This is the official Node.js SDK v2 for the CloudConvert API v2.
npm install --save cloudconvert
Load as ESM module:
import CloudConvert from 'cloudconvert';
... or via require:
const CloudConvert = require('cloudconvert');
import CloudConvert from 'cloudconvert';
const cloudConvert = new CloudConvert('api_key');
let job = await cloudConvert.jobs.create({
tasks: {
'import-my-file': {
operation: 'import/url',
url: 'https://my-url'
},
'convert-my-file': {
operation: 'convert',
input: 'import-my-file',
output_format: 'pdf',
some_other_option: 'value'
},
'export-my-file': {
operation: 'export/url',
input: 'convert-my-file'
}
}
});
You can use the CloudConvert Job Builder to see the available options for the various task types.
CloudConvert can generate public URLs for using
export/url tasks. You can use these URLs to download output files.
job = await cloudConvert.jobs.wait(job.id); // Wait for job completion
const exportTask = job.tasks.filter(
task => task.operation === 'export/url' && task.status === 'finished'
)[0];
const file = exportTask.result.files[0];
const writeStream = fs.createWriteStream('./out/' + file.filename);
https.get(file.url, function (response) {
response.pipe(writeStream);
});
await new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
writeStream.on('finish', resolve);
writeStream.on('error', reject);
});
Uploads to CloudConvert are done via
import/upload tasks (see the docs). This SDK offers a convenient upload method:
const job = await cloudConvert.jobs.create({
tasks: {
'upload-my-file': {
operation: 'import/upload'
}
// ...
}
});
const uploadTask = job.tasks.filter(task => task.name === 'upload-my-file')[0];
const inputFile = fs.createReadStream('./file.pdf');
await cloudConvert.tasks.upload(uploadTask, inputFile, 'file.pdf');
The node SDK can subscribe to events of the CloudConvert socket.io API.
const job = await cloudConvert.jobs.create({ ... });
// Events for the job
// Available events: created, updated, finished, failed
cloudConvert.jobs.subscribeEvent(job.id, 'finished', event => {
// Job has finished
console.log(event.job);
});
// Events for all tasks of the job
// Available events: created, updated, finished, failed
cloudConvert.jobs.subscribeTaskEvent(job.id, 'finished', event => {
// Task has finished
console.log(event.task);
});
When you don't want to receive any events any more you should close the socket:
cloudConvert.closeSocket();
The node SDK allows to verify webhook requests received from CloudConvert.
const payloadString = '...'; // The JSON string from the raw request body.
const signature = '...'; // The value of the "CloudConvert-Signature" header.
const signingSecret = '...'; // You can find it in your webhook settings.
const isValid = cloudConvert.webhooks.verify(
payloadString,
signature,
signingSecret
); // returns true or false
You can use the Sandbox to avoid consuming your quota while testing your application. The node SDK allows you to do that.
// Pass `true` to the constructor
const cloudConvert = new CloudConvert('api_key', true);
Don't forget to generate MD5 Hashes for the files you will use for testing.
This section is intended for people who want to contribute to the development of this library.
Begin with installing the necessary dependencies by running
npm install
in the root directory of this repository.
This project is written in TypeScript so it needs to be compiled first:
npm run build
This will compile the code in the
lib directory and generate a
built directory containing the JS files and the type declarations.
Tests are based on mocha:
npm run test
npm run test-integration
By default, this runs the integration tests against the Sandbox API with an official CloudConvert account. If you would like to use your own account, you can set your API key using the
CLOUDCONVERT_API_KEY enviroment variable. In this case you need to whitelist the following MD5 hashes for Sandbox API (using the CloudConvert dashboard).
53d6fe6b688c31c565907c81de625046 input.pdf
99d4c165f77af02015aa647770286cf9 input.png
The project is linted by ESLint+Prettier.
If you're using VSCode, all files will be linted automatically upon saving. Otherwise, you can lint the project by running
npm run lint
and even auto-fix as many things as possible by running
npm run lint -- --fix