JavaScript SDK for CloudEvents

The CloudEvents SDK for JavaScript.

Features

Represent CloudEvents in memory

Serialize and deserialize CloudEvents in different event formats.

Send and recieve CloudEvents with via different protocol bindings.

Note: Supports CloudEvent versions 0.3, 1.0

Installation

The CloudEvents SDK requires a current LTS version of Node.js. At the moment those are Node.js 12.x, Node.js 14.x and Node.js 16.x. To install in your Node.js project:

npm install cloudevents

Receiving and Emitting Events

Receiving Events

You can choose any popular web framework for port binding. A CloudEvent object can be created by simply providing the HTTP protocol binding the incoming headers and request body.

const app = require ( "express" )(); const { HTTP } = require ( "cloudevents" ); app.post( "/" , (req, res) => { const receivedEvent = HTTP.toEvent({ headers : req.headers, body : req.body }); console .log(receivedEvent); });

Emitting Events

You can send events over HTTP in either binary or structured format using the HTTP binding to create a Message which has properties for headers and body .

const axios = require ( "axios" ).default; const { HTTP, CloudEvent } = require ( "cloudevents" ); const ce = new CloudEvent({ type, source, data }); const message = HTTP.binary(ce); axios({ method : "post" , url : "..." , data : message.body, headers : message.headers, });

You may also use the emitterFor() function as a convenience.

const axios = require ( "axios" ).default; const { emitterFor, Mode, CloudEvent } = require ( "cloudevents" ); function sendWithAxios ( message ) { axios({ method : "post" , url : "..." , data : message.body, headers : message.headers, }); } const emit = emitterFor(sendWithAxios, { mode : Mode.BINARY }); emit( new CloudEvent({ type, source, data }));

You may also use the Emitter singleton

const axios = require ( "axios" ).default; const { emitterFor, Mode, CloudEvent, Emitter } = require ( "cloudevents" ); function sendWithAxios ( message ) { axios({ method : "post" , url : "..." , data : message.body, headers : message.headers, }); } const emit = emitterFor(sendWithAxios, { mode : Mode.BINARY }); Emitter.on( "cloudevent" , emit); ... new CloudEvent({ type, source, data }).emit();

CloudEvent Objects

All created CloudEvent objects are read-only. If you need to update a property or add a new extension to an existing cloud event object, you can use the cloneWith method. This will return a new CloudEvent with any update or new properties. For example:

const { CloudEvent, } = require ( "cloudevents" ); const ce = new CloudEvent({...}); const ce2 = ce.cloneWith({ extension : "Value" });

You can create a CloudEvent object in many ways, for example, in TypeScript:

import { CloudEvent, CloudEventV1, CloudEventV1Attributes } from "cloudevents" ; const ce: CloudEventV1< string > = { specversion: "1.0" , source: "/some/source" , type : "example" , id: "1234" }; const event = new CloudEvent(ce); const ce2: CloudEventV1Attributes< string > = { specversion: "1.0" , source: "/some/source" , type : "example" , }; const event2 = new CloudEvent(ce2); const event3 = new CloudEvent({ source: "/some/source" , type : "example" , });

Example Applications

There are a few trivial example applications in the examples folder. There you will find Express.js, TypeScript and Websocket examples.

API Transition Guide

Guide Link

Supported specification features

Core Specification v0.3 v1.0 CloudEvents Core ✔️ ✔️

Event Formats v0.3 v1.0 AVRO Event Format ❌ ❌ JSON Event Format ✔️ ✔️

Protocol Bindings v0.3 v1.0 AMQP Protocol Binding ❌ ❌ HTTP Protocol Binding ✔️ ✔️ Kafka Protocol Binding ❌ ✔️ MQTT Protocol Binding ✔️ ❌ NATS Protocol Binding ❌ ❌

Content Modes v0.3 v1.0 HTTP Binary ✔️ ✔️ HTTP Structured ✔️ ✔️ HTTP Batch ✔️ ✔️ Kafka Binary ✔️ ✔️ Kafka Structured ✔️ ✔️ Kafka Batch ✔️ ✔️ MQTT Binary ✔️ ✔️ MQTT Structured ✔️ ✔️

Community

There are bi-weekly calls immediately following the Serverless/CloudEvents call at 9am PT (US Pacific). Which means they will typically start at 10am PT, but if the other call ends early then the SDK call will start early as well. See the CloudEvents meeting minutes to determine which week will have the call.

Slack: #cloudeventssdk channel under CNCF's Slack workspace.

Maintainers typically available on Slack Lance Ball Lucas Holmquist Grant Timmerman

Email: https://lists.cncf.io/g/cncf-cloudevents-sdk

Contributing

We love contributions from the community! Please check the Contributor's Guide for information on how to get involved.