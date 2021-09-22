Cloudflare Node.js bindings

Cloudflare v4 API bindings for Node.js, providing a sourdough "BREAD" (Browse, Read, Edit, Add, and Delete) interface.

With these bindings, you'll get the following features:

A Promise-based API. With modern versions of Node.js, this can be leveraged for async/await and generator support.

Automatic handling of Gzip/Deflate compression.

Node.js v4 and greater are supported.

Configuration

API Keys

Set your account email address and API key. The API key can be found on the My Profile -> API Tokens page in the Cloudflare dashboard.

var cf = require ( 'cloudflare' )({ email : 'you@example.com' , key : 'your Cloudflare API key' });

API Tokens (BETA)

Create your token on the My Profile -> API Tokens page in the Cloudflare dashboard.

var cf = require ( 'cloudflare' )({ token : 'your Cloudflare API token' });

API Overview

Every resource is accessed via your cf instance:

Every resource method returns a promise, which can be chained or used with async/await.

cf.zones.read( '023e105f4ecef8ad9ca31a8372d0c353' ).then( function ( resp ) { return resp.result.status; }); async function getZoneStatus ( id ) { var resp = await cf.zones.read( '023e105f4ecef8ad9ca31a8372d0c353' ); return resp.result.status; }

Documentation