A simple enough module to bypass Cloudflare's anti-bot page ("I'm Under Attack Mode", or IUAM). Cloudflare Inc. periodically updates logic of this page.

You can use this module to scrape different websites protected with Cloudflare. (I use it for connection to websockets of one site).

In general, CloudFlare has 4 types of common anti-bot pages:

Simple html+javascript page with challenge.

Page which redirects to original site (usually after solving challenge).

Page with reCaptcha.

Page with error.

Note: this module uses request-promise and Bluebird.

Install

npm i cloudflare-bypasser

Usage

const CloudflareBypasser = require ( 'cloudflare-bypasser' ); let cf = new CloudflareBypasser(); cf.request( 'https://website.org' ) .then( res => { }); cf.request({ url : 'https://website.org' , headers : { 'accept' : 'text/html,application/xhtml+xml,application/xml;q=0.9,image/webp,image/apng,*/*;q=0.8' , ... } }) .then( res => { });

new CloudflareBypasser(options)

options is an optional object

delay - milliseconds to wait before send solve challenge (default: 5000)

- milliseconds to wait before send solve challenge (default: 5000) userAgent - set default http header user-agent attached to each request (default: random from prepared list)

- set default http header user-agent attached to each request (default: random from prepared list) headers - http-headers object with defaults for each request (default: {})

options is same with request-promise. But with some permanent options:

{ resolveWithFullResponse : true , simple : false , followRedirect : false }

Note: followRedirect - we must do the redirects ourselves.

get .jar

Returns request jar with cookies.

get .userAgent

Returns random selected user-agent if it was not specified.

PLEASE HElP!

Sorry, but i need a help to improve this package: tests and README. It's my first public package. I will be very grateful for the help.