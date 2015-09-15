openbase logo
cloudcmd

by coderaiser
15.9.11 (see all)

✨☁️📁✨ Cloud Commander file manager for the web with console and editor.

Overview

Downloads/wk

263

GitHub Stars

1.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

34

Package

Dependencies

60

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/5
kakadais
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

Cloud Commander v15.9.15 Build Status Codacy Gitter

Main Blog

Cloud Commander a file manager for the web with console and editor.

Cloud Commander

Install

npm i cloudcmd -g

Start

For starting just type in console:

cloudcmd

How to use?

Open url http://localhost:8000 in browser.

View

You will see something similar to this. View

Deploy

Cloud Commander could be easily deployed to Heroku.

Deploy

Using as Middleware

Cloud Commander could be used as middleware for node.js applications based on socket.io and express:

Init package.json:

npm init -y

Install dependencies:

npm i cloudcmd express socket.io -S

And create index.js:

import http from 'http';
import cloudcmd from 'cloudcmd';
import {Server} from 'socket.io';
import express from 'express';

const app = express();

const port = 1337;
const prefix = '/';

const server = http.createServer(app);
const socket = new Server(server, {
    path: `${prefix}socket.io`,
});

const config = {
    name: 'cloudcmd :)',
};

const filePicker = {
    data: {
        FilePicker: {
            key: 'key',
        },
    },
};

// override option from json/modules.json
const modules = {
    filePicker,
};

const {
    createConfigManager,
    configPath,
} = cloudcmd;

const configManager = createConfigManager({
    configPath,
});

app.use(prefix, cloudcmd({
    socket, // used by Config, Edit (optional) and Console (required)
    config, // config data (optional)
    modules, // optional
    configManager, // optional
}));

server.listen(port);

Docker

The docker images are provided for multiple architectures and types. The following list shows all existing images:

ArchitectureType
amd64linux
arm/v7linux
arm64 (arm/v8)linux
amd64linux-alpine
arm/v7linux-alpine
arm64 (arm/v8)linux-alpine

Cloud Commander could be used as a docker container this way:

docker run -it --rm -v ~:/root -v /:/mnt/fs -w=/root -p 8000:8000 coderaiser/cloudcmd

Config would be read from home directory, hosts root file system would be mount to /mnt/fs, 8000 port would be exposed to hosts port.

Also you could use docker compose with docker-compose.yml:

version: '2'
services:
  web:
    ports:
      - 8000:8000
    volumes:
      - ~:/root
      - /:/mnt/fs
    image: coderaiser/cloudcmd

When you create this file run:

docker-compose up

Documentation

More documentation you can find on https://cloudcmd.io/.

Get involved

There is a lot ways to be involved in Cloud Commander development:

License

MIT

100
kakadais
working with Meteor.js
November 22, 2020

This is the program that I have been waiting for. There was a lot of module or library based on the web such as http-server to serve the files on server, but this is the best one to up/download and control the simple terminal commands with authentications. Cons are termial mode command is not fully functioned like gritty or webssh2, so some program is not served such as vim. By the way, this is the best for file browsing on the web.

0

Alternatives

Tutorials

