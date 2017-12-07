This is a fork of the Apache couchdb-nano project.
This fork is maintained by IBM Cloudant in order to provide fixes for the nodejs-cloudant library.
minimalistic couchdb driver for node.js
nano features:
nano.
npm install nano
to use
nano you need to connect it to your couchdb install, to do that:
var nano = require('nano')('http://localhost:5984');
to create a new database:
nano.db.create('alice');
and to use it:
var alice = nano.db.use('alice');
in this examples we didn't specify a
callback function, the absence of a
callback means "do this, ignore what happens".
in
nano the callback function receives always three arguments:
err - the error, if any
body - the http response body from couchdb, if no error.
json parsed body, binary for non json responses
header - the http response header from couchdb, if no error
a simple but complete example using callbacks is:
var nano = require('nano')('http://localhost:5984');
// clean up the database we created previously
nano.db.destroy('alice', function() {
// create a new database
nano.db.create('alice', function() {
// specify the database we are going to use
var alice = nano.use('alice');
// and insert a document in it
alice.insert({ crazy: true }, 'rabbit', function(err, body, header) {
if (err) {
console.log('[alice.insert] ', err.message);
return;
}
console.log('you have inserted the rabbit.')
console.log(body);
});
});
});
if you run this example(after starting couchdb) you will see:
you have inserted the rabbit.
{ ok: true,
id: 'rabbit',
rev: '1-6e4cb465d49c0368ac3946506d26335d' }
you can also see your document in futon.
configuring nano to use your database server is as simple as:
var nano = require('nano')('http://localhost:5984')
, db = nano.use('foo')
;
however if you don't need to instrument database objects you can simply:
// nano parses the url and knows this is a database
var db = require('nano')('http://localhost:5984/foo');
you can also pass options to the require:
// nano parses the url and knows this is a database
var db = require('nano')('http://localhost:5984/foo');
to specify further configuration options you can pass an object literal instead:
// nano parses the url and knows this is a database
var db = require('nano')(
{ "url" : "http://localhost:5984/foo"
, "requestDefaults" : { "proxy" : "http://someproxy" }
, "log" : function (id, args) {
console.log(id, args);
}
});
Please check request for more information on the defaults. They support features like cookie jar, proxies, ssl, etc.
You can tell nano to not parse the url (maybe the server is behind a proxy, is accessed through a rewrite rule or other):
// nano does not parse the url and return the server api
// "http://localhost:5984/prefix" is the CouchDB server root
var couch = require('nano')(
{ "url" : "http://localhost:5984/prefix"
"parseUrl" : false
});
var db = couch.use('foo');
a very important configuration parameter if you have a high traffic website and are using nano is setting up the
pool.size. by default, the node.js http global agent (client) has a certain size of active connections that can run simultaneously, while others are kept in a queue. pooling can be disabled by setting the
agent property in
requestDefaults to false, or adjust the global pool size using:
http.globalAgent.maxSockets = 20;
you can also increase the size in your calling context using
requestDefaults if this is problematic. refer to the request documentation and examples for further clarification.
here's an example explicitly using the keep alive agent (installed using
npm install agentkeepalive), especially useful to limit your open sockets when doing high-volume access to couchdb on localhost:
var agentkeepalive = require('agentkeepalive');
var myagent = new agentkeepalive({
maxSockets: 50
, maxKeepAliveRequests: 0
, maxKeepAliveTime: 30000
});
var db = require('nano')(
{ "url" : "http://localhost:5984/foo"
, "requestDefaults" : { "agent" : myagent }
});
creates a couchdb database with the given
name.
nano.db.create('alice', function(err, body) {
if (!err) {
console.log('database alice created!');
}
});
get informations about
name.
nano.db.get('alice', function(err, body) {
if (!err) {
console.log(body);
}
});
destroys
name.
nano.db.destroy('alice');
even though this examples looks sync it is an async function.
lists all the databases in couchdb
nano.db.list(function(err, body) {
// body is an array
body.forEach(function(db) {
console.log(db);
});
});
compacts
name, if
designname is specified also compacts its
views.
replicates
source on
target with options
opts.
target
has to exist, add
create_target:true to
opts to create it prior to
replication.
nano.db.replicate('alice', 'http://admin:password@otherhost.com:5984/alice',
{ create_target:true }, function(err, body) {
if (!err)
console.log(body);
});
enables replication using the new couchdb api from
source to
target
with options
opts.
target has to exist, add
create_target:true to
opts to create it prior to replication.
replication will survive server restarts.
nano.db.replication.enable('alice', 'http://admin:password@otherhost.com:5984/alice',
{ create_target:true }, function(err, body) {
if (!err)
console.log(body);
});
queries the state of replication using the new couchdb api.
id comes from the response
given by the call to enable.
nano.db.replication.enable('alice', 'http://admin:password@otherhost.com:5984/alice',
{ create_target:true }, function(err, body) {
if (!err) {
nano.db.replication.query(body.id, function(error, reply) {
if (!err)
console.log(reply);
}
}
});
disables replication using the new couchdb api.
id comes from the response given
by the call to enable.
nano.db.replication.enable('alice', 'http://admin:password@otherhost.com:5984/alice',
{ create_target:true }, function(err, body) {
if (!err) {
nano.db.replication.disable(body.id, function(error, reply) {
if (!err)
console.log(reply);
}
}
});
asks for the changes feed of
name,
params contains additions
to the query string.
nano.db.changes('alice', function(err, body) {
if (!err) {
console.log(body);
}
});
Uses Follow to create a solid changes feed. please consult follow documentation for more information as this is a very complete API on it's own.
var feed = db.follow({since: "now"});
feed.on('change', function (change) {
console.log("change: ", change);
});
feed.follow();
process.nextTick(function () {
db.insert({"bar": "baz"}, "bar");
});
gets database information.
nano.db.info(function(err, body) { if (!err) { console.log('got database info'', body); } });
creates a scope where you operate inside
name.
var alice = nano.use('alice');
alice.insert({ crazy: true }, 'rabbit', function(err, body) {
// do something
});
alias for
nano.use
alias for
nano.use
alias for
nano.use
makes a request to couchdb, the available
opts are:
opts.db – the database name
opts.method – the http method, defaults to
get
opts.path – the full path of the request, overrides
opts.doc and
opts.att
opts.doc – the document name
opts.att – the attachment name
opts.qs – query string parameters, appended after any existing
opts.path,
opts.doc, or
opts.att
opts.content_type – the content type of the request, default to
json
opts.headers – additional http headers, overrides existing ones
opts.body – the document or attachment body
opts.encoding – the encoding for attachments
opts.multipart – array of objects for multipart request
alias for
nano.request
alias for
nano.request
_
/ '_) WAT U SAY!
_.----._/ /
/ /
_/ ( | ( |
/__.-|_|--|_l
an object containing the nano configurations, possible keys are:
url - the couchdb url
db - the database name
listen to db updates, the available
params are:
params.feed – Type of feed. Can be one of
longpoll: Closes the connection after the first event.
continuous: Send a line of JSON per event. Keeps the socket open until timeout.
eventsource: Like, continuous, but sends the events in EventSource format.
params.timeout – Number of seconds until CouchDB closes the connection. Default is 60.
params.heartbeat – Whether CouchDB will send a newline character (\n) on timeout. Default is true.
changed in version 6
Use Follow to create a solid
_db_updates feed.
Please consult follow documentation for more information as this is a very complete api on it's own
var feed = nano.followUpdates({since: "now"});
feed.on('change', function (change) {
console.log("change: ", change);
});
feed.follow();
process.nextTick(function () {
nano.db.create('alice');
});
inserts
doc in the database with optional
params. if params is a string, its assumed as the intended document name. if params is an object, its passed as query string parameters and
docName is checked for defining the document name.
var alice = nano.use('alice');
alice.insert({ crazy: true }, 'rabbit', function(err, body) {
if (!err)
console.log(body);
});
The
insert function can also be used with the method signature
db.insert(doc,[callback]), where the
doc contains the
_id field e.g.
var alice = nano.use('alice')
alice.insert({ _id: 'myid', crazy: true }, function(err, body) {
if (!err)
console.log(body)
})
and also used to update an existing document, by including the
_rev token in the document being saved:
var alice = nano.use('alice')
alice.insert({ _id: 'myid', _rev: '1-23202479633c2b380f79507a776743d5', crazy: false }, function(err, body) {
if (!err)
console.log(body)
})
removes revision
rev of
docname from couchdb.
alice.destroy('rabbit', '3-66c01cdf99e84c83a9b3fe65b88db8c0', function(err, body) {
if (!err)
console.log(body);
});
gets
docname from the database with optional query string
additions
params.
alice.get('rabbit', { revs_info: true }, function(err, body) {
if (!err)
console.log(body);
});
same as
get but lightweight version that returns headers only.
alice.head('rabbit', function(err, _, headers) {
if (!err)
console.log(headers);
});
copy the contents (and attachments) of a document
to a new document, or overwrite an existing target document
alice.copy('rabbit', 'rabbit2', { overwrite: true }, function(err, _, headers) {
if (!err)
console.log(headers);
});
bulk operations(update/delete/insert) on the database, refer to the couchdb doc.
list all the docs in the database with optional query string additions
params.
alice.list(function(err, body) {
if (!err) {
body.rows.forEach(function(doc) {
console.log(doc);
});
}
});
bulk fetch of the database documents,
docnames are specified as per
couchdb doc.
additional query string
params can be specified,
include_docs is always set
to
true.
changed in version 6
bulk fetch of the revisions of the database documents,
docnames are specified as per
couchdb doc.
additional query string
params can be specified, this is the same method as fetch but
include_docs is not automatically set to
true.
inserts a
doc together with
attachments and
params. if params is a string, its assumed as the intended document name. if params is an object, its passed as query string parameters and
docName is checked for defining the document name.
refer to the doc for more details.
attachments must be an array of objects with
name,
data and
content_type properties.
var fs = require('fs');
fs.readFile('rabbit.png', function(err, data) {
if (!err) {
alice.multipart.insert({ foo: 'bar' }, [{name: 'rabbit.png', data: data, content_type: 'image/png'}], 'mydoc', function(err, body) {
if (!err)
console.log(body);
});
}
});
get
docname together with its attachments via
multipart/related request with optional query string additions
params. refer to the
doc for more details.
the multipart response body is a
Buffer.
alice.multipart.get('rabbit', function(err, buffer) {
if (!err)
console.log(buffer.toString());
});
inserts an attachment
attname to
docname, in most cases
params.rev is required. refer to the
doc for more details.
var fs = require('fs');
fs.readFile('rabbit.png', function(err, data) {
if (!err) {
alice.attachment.insert('rabbit', 'rabbit.png', data, 'image/png',
{ rev: '12-150985a725ec88be471921a54ce91452' }, function(err, body) {
if (!err)
console.log(body);
});
}
});
or using
pipe:
var fs = require('fs');
fs.createReadStream('rabbit.png').pipe(
alice.attachment.insert('new', 'rab.png', null, 'image/png')
);
get
docname's attachment
attname with optional query string additions
params.
var fs = require('fs');
alice.attachment.get('rabbit', 'rabbit.png', function(err, body) {
if (!err) {
fs.writeFile('rabbit.png', body);
}
});
or using
pipe:
var fs = require('fs');
alice.attachment.get('rabbit', 'rabbit.png').pipe(fs.createWriteStream('rabbit.png'));
changed in version 6
destroy attachment
attname of
docname's revision
rev.
alice.attachment.destroy('rabbit', 'rabbit.png',
{rev: '1-4701d73a08ce5c2f2983bf7c9ffd3320'}, function(err, body) {
if (!err)
console.log(body);
});
calls a view of the specified design with optional query string additions
params. if you're looking to filter the view results by key(s) pass an array of keys, e.g
{ keys: ['key1', 'key2', 'key_n'] }, as
params.
alice.view('characters', 'crazy_ones', {
'key': 'Tea Party',
'include_docs': true
}, function(err, body) {
if (!err) {
body.rows.forEach(function(doc) {
console.log(doc.value);
});
}
});
alice.view('characters', 'soldiers', {
'keys': ['Hearts', 'Clubs']
}, function(err, body) {
if (!err) {
body.rows.forEach(function(doc) {
console.log(doc.value);
});
}
});
When
params is not supplied, or no keys are specified, it will simply return all docs in the view.
alice.view('characters', 'crazy_ones', function(err, body) {
if (!err) {
body.rows.forEach(function(doc) {
console.log(doc.value);
});
}
});
alice.view('characters', 'crazy_ones', { include_docs: true }, function(err, body) {
if (!err) {
body.rows.forEach(function(doc) {
console.log(doc.value);
});
}
});
calls a list function feeded by the given view of the specified design document.
alice.viewWithList('characters', 'crazy_ones', 'my_list', function(err, body) {
if (!err) {
console.log(body);
}
});
calls a show function of the specified design for the document specified by doc_id with
optional query string additions
params.
alice.show('characters', 'format_doc', '3621898430', function(err, doc) {
if (!err) {
console.log(doc);
}
});
take a look at the couchdb wiki for possible query paramaters and more information on show functions.
calls the design's update function with the specified doc in input.
db.atomic("update", "inplace", "foobar",
{field: "foo", value: "bar"}, function (error, response) {
assert.equal(error, undefined, "failed to update");
assert.equal(response.foo, "bar", "update worked");
});
Note that the data is sent in the body of the request. An example update handler follows:
"updates": {
"in-place" : "function(doc, req) {
var field = req.form.field;
var value = req.form.value;
var message = 'set '+field+' to '+value;
doc[field] = value;
return [doc, message];
}"
calls a view of the specified design with optional query string additions
params.
alice.search('characters', 'crazy_ones', { q: 'cat' }, function(err, doc) {
if (!err) {
console.log(doc);
}
});
check out the tests for a fully functioning example.
nano supports making requests using couchdb's cookie authentication functionality. there's a example in coffeescript, but essentially you just:
var nano = require('nano')('http://localhost:5984')
, username = 'user'
, userpass = 'pass'
, callback = console.log // this would normally be some callback
, cookies = {} // store cookies, normally redis or something
;
nano.auth(username, userpass, function (err, body, headers) {
if (err) {
return callback(err);
}
if (headers && headers['set-cookie']) {
cookies[user] = headers['set-cookie'];
}
callback(null, "it worked");
});
reusing a cookie:
var auth = "some stored cookie"
, callback = console.log // this would normally be some callback
, alice = require('nano')(
{ url : 'http://localhost:5984/alice', cookie: 'AuthSession=' + auth });
;
alice.insert(doc, function (err, body, headers) {
if (err) {
return callback(err);
}
// change the cookie if couchdb tells us to
if (headers && headers['set-cookie']) {
auth = headers['set-cookie'];
}
callback(null, "it worked");
});
getting current session:
var nano = require('nano')({url: 'http://localhost:5984', cookie: 'AuthSession=' + auth});
nano.session(function(err, session) {
if (err) {
return console.log('oh noes!')
}
console.log('user is %s and has these roles: %j',
session.userCtx.name, session.userCtx.roles);
});
if your application needs to generate UUIDs, then CouchDB can provide some for you
nano.uuids(3, callback);
// { uuid: [
// '5d1b3ef2bc7eea51f660c091e3dffa23',
// '5d1b3ef2bc7eea51f660c091e3e006ff',
// '5d1b3ef2bc7eea51f660c091e3e007f0',
//]}
The first parameter is the number of uuids to generate. If omitted, it defaults to 1.
nano is minimalistic but you can add your own features with
nano.request(opts, callback)
for example, to create a function to retrieve a specific revision of the
rabbit document:
function getrabbitrev(rev, callback) {
nano.request({ db: 'alice',
doc: 'rabbit',
method: 'get',
params: { rev: rev }
}, callback);
}
getrabbitrev('4-2e6cdc4c7e26b745c2881a24e0eeece2', function(err, body) {
if (!err) {
console.log(body);
}
});
you can pipe in nano like in any other stream.
for example if our
rabbit document has an attachment with name
picture.png
(with a picture of our white rabbit, of course!) you can pipe it to a
writable stream
var fs = require('fs'),
nano = require('nano')('http://127.0.0.1:5984/');
var alice = nano.use('alice');
alice.attachment.get('rabbit', 'picture.png').pipe(fs.createWriteStream('/tmp/rabbit.png'));
then open
/tmp/rabbit.png and you will see the rabbit picture.
check issues
to run (and configure) the test suite simply:
cd nano
npm install
npm test
after adding a new test you can run it individually (with verbose output) using:
nano_env=testing node tests/doc/list.js list_doc_params
where
list_doc_params is the test name.
_
/ _) roar! i'm a vegan!
.-^^^-/ /
__/ /
/__.|_|-|_| cannes est superb
git clone git://github.com/apache/couchdb-nano.git
copyright 2011 nuno job <nunojob.com> (oo)--',--
licensed under the apache license, version 2.0 (the "license"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the license. you may obtain a copy of the license at
http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0.html
unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the license is distributed on an "as is" basis, without warranties or conditions of any kind, either express or implied. see the license for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the license.