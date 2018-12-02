openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cb

cloudflare-bypasser

by Ostap Skryshevskyi
0.0.3 (see all)

A simple Node.js module to bypass Cloudflare anti-DDOS page

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.3K

GitHub Stars

54

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

CloudflareBypasser

A simple enough module to bypass Cloudflare's anti-bot page ("I'm Under Attack Mode", or IUAM). Cloudflare Inc. periodically updates logic of this page.

You can use this module to scrape different websites protected with Cloudflare. (I use it for connection to websockets of one site).

In general, CloudFlare has 4 types of common anti-bot pages:

  • Simple html+javascript page with challenge.
  • Page which redirects to original site (usually after solving challenge).
  • Page with reCaptcha.
  • Page with error.

Note: this module uses request-promise and Bluebird.

Install

npm i cloudflare-bypasser

Usage

const CloudflareBypasser = require('cloudflare-bypasser');

let cf = new CloudflareBypasser();

cf.request('https://website.org')
.then(res => {
  // res - full response
});

cf.request({
  url: 'https://website.org',
  headers: {
    'accept': 'text/html,application/xhtml+xml,application/xml;q=0.9,image/webp,image/apng,*/*;q=0.8',
    ...
  }
})
.then(res => {
  // res - full response
});

new CloudflareBypasser(options)

options is an optional object

  • delay - milliseconds to wait before send solve challenge (default: 5000)
  • userAgent - set default http header user-agent attached to each request (default: random from prepared list)
  • headers - http-headers object with defaults for each request (default: {})

.request(options)

options is same with request-promise. But with some permanent options:

{
  resolveWithFullResponse: true,
  simple                 : false,
  followRedirect         : false
}

Note: followRedirect - we must do the redirects ourselves.

get .jar

Returns request jar with cookies.

get .userAgent

Returns random selected user-agent if it was not specified.

PLEASE HElP!

Sorry, but i need a help to improve this package: tests and README. It's my first public package. I will be very grateful for the help.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial