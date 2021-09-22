openbase logo
Popularity

Downloads/wk

22.6K

GitHub Stars

227

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

27

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Cloudflare Node.js bindings

Stability Stable NPM version Travis CI Coveralls NPM downloads Libraries.io Dependencies

Cloudflare v4 API bindings for Node.js, providing a sourdough "BREAD" (Browse, Read, Edit, Add, and Delete) interface.

With these bindings, you'll get the following features:

  • A Promise-based API. With modern versions of Node.js, this can be leveraged for async/await and generator support.
  • Automatic handling of Gzip/Deflate compression.

Node.js v4 and greater are supported.

Configuration

API Keys

Set your account email address and API key. The API key can be found on the My Profile -> API Tokens page in the Cloudflare dashboard.

var cf = require('cloudflare')({
  email: 'you@example.com',
  key: 'your Cloudflare API key'
});

API Tokens (BETA)

Create your token on the My Profile -> API Tokens page in the Cloudflare dashboard.

var cf = require('cloudflare')({
  token: 'your Cloudflare API token'
});

API Overview

Every resource is accessed via your cf instance:

// cf.{ RESOURCE_NAME }.{ METHOD_NAME }

Every resource method returns a promise, which can be chained or used with async/await.

cf.zones.read('023e105f4ecef8ad9ca31a8372d0c353').then(function (resp) {
  return resp.result.status;
});


// where supported
async function getZoneStatus(id) {
  var resp = await cf.zones.read('023e105f4ecef8ad9ca31a8372d0c353');
  return resp.result.status;
}

Documentation

