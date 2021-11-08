This is the official Node.js SDK v2 for the CloudConvert API v2.

Installation

npm install --save cloudconvert

Load as ESM module:

import CloudConvert from 'cloudconvert' ;

... or via require:

const CloudConvert = require ( 'cloudconvert' );

Creating Jobs

import CloudConvert from 'cloudconvert' ; const cloudConvert = new CloudConvert( 'api_key' ); let job = await cloudConvert.jobs.create({ tasks : { 'import-my-file' : { operation : 'import/url' , url : 'https://my-url' }, 'convert-my-file' : { operation : 'convert' , input : 'import-my-file' , output_format : 'pdf' , some_other_option : 'value' }, 'export-my-file' : { operation : 'export/url' , input : 'convert-my-file' } } });

You can use the CloudConvert Job Builder to see the available options for the various task types.

Downloading Files

CloudConvert can generate public URLs for using export/url tasks. You can use these URLs to download output files.

job = await cloudConvert.jobs.wait(job.id); const exportTask = job.tasks.filter( task => task.operation === 'export/url' && task.status === 'finished' )[ 0 ]; const file = exportTask.result.files[ 0 ]; const writeStream = fs.createWriteStream( './out/' + file.filename); https.get(file.url, function ( response ) { response.pipe(writeStream); }); await new Promise ( ( resolve, reject ) => { writeStream.on( 'finish' , resolve); writeStream.on( 'error' , reject); });

Uploading Files

Uploads to CloudConvert are done via import/upload tasks (see the docs). This SDK offers a convenient upload method:

const job = await cloudConvert.jobs.create({ tasks : { 'upload-my-file' : { operation : 'import/upload' } } }); const uploadTask = job.tasks.filter( task => task.name === 'upload-my-file' )[ 0 ]; const inputFile = fs.createReadStream( './file.pdf' ); await cloudConvert.tasks.upload(uploadTask, inputFile, 'file.pdf' );

Websocket Events

The node SDK can subscribe to events of the CloudConvert socket.io API.

const job = await cloudConvert.jobs.create({ ... }); cloudConvert.jobs.subscribeEvent(job.id, 'finished' , event => { console .log(event.job); }); cloudConvert.jobs.subscribeTaskEvent(job.id, 'finished' , event => { console .log(event.task); });

When you don't want to receive any events any more you should close the socket:

cloudConvert.closeSocket();

Webhook Signing

The node SDK allows to verify webhook requests received from CloudConvert.

const payloadString = '...' ; const signature = '...' ; const signingSecret = '...' ; const isValid = cloudConvert.webhooks.verify( payloadString, signature, signingSecret );

Using Sandbox

You can use the Sandbox to avoid consuming your quota while testing your application. The node SDK allows you to do that.

const cloudConvert = new CloudConvert( 'api_key' , true );

Don't forget to generate MD5 Hashes for the files you will use for testing.

Contributing

This section is intended for people who want to contribute to the development of this library.

Getting started

Begin with installing the necessary dependencies by running

npm install

in the root directory of this repository.

Building

This project is written in TypeScript so it needs to be compiled first:

npm run build

This will compile the code in the lib directory and generate a built directory containing the JS files and the type declarations.

Unit Tests

Tests are based on mocha:

npm run test

Integration Tests

npm run test -integration

By default, this runs the integration tests against the Sandbox API with an official CloudConvert account. If you would like to use your own account, you can set your API key using the CLOUDCONVERT_API_KEY enviroment variable. In this case you need to whitelist the following MD5 hashes for Sandbox API (using the CloudConvert dashboard).

53 d6fe6b688c31c565907c81de625046 input .pdf 99 d4c165f77af02015aa647770286cf9 input .png

Linting

The project is linted by ESLint+Prettier.

If you're using VSCode, all files will be linted automatically upon saving. Otherwise, you can lint the project by running

npm run lint

and even auto-fix as many things as possible by running

npm run lint -- --fix

Resources