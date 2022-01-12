A Node.js module that provides a framework and server-side functionality for Cloud CMS deployed Node.js applications. This module provides the backbone capabilities for the application server tier of Cloud CMS as hosted at cloudcms.net.
For more information on Cloud CMS, please visit https://www.cloudcms.com.
The start method takes a configuration object that enables, disables and provides settings for any underlying services.
This looks like:
{
"setup": "single", // single, cluster, sticky-cluster
"name": "Cloud CMS Application Server",
"socketFunctions": [],
"routeFunctions": [],
"errorFunctions": [],
"configureFunctions": {},
"beforeFunctions": [],
"afterFunctions": [],
"reportFunctions": [],
"dustFunctions": [],
"initFunctions": [],
"viewEngine": "handlebars",
"storeEngines": {
"app": {
"type": "fs",
"config": {
"basePath": "{appBasePath}"
}
},
"tmp": {
"type": "fs",
"config": {
"basePath": "{tmpdirPath}/hosts/{host}",
"hostsPath": "{tmpdirPath}/hosts"
}
},
"hosts_fs": {
"type": "fs",
"config": {
"basePath": "{hostsPath}/{host}",
"hostsPath": "{hostsPath}"
}
},
"hosts_s3": {
"type": "s3",
"config": {
"accessKey": "",
"secretKey": "",
"bucket": "",
"basePath": "{hostsPath}/{host}",
"hostsPath": "{hostsPath}"
}
},
"hosts_s3fs": {
"type": "s3fs",
"config": {
"accessKey": "",
"secretKey": "",
"bucket": "",
"basePath": "{hostsPath}/{host}",
"hostsPath": "{hostsPath}"
}
}
},
"storeConfigurations": {
"default": {
"root": "app",
"config": "app",
"web": "app",
"content": "tmp",
"templates": "app",
"modules": "app"
},
"oneteam": {
"root": "hosts_fs",
"config": "app",
"web": "app",
"content": "hosts_fs",
"templates": "app",
"modules": "hosts_fs"
},
"net-development": {
"root": "hosts_fs",
"config": "hosts_fs",
"web": "hosts_fs",
"content": "hosts_fs",
"templates": "hosts_fs",
"modules": "hosts_fs"
},
"net-production": {
"root": "hosts_s3fs",
"config": "hosts_s3fs",
"web": "hosts_s3fs",
"content": "hosts_s3fs",
"templates": "hosts_s3fs",
"modules": "hosts_s3fs"
},
"net-development-s3": {
"root": "hosts_s3",
"config": "hosts_s3",
"web": "hosts_s3",
"content": "hosts_s3",
"templates": "hosts_s3"
},
"net-development-s3fs": {
"root": "hosts_s3fs",
"config": "hosts_s3fs",
"web": "hosts_s3fs",
"content": "hosts_s3fs",
"templates": "hosts_s3fs",
"modules": "hosts_s3fs"
}
},
"duster": {
"fragments": {
"cache": true
}
},
"virtualHost": {
"enabled": false
},
"wcm": {
"enabled": false,
"cache": false
},
"serverTags": {
"enabled": false
},
"insight": {
"enabled": false
},
"perf": {
"enabled": true
},
"driverConfig": {
"enabled": true
},
"virtualDriver": {
"enabled": false
},
"virtualContent": {
"enabled": true
},
"flow": {
"enabled": false
},
"form": {
"enabled": true
},
"auth": {
"enabled": true,
"providers": {
"facebook": {
"enabled": false
},
"twitter": {
"enabled": false
},
"linkedin": {
"enabled": false
}
}
},
"notifications": {
"enabled": false,
"log": true,
"type": "sqs",
"configuration": {
"queue": "",
"accessKey": "",
"secretKey": "",
"region": ""
}
},
"broadcast": {
"enabled": true
},
"local": {
"enabled": true
},
"welcome": {
"enabled": true,
"file": "index.html"
},
"config": {
"enabled": true
},
"cache": {
"enabled": true
},
"templates": {
"enabled": true
},
"modules": {
"enabled": true
},
"debug": {
"enabled": false,
"logGlobalTimings": false
},
"cors": {
"enabled": true,
"origin": null,
"methods": "GET, POST, PUT, DELETE, OPTIONS",
"headers": "X-Forwarded-Host, X-Requested-With, Content-Type, Authorization, Origin, X-Requested-With, X-Prototype-Version, Cache-Control, Pragma, X-CSRF-TOKEN, X-XSRF-TOKEN",
"credentials": false
},
"admin": {
"enabled": true,
"username": "admin",
"password": "admin"
},
"bodyParsers": {
"multipart": {
},
"json": {
"limit": "100kb"
},
"urlencoded": {
"extended": true
}
}
}
The following environment variables can be set to control the server's configuration from the container level:
The virtual driver configuration is used to connect to Cloud CMS and request gitana driver credentials based on
the incoming domain name. These parameters override any settings provided for the
virtualDriver
service block:
The broadcast service provides a communication and notification facility between nodes in the application server cluster.
The cluster is elastic and may grow and shrink in size as demand increases and decreases. The type can be either
noop (disabled) or
redis.
The cache service provides a cluster-wide cache accessible from any node or process in the cluster. The type can be
either
memory or
redis.
The server supports three hosting modes: standalone, single virtual tenant, multiple virtual tenants
By default, the server will start up in standalone hosting mode. This is intended for a standalone web application with a local gitana.json file. The incoming host name is considered to be irrelevant and all on-disk caching is done against a "local" virtual host. In essence, no matter what the host name is, the same virtual host is considered.
In this mode, there is no support for virtual driver retrieval. You must supply the gitana.json locally.
To change the name of the "local" virtual host name, set CLOUDCMS_STANDALONE_HOST environment variable. The default is "local".
In single virtual tenant mode, all incoming request, no matter the host, are mapped to a single Cloud CMS tenant's application deployment.
The virtual driver will retrieve the gitana.json for this tenant and maintain it over time. If the gitana.json API keys change on the server, they will be retrieved and used by the app server automatically.
To use this mode, set the following:
CLOUDCMS_VIRTUAL_HOST
This should be set to the host of the Cloud CMS application deployment.
In multiple virtual tenants mode, all incoming requests have their incoming hosts considered. Each host may describe a different Cloud CMS application deployment. For N hosts, there will be N Cloud CMS application instances. This mode is intended for cases where you wish to have a single application support N customers.
To use this mode, set the following
CLOUDCMS_VIRTUAL_HOST_DOMAIN
This should be set to a suffix domain that is wildcarded against. For example, if you set it to "company.com", then any incoming requests for ".company.com" will be served. Each request will check with Cloud CMS to make sure it has the proper gitana.json pulled down for the Cloud CMS application deployment with that host. Each host maintains it's own location on disk and is served back via virtual hosting.
For every request, underlying persistence stores are applied that automatically configure to read and write objects to the correct place, either a file system or S3. Performance caching and directory paths are figured out ahead of time so that each virtual host works against the correct storage location.
The module supports dynamic application deployment from GitHub or BitBucket. Application code is deployed into the virtual hosting directories and served from there.
These settings configured where the /proxy endpoint points to be default.
GITANA_PROXY_HOST GITANA_PROXY_PORT GITANA_PROXY_SCHEME
The module supports dynamic switching of the branch being served from. It also allows for the runtime cache buster value to be migrated at any time to allow for cache regeneration.
The following environment variables can be used to set up the initial state:
CLOUDCMS_RUNTIME_CB CLOUDCMS_RUNTIME_RELEASE_ID CLOUDCMS_RUNTIME_BRANCH_ID
A runtime.json file is written into each virtual host's content directory. It can be adjusted at runtime via a POST call to:
And the JSON payload should be:
{
"branchId": "<newBranchId>",
"releaseId": "<newReleaseId>",
"cb": "<newCacheBusterValue>"
}
Only
branchId is truly required. If
cb is specified, it will be used, otherwise a new ID will be auto-generated.
The following environments are computed automatically and available to services:
Examples of Node switches:
node --max_old_space_size=3000 --prof nodemem.js --trace_incremental_marking=true --incremental_marking_steps=false
node --max_old_space_size=3000 --max_new_space_size=3000 --max_executable_size=1000 --gc_global --prof nodemem.js --noincremental_marking --nolazy_sweeping --never_compact --gc_global --gc_interval=100000000
Administration API functions are available under /_admin. These can be enabled or disabled via the "admin" config block.
If a "username" and "password" is provided in this config block, it will be asserted via basic configuration ahead of permitted access to the admin functions.
Admin functions include
/_admin/cache/invalidate
This invalidates the full cache. Or you can invalidate individual nodes:
/_admin/cache/invalidate?ref=node://{platformId}/{repositoryId}/{branchId}/{nodeId}
Where "ref" is a standard node reference.