openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

cloudevents

by cloudevents
5.2.0 (see all)

JavaScript/TypeScript SDK for CloudEvents

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

53.4K

GitHub Stars

186

Maintenance

Last Commit

5d ago

Contributors

23

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

JavaScript SDK for CloudEvents

Codacy Badge Codacy Badge Node.js CI npm version vulnerabilities

The CloudEvents SDK for JavaScript.

Features

  • Represent CloudEvents in memory
  • Serialize and deserialize CloudEvents in different event formats.
  • Send and recieve CloudEvents with via different protocol bindings.

Note: Supports CloudEvent versions 0.3, 1.0

Installation

The CloudEvents SDK requires a current LTS version of Node.js. At the moment those are Node.js 12.x, Node.js 14.x and Node.js 16.x. To install in your Node.js project:

npm install cloudevents

Receiving and Emitting Events

Receiving Events

You can choose any popular web framework for port binding. A CloudEvent object can be created by simply providing the HTTP protocol binding the incoming headers and request body.

const app = require("express")();
const { HTTP } = require("cloudevents");

app.post("/", (req, res) => {
  // body and headers come from an incoming HTTP request, e.g. express.js
  const receivedEvent = HTTP.toEvent({ headers: req.headers, body: req.body });
  console.log(receivedEvent);
});

Emitting Events

You can send events over HTTP in either binary or structured format using the HTTP binding to create a Message which has properties for headers and body.

const axios = require("axios").default;
const { HTTP, CloudEvent } = require("cloudevents");

const ce = new CloudEvent({ type, source, data });
const message = HTTP.binary(ce); // Or HTTP.structured(ce)

axios({
  method: "post",
  url: "...",
  data: message.body,
  headers: message.headers,
});

You may also use the emitterFor() function as a convenience.

const axios = require("axios").default;
const { emitterFor, Mode, CloudEvent } = require("cloudevents");

function sendWithAxios(message) {
  // Do what you need with the message headers
  // and body in this function, then send the
  // event
  axios({
    method: "post",
    url: "...",
    data: message.body,
    headers: message.headers,
  });
}

const emit = emitterFor(sendWithAxios, { mode: Mode.BINARY });
emit(new CloudEvent({ type, source, data }));

You may also use the Emitter singleton

const axios = require("axios").default;
const { emitterFor, Mode, CloudEvent, Emitter } = require("cloudevents");

function sendWithAxios(message) {
  // Do what you need with the message headers
  // and body in this function, then send the
  // event
  axios({
    method: "post",
    url: "...",
    data: message.body,
    headers: message.headers,
  });
}

const emit = emitterFor(sendWithAxios, { mode: Mode.BINARY });
// Set the emit
Emitter.on("cloudevent", emit);

...
// In any part of the code will send the event
new CloudEvent({ type, source, data }).emit();

// You can also have several listeners to send the event to several endpoints

CloudEvent Objects

All created CloudEvent objects are read-only. If you need to update a property or add a new extension to an existing cloud event object, you can use the cloneWith method. This will return a new CloudEvent with any update or new properties. For example:

const {
  CloudEvent,
} = require("cloudevents");

// Create a new CloudEvent
const ce = new CloudEvent({...});

// Add a new extension to an existing CloudEvent
const ce2 = ce.cloneWith({extension: "Value"});

You can create a CloudEvent object in many ways, for example, in TypeScript:

import { CloudEvent, CloudEventV1, CloudEventV1Attributes } from "cloudevents";
const ce: CloudEventV1<string> = {
  specversion: "1.0",
  source: "/some/source",
  type: "example",
  id: "1234"
};
const event = new CloudEvent(ce);
const ce2: CloudEventV1Attributes<string> = {
  specversion: "1.0",
  source: "/some/source",
  type: "example",
};
const event2 = new CloudEvent(ce2);
const event3 = new CloudEvent({
  source: "/some/source",
  type: "example",
});

Example Applications

There are a few trivial example applications in the examples folder. There you will find Express.js, TypeScript and Websocket examples.

API Transition Guide

Guide Link

Supported specification features

Core Specificationv0.3v1.0
CloudEvents Core✔️✔️
Event Formatsv0.3v1.0
AVRO Event Format
JSON Event Format✔️✔️
Protocol Bindingsv0.3v1.0
AMQP Protocol Binding
HTTP Protocol Binding✔️✔️
Kafka Protocol Binding✔️
MQTT Protocol Binding✔️
NATS Protocol Binding
Content Modesv0.3v1.0
HTTP Binary✔️✔️
HTTP Structured✔️✔️
HTTP Batch✔️✔️
Kafka Binary✔️✔️
Kafka Structured✔️✔️
Kafka Batch✔️✔️
MQTT Binary✔️✔️
MQTT Structured✔️✔️

Community

Contributing

We love contributions from the community! Please check the Contributor's Guide for information on how to get involved.

Each SDK may have its own unique processes, tooling and guidelines, common governance related material can be found in the CloudEvents community directory. In particular, in there you will find information concerning how SDK projects are managed, guidelines for how PR reviews and approval, and our Code of Conduct information.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial