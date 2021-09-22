Cloudflare v4 API bindings for Node.js, providing a sourdough "BREAD" (Browse, Read, Edit, Add, and Delete) interface.
With these bindings, you'll get the following features:
Node.js v4 and greater are supported.
Set your account email address and API key. The API key can be found on the My Profile -> API Tokens page in the Cloudflare dashboard.
var cf = require('cloudflare')({
email: 'you@example.com',
key: 'your Cloudflare API key'
});
Create your token on the My Profile -> API Tokens page in the Cloudflare dashboard.
var cf = require('cloudflare')({
token: 'your Cloudflare API token'
});
Every resource is accessed via your
cf instance:
// cf.{ RESOURCE_NAME }.{ METHOD_NAME }
Every resource method returns a promise, which can be chained or used with async/await.
cf.zones.read('023e105f4ecef8ad9ca31a8372d0c353').then(function (resp) {
return resp.result.status;
});
// where supported
async function getZoneStatus(id) {
var resp = await cf.zones.read('023e105f4ecef8ad9ca31a8372d0c353');
return resp.result.status;
}