The CloudEvents SDK for JavaScript.
Note: Supports CloudEvent versions 0.3, 1.0
The CloudEvents SDK requires a current LTS version of Node.js. At the moment those are Node.js 12.x, Node.js 14.x and Node.js 16.x. To install in your Node.js project:
npm install cloudevents
You can choose any popular web framework for port binding. A
CloudEvent
object can be created by simply providing the
HTTP protocol binding
the incoming headers and request body.
const app = require("express")();
const { HTTP } = require("cloudevents");
app.post("/", (req, res) => {
// body and headers come from an incoming HTTP request, e.g. express.js
const receivedEvent = HTTP.toEvent({ headers: req.headers, body: req.body });
console.log(receivedEvent);
});
You can send events over HTTP in either binary or structured format
using the
HTTP binding to create a
Message which has properties
for
headers and
body.
const axios = require("axios").default;
const { HTTP, CloudEvent } = require("cloudevents");
const ce = new CloudEvent({ type, source, data });
const message = HTTP.binary(ce); // Or HTTP.structured(ce)
axios({
method: "post",
url: "...",
data: message.body,
headers: message.headers,
});
You may also use the
emitterFor() function as a convenience.
const axios = require("axios").default;
const { emitterFor, Mode, CloudEvent } = require("cloudevents");
function sendWithAxios(message) {
// Do what you need with the message headers
// and body in this function, then send the
// event
axios({
method: "post",
url: "...",
data: message.body,
headers: message.headers,
});
}
const emit = emitterFor(sendWithAxios, { mode: Mode.BINARY });
emit(new CloudEvent({ type, source, data }));
You may also use the
Emitter singleton
const axios = require("axios").default;
const { emitterFor, Mode, CloudEvent, Emitter } = require("cloudevents");
function sendWithAxios(message) {
// Do what you need with the message headers
// and body in this function, then send the
// event
axios({
method: "post",
url: "...",
data: message.body,
headers: message.headers,
});
}
const emit = emitterFor(sendWithAxios, { mode: Mode.BINARY });
// Set the emit
Emitter.on("cloudevent", emit);
...
// In any part of the code will send the event
new CloudEvent({ type, source, data }).emit();
// You can also have several listeners to send the event to several endpoints
All created
CloudEvent objects are read-only. If you need to update a property or add a new extension to an existing cloud event object, you can use the
cloneWith method. This will return a new
CloudEvent with any update or new properties. For example:
const {
CloudEvent,
} = require("cloudevents");
// Create a new CloudEvent
const ce = new CloudEvent({...});
// Add a new extension to an existing CloudEvent
const ce2 = ce.cloneWith({extension: "Value"});
You can create a
CloudEvent object in many ways, for example, in TypeScript:
import { CloudEvent, CloudEventV1, CloudEventV1Attributes } from "cloudevents";
const ce: CloudEventV1<string> = {
specversion: "1.0",
source: "/some/source",
type: "example",
id: "1234"
};
const event = new CloudEvent(ce);
const ce2: CloudEventV1Attributes<string> = {
specversion: "1.0",
source: "/some/source",
type: "example",
};
const event2 = new CloudEvent(ce2);
const event3 = new CloudEvent({
source: "/some/source",
type: "example",
});
There are a few trivial example applications in the examples folder. There you will find Express.js, TypeScript and Websocket examples.
|Core Specification
|v0.3
|v1.0
|CloudEvents Core
|✔️
|✔️
|Event Formats
|v0.3
|v1.0
|AVRO Event Format
|❌
|❌
|JSON Event Format
|✔️
|✔️
|Protocol Bindings
|v0.3
|v1.0
|AMQP Protocol Binding
|❌
|❌
|HTTP Protocol Binding
|✔️
|✔️
|Kafka Protocol Binding
|❌
|✔️
|MQTT Protocol Binding
|✔️
|❌
|NATS Protocol Binding
|❌
|❌
|Content Modes
|v0.3
|v1.0
|HTTP Binary
|✔️
|✔️
|HTTP Structured
|✔️
|✔️
|HTTP Batch
|✔️
|✔️
|Kafka Binary
|✔️
|✔️
|Kafka Structured
|✔️
|✔️
|Kafka Batch
|✔️
|✔️
|MQTT Binary
|✔️
|✔️
|MQTT Structured
|✔️
|✔️
We love contributions from the community! Please check the Contributor's Guide for information on how to get involved.
Each SDK may have its own unique processes, tooling and guidelines, common
governance related material can be found in the
CloudEvents
community
directory. In particular, in there you will find information concerning
how SDK projects are
managed,
guidelines
for how PR reviews and approval, and our
Code of Conduct
information.