare account.

If the email option is excluded, then the request will be made using what is assumed to be an API Token vs. an API Key.

defaults:
    account: adventure
accounts:
    adventure:
        token: <cloudflare-token>
        domain: <default-cloudflare-domain>

Environment Variables

  • Environment variables take precedence over the configuration file.
  • If the CF_API_EMAIL variable is excluded, then the request will be made using what is assumed to be an API Token vs. an API Key.
CF_API_KEY # maps to token
CF_API_EMAIL # maps to email
CF_API_DOMAIN # maps to domain

Usage

NAME
    cfcli - Interact with cloudflare from the command line

SYNOPSIS
    cfcli [options] command [parameters]

OPTIONS:
    -c  --config    Path to yml file with config defaults (defaults to ~/.cfcli.yml
    -e  --email     Email of your cloudflare account
    -k  --token     Token for your cloudflare account
    -u  --account   Choose one of your named cloudflare accounts from .cfcli.yml
    -d  --domain    Domain to operate on
    -a  --activate  Activate cloudflare after creating record (for addrecord)
    -f  --format    Format when printing records (csv,json or table)
    -t  --type      Type of record (for dns record functions)
    -p  --priority  Set priority when adding a record (MX or SRV)
    -q  --query     Comma separated filters to use when finding a record
    -l  --ttl       Set ttl on add or edit (120 - 86400 seconds, or 1 for auto)
    -h  --help      Display help

COMMANDS:
    add <name> <content>
        Add a DNS record. Use -a to activate cf after creation
    always-use-https on|off
        Toggle Always Use HTTPS mode on/off
    devmode on|off
        Toggle development mode on/off
    disable <name> [content]
        Disable cloudflare caching for given record and optionally specific value
    edit <name> <content>
        Edit a DNS record.
    enable <name> [content]
        Enable cloudflare caching for given record and optionally specific value
    find <name> [content]
        Find a record with given name and optionally specific value
    ls
        List dns records for the domain
    purge [urls]
        Purge file at given urls (space separated) or all files if no url given
    rm <name> [content]
        Remove record with given name and optionally specific value
    zone-add <name>
        Add a zone for given name
    zones
        List domains in your cloudflare account

Examples

Add a new A record (mail) and activate cloudflare (-a)

cfcli -a -t A add mail 8.8.8.8

Edit a record (mail) and set the TTL

cfcli --ttl 120 edit  mail 8.8.8.8

Add an SRV record (then 3 numbers are priority, weight and port respectively)

cfcli -t SRV add _sip._tcp.example.com 1 1 1 example.com

Find all records matching the content value test.com

cfcli find -q content:test.com

Remove all records with the name test

cfcli rm test

Remove record with name test, type of A and value 1.1.1.1

cfcli rm test -q content:1.1.1.1,type:A

Enable cloudflare for any records that match test

cfcli enable test

Enable cloudflare for a record test with the value test.com

cfcli enable test test.com

Export domain records for test.com to csv

cfcli -d test.com -f csv listrecords > test.csv

Purge a given files from cache

cfcli -d test.com purge http://test.com/script.js http://test.com/styles.css

Enable dev mode for test.com domain

cfcli -d test.com devmode on

Add the zone test.com

cfcli zone-add test.com

Testing

In order to run the tests you will need to set valid values for the CF_API_EMAIL and CF_API_KEY environment variables.

Running the tests will add a zone (cloudflaretest.com), add and remove records against that domain and then remove the zone.

The tests can be run with the following command

yarn test

