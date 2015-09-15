Cloud Commander a file manager for the web with console and editor.
npm i cloudcmd -g
For starting just type in console:
cloudcmd
Open url
http://localhost:8000 in browser.
You will see something similar to this.
Cloud Commander could be easily deployed to Heroku.
Cloud Commander could be used as middleware for
node.js applications based on socket.io and express:
Init
package.json:
npm init -y
Install dependencies:
npm i cloudcmd express socket.io -S
And create
index.js:
import http from 'http';
import cloudcmd from 'cloudcmd';
import {Server} from 'socket.io';
import express from 'express';
const app = express();
const port = 1337;
const prefix = '/';
const server = http.createServer(app);
const socket = new Server(server, {
path: `${prefix}socket.io`,
});
const config = {
name: 'cloudcmd :)',
};
const filePicker = {
data: {
FilePicker: {
key: 'key',
},
},
};
// override option from json/modules.json
const modules = {
filePicker,
};
const {
createConfigManager,
configPath,
} = cloudcmd;
const configManager = createConfigManager({
configPath,
});
app.use(prefix, cloudcmd({
socket, // used by Config, Edit (optional) and Console (required)
config, // config data (optional)
modules, // optional
configManager, // optional
}));
server.listen(port);
The docker images are provided for multiple architectures and types. The following list shows all existing images:
|Architecture
|Type
|amd64
|linux
|arm/v7
|linux
|arm64 (arm/v8)
|linux
|amd64
|linux-alpine
|arm/v7
|linux-alpine
|arm64 (arm/v8)
|linux-alpine
Cloud Commander could be used as a docker container this way:
docker run -it --rm -v ~:/root -v /:/mnt/fs -w=/root -p 8000:8000 coderaiser/cloudcmd
Config would be read from home directory, hosts root file system would be mount to
/mnt/fs,
8000 port would be exposed to hosts port.
Also you could use docker compose with
docker-compose.yml:
version: '2'
services:
web:
ports:
- 8000:8000
volumes:
- ~:/root
- /:/mnt/fs
image: coderaiser/cloudcmd
When you create this file run:
docker-compose up
More documentation you can find on https://cloudcmd.io/.
There is a lot ways to be involved in
Cloud Commander development:
MIT
This is the program that I have been waiting for. There was a lot of module or library based on the web such as http-server to serve the files on server, but this is the best one to up/download and control the simple terminal commands with authentications. Cons are termial mode command is not fully functioned like gritty or webssh2, so some program is not served such as vim. By the way, this is the best for file browsing on the web.