A simple enough module to bypass Cloudflare's anti-bot page ("I'm Under Attack Mode", or IUAM). Cloudflare Inc. periodically updates logic of this page.
You can use this module to scrape different websites protected with Cloudflare. (I use it for connection to websockets of one site).
In general, CloudFlare has 4 types of common anti-bot pages:
Note: this module uses request-promise and Bluebird.
npm i cloudflare-bypasser
const CloudflareBypasser = require('cloudflare-bypasser');
let cf = new CloudflareBypasser();
cf.request('https://website.org')
.then(res => {
// res - full response
});
cf.request({
url: 'https://website.org',
headers: {
'accept': 'text/html,application/xhtml+xml,application/xml;q=0.9,image/webp,image/apng,*/*;q=0.8',
...
}
})
.then(res => {
// res - full response
});
options is an optional object
delay - milliseconds to wait before send solve challenge (default: 5000)
userAgent - set default http header user-agent attached to each request (default: random from prepared list)
headers - http-headers object with defaults for each request (default: {})
options is same with request-promise. But with some permanent options:
{
resolveWithFullResponse: true,
simple : false,
followRedirect : false
}
Note:
followRedirect - we must do the redirects ourselves.
Returns request jar with cookies.
Returns random selected user-agent if it was not specified.
Sorry, but i need a help to improve this package: tests and README. It's my first public package. I will be very grateful for the help.