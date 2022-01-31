⚠️ NO LONGER MAINTAINED ⚠️

This library is end-of-life and no longer supported.

This repository will not be updated. The repository will be kept available in read-only mode.

Please see the Migration Guide for advice about migrating to our replacement library cloudant-node-sdk.

For FAQs and additional information please refer to the Cloudant blog.

Cloudant Node.js Client

This is the official Cloudant library for Node.js.

Installation and Usage

Run the following command to install the @cloudant/cloudant package (and all packages that it depends on):

$ npm install --save /cloudant

Notice that your package.json file will now reference this package in its list of dependencies. Ensure you can execute this command without encountering errors:

$ node -e 'require( "@cloudant/cloudant" ); console.log( "Cloudant works" );' Cloudant works

Getting Started

Initialize your Cloudant connection by supplying your url and credentials.

var Cloudant = require ( '@cloudant/cloudant' ); var url = process.env.cloudant_url; var username = process.env.cloudant_username; var password = process.env.cloudant_password; var cloudant = Cloudant({ url : url, username : username, password : password });

If you omit the password in your configuration then you get an "anonymous" connection - a client that sends no authentication information (no passwords, no cookies, etc.)

To use the example code as-is, you must first install the dotenv package from NPM, then create a .env file with your Cloudant credentials. For example:

npm install dotenv echo "/.env" >> .gitignore echo "cloudant_url=https://myaccountid.cloudantnosqldb.appdomain.cloud " > .env echo "cloudant_username=myuser" > .env echo "cloudant_password='secret'" >> .env

Here is a simple example of how to use this library:

require ( 'dotenv' ).load(); var Cloudant = require ( '@cloudant/cloudant' ); var url = process.env.cloudant_url; var username = process.env.cloudant_username; var password = process.env.cloudant_password; var cloudant = Cloudant({ url :url, username :username, password :password }); async function asyncCall ( ) { await cloudant.db.create( 'alice' ); return cloudant.use( 'alice' ).insert({ happy : true }, 'rabbit' ); } asyncCall().then( ( data ) => { console .log(data); }).catch( ( err ) => { console .log(err); }); cloudant.db.create( 'alice' ).then( () => { cloudant.use( 'alice' ).insert({ happy : true }, 'rabbit' ).then( ( data ) => { console .log(data); }); }).catch( ( err ) => { console .log(err); }); cloudant.db.create( 'alice' , (err) => { if (err) { console .log(err); } else { cloudant.use( 'alice' ).insert({ happy : true }, 'rabbit' , (err, data) => { if (err) { console .log(err); } else { console .log(data); } }); } });

The code snippets shown in this documentation use a variety of async/await, promises and callback styles. The library supports them all.

Initialization

To use Cloudant, add require('@cloudant/cloudant') in your code. The common style is that Cloudant (upper-case) is the package you load; whereas cloudant (lower-case) is your connection to your database (i.e. the result of calling Cloudant() ).

The cloudant client connection utilizes an agent with a configurable HTTP connection pool. As such the performance of the client is improved when re-using the cloudant client connection throughout an application instead of repeatedly re-instantiating. It is important to instantiate the cloudant connection only once during the application lifetime to reduce the overheads of memory usage and other resources such as unused connections.

You can initialize your client in one of the following ways:

1. Using a URL:

You can initialize Cloudant with a URL:

var Cloudant = require ( '@cloudant/cloudant' ); var cloudant = Cloudant( "http://MYUSERNAME:MYPASSWORD@localhost:5984" );

Note: It is preferred to pass credentials using the url and username and password configuration options rather than as part of the URL. However, if you choose to pass credentials in the user information subcomponent of the URL then they must be percent encoded. Specifically within either the username or password the characters : / ? # [ ] @ % MUST be precent-encoded, other characters MAY be percent encoded. For example for the username user123 and password colon:at@321 :

https :

Credentials must not be percent encoded when passing them via other configuration options besides url .

If you pass in username and password options and a url that contains credentials, the username and password will supercede the credentials within the url . For example, myusername and mypassword will be used in the code below during authentication:

var Cloudant = require ( '@cloudant/cloudant' ); var cloudant = Cloudant({ username : 'myusername' , password : 'mypassword' , url : 'http://user:pass@localhost:5984' });

2. Using account credentials:

2.1. Connecting to Cloudant

You can just pass your account, username and password:

var Cloudant = require ( '@cloudant/cloudant' ); var cloudant = Cloudant({ account : acct, username : me, password : password });

Notes:

If you use the account option then the account is appended with .cloudant.com . The url option is preferred as cloudant.com is no longer the preferred domain.

option then the account is appended with . The option is preferred as is no longer the preferred domain. If you omit username then the account will be used as the username . This is not recommended as the default username for newer Cloudant accounts does not match the account name.

You can use Cloudant with an alternative username and password. Just provide an additional username option when you initialize Cloudant. This will connect to your account, but using the username as the authenticated user. (And of course, use the appropriate password.)

var Cloudant = require ( '@cloudant/cloudant' ); var me = "nodejs" ; var otherUsername = "jhs" ; var otherPassword = process.env.other_cloudant_password; var cloudant = Cloudant({ account : me, username : otherUsername, password : otherPassword });

2.2. Connecting to Cloudant Local

If you use Cloudant Local, everything works exactly the same, except you provide a url parameter to indicate which server to use:

var cloudant = Cloudant({ url : "https://company.cloudant.local" , username : "somebody" , password : "secret" });

3. Using a VCAP_SERVICES environment variable:

You can initialize Cloudant directly from the VCAP_SERVICES environment variable. Just pass vcapServices and your vcapInstanceName (or alias instanceName ) in the client configuration:

var Cloudant = require ( '@cloudant/cloudant' ); var cloudant = Cloudant({ vcapInstanceName : 'foo' , vcapServices : JSON .parse(process.env.VCAP_SERVICES) });

You can also specify a vcapServiceName if your service name isn't the default, namely 'cloudantNoSQLDB'.

Note, if you only have a single Cloudant service then specifying the vcapInstanceName isn't required.

Initialization Callback

You can optionally provide a callback to the Cloudant initialization function. This will make the library automatically ping Cloudant to confirm the connection and that your credentials work.

Here is a simple example of initializing asynchronously, using its optional callback parameter:

var Cloudant = require ( '@cloudant/cloudant' ); var url = process.env.cloudant_url; var username = process.env.cloudant_username; var password = process.env.cloudant_password; Cloudant({ url : url, username : username, password : password }, function ( err, cloudant, pong ) { if (err) { return console .log( 'Failed to initialize Cloudant: ' + err.message); } console .log(pong); cloudant.db.list().then( ( body ) => { body.forEach( ( db ) => { console .log(db); }); }).catch( ( err ) => { console .log(err); }); });

Note: For legacy compatibility with older versions of the library using the initialization callback will always add the cookieauth plugin to the list of configured plugins. If you do not want to use cookieauth then you should not use this initialization callback, instead initalize the client without a callback and then call the ping function e.g.:

const c = new Cloudant({ url : 'http://localhost:5984' , username : 'somebody' , password : 'something' , plugins : [] }); c.ping() .then( console .log) .catch( console .log);

Callback Signature

Callback functions receive three arguments:

function ( err, body, headers ) {}

err - The error (if any). For example, fetching a document that doesn't exist:

var mydb = cloudant.db.use( 'mydb' ); mydb.get( 'non-existent-doc' , function ( err, data ) { console .log(err); });

{ Error : deleted at Object .clientCallback ( /usr/ src/app/node_modules/nano/lib/nano.js: 248 : 15 ) at Request._callback ( /usr/ src/app/node_modules/@cloudant/cloudant/lib/clientutils.js: 154 : 11 ) ... name: 'Error' , error : 'not_found' , reason : 'deleted' , scope : 'couch' , statusCode : 404 , request : { method : 'GET' , headers : { 'content-type' : 'application/json' , accept : 'application/json' }, uri : 'https://example.cloudant.com/mydb/non-existent-doc' }, headers : { 'x-couchdb-body-time' : '0' , 'x-couch-request-id' : '1c16b2b81f' , 'transfer-encoding' : 'chunked' , etag : '"7Q4MT2X8W1RO3JQOLSA4KGMV7"' , date : 'Fri, 27 Apr 2018 08:49:26 GMT' , 'content-type' : 'application/json' , 'cache-control' : 'must-revalidate' , statusCode : 404 , uri : 'https://example.cloudant.com/mydb/non-existent-doc' }, errid : 'non_200' , description : 'couch returned 404' }

As shown above, the corresponding database request , headers and statusCode are also returned in the error.

body - The HTTP response body (if no error). For example:

cloudant.db.list( function ( err, body, headers ) { console .log(body); });

[ '_replicator', '_users' ]

headers - The HTTP response headers (if no error). For example:

cloudant.db.list( function ( err, body, headers ) { console .log(headers); });

{ 'x-couchdb-body-time' : '0' , 'x-couch-request-id' : '591be401f1' , 'transfer-encoding' : 'chunked' , etag: '"7Q4MT2X8W1RO3JQOLSA4KGMV7"' , date : 'Fri, 27 Apr 2018 08:49:49 GMT' , 'content-type' : 'application/json' , 'cache-control' : 'must-revalidate' , statusCode: 200 , uri: 'http://localhost:5984/_all_dbs' }

Note that the statusCode and uri and also included amongst the response headers.

Request Plugins

The library is easily extendable via the use of plugins. They provide the ability to intercept a request:

Before the request is submitted to the server. After the response headers are received. If the underlying HTTP client emits an error event.

Plugins can be used to modify an outgoing request, edit an incoming response or even retry a request entirely.

Plugin Configuration

The maxAttempt is a global configuration that applies to all plugins. It's the maximum number of times the request will be attempted (default: 3).

All other configuration is plugin specific. It must be passed within an object to the plugins parameter in the client constructor. For example:

var cloudant = Cloudant({ url : myurl, maxAttempt : 5 , plugins : [ { iamauth : { iamApiKey : 'abcxyz' } }, { retry : { retryDelayMultiplier : 4 } } ]);

maxAttempt can not be overridden by plugin specific configuration.

The Plugins

cookieauth If there is no plugin specified this will be the default plugin. This plugin will automatically exchange your Cloudant credentials for a cookie. It will handle the authentication and ensure that the cookie is refreshed as required. For example: var cloudant = Cloudant({ url : myurl, username : username, password : password, plugins : 'cookieauth' }); The plugin will transparently call POST /_session to exchange your credentials for a cookie before proceeding with the document fetch. Note that all subsequent requests made using this client will also use cookie authentication. The library will automatically refresh the cookie on any 401 or 403 response. If you don't specify a username and password during the client construction then cookie authentication is disabled. You can turn off automatically refreshing cookie with the following configuration: var cloudant = Cloudant({ url : myurl, username : username, password : password, plugins : [ { cookieauth : { autoRenew : false } } ] }); iamauth IBM Cloud Identity & Access Management enables you to securely authenticate users and control access to all cloud resources consistently in the IBM Cloud Platform. This plugin will automatically exchange your IAM API key for a token. It will handle the authentication and ensure that the token is refreshed as required. For example: var cloudant = Cloudant({ url : myurl, plugins : { iamauth : { iamApiKey : 'xxxxxxxxxx' } } }); The production IAM token service at https://iam.cloud.ibm.com/identity/token is used by default. You can set iamTokenUrl in your plugin configuration to override this. To authenticate with the IAM token service set iamClientId and iamClientSecret in your plugin configuration. The plugin will retry failed requests to the token service (specifically 429 and 5xx responses) until the number of retry requests reaches maxAttempt . Be aware that retrying requests to the token service delays the client request. It also increases the number of token exchange attempts and therefore may result in rate limiting by the IAM token service. If the IAM token cannot be retrieved after the configured number of retries (either because the IAM token service is down or the IAM API key is incorrect) then an error is returned to the client. See IBM Cloud Identity and Access Management for more information. You can turn off automatically refreshing token with the following configuration: var cloudant = Cloudant({ url : myurl, plugins : [ { iamauth : { iamApiKey : 'xxxxxxxxxx' , autoRenew : false } } ] }); retry This plugin will retry requests on error (e.g. connection reset errors) or on a predetermined HTTP status code response using an exponential back-off. For example, Cloudant may reply with an HTTP 429 response because you've exceed the number of API requests in a given amount of time. You can ensure these requests are suitably retried: var cloudant = Cloudant({ url : myurl, maxAttempt : 5 , plugins : { retry : { retryErrors : false , retryStatusCodes : [ 429 ] } } }); The plugin has the following configuration options: retryDelayMultiplier The multiplication factor used for increasing the timeout after each subsequent attempt (default: 2).

retryErrors Automatically retry a request on error (e.g. connection reset errors) (default: true). Note that this will only retry errors encountered before the library starts to read response body data. After that point any errors (e.g. socket timeout reading from the server) will be returned to the caller (via callback or emitted error depending on the usage).

retryInitialDelayMsecs The initial retry delay in milliseconds (default: 500).

retryStatusCodes A list of HTTP status codes that should be retried (default: 429, 500, 501, 502, 503, 504).

Using Multiple Plugins

You can pass the plugins as an array, for example:

var cloudant = Cloudant({ url : myurl, plugins : [ 'cookieauth' , { retry : { retryDelayMultiplier : 4 } } ] });

The plugins are always executed in the order they are specified. Remember that all plugins are respected. If one requests a retry then it cannot be overruled by another. If two plugins request different delay times before the next retry attempt then the largest delay time is honoured.

Be aware that if you don't specify any plugins then the cookieauth plugin will automatically be added. To disable all plugins you can pass an empty array as the plugin list, i.e. Cloudant({ url: myurl, plugins: [] }) .

API Reference

Cloudant is a wrapper around the Nano library and as such, Nano's documentation should be consulted for:

This library adds documentation for the following:

Authorization and Cloudant API Keys

Cloudant API keys are part of the legacy access controls. They are different from the access control mechanisms offered by IBM Cloud IAM. See here for more details.

This feature interfaces with the Cloudant authorization API.

Use the authorization feature to generate new Cloudant API keys to access your data. A Cloudant API key is basically a username/password pair for granting others access to your data, without giving them the keys to the castle.

Generate a Cloudant API key

var Cloudant = require ( '@cloudant/cloudant' ); var url = process.env.cloudant_url; var username = process.env.cloudant_username; var password = process.env.cloudant_password; var cloudant = Cloudant({ url : url, username : username, password :password }); cloudant.generate_api_key( function ( err, api ) { if (err) { throw err; } console .log( 'API key: %s' , api.key); console .log( 'Password for this key: %s' , api.password); console .log( '' ); var db = "animals" ; var security = { nobody : [], nodejs : [ '_reader' , '_writer' , '_admin' , '_replicator' ] }; security[api.key] = [ '_reader' , '_writer' ]; var db = cloudant.db.use(db); db.set_security(security, function ( err, result ) { if (err) { throw err; } console .log( 'Set security for ' + db); console .log(result); console .log( '' ); db.get_security( function ( err, result ) { if (err) { throw err; } console .log( 'Got security for ' + db); console .log(result); }); }); });

Output:

API key : thandoodstrenterprourete Password for this key : Eivln4jPiLS8BoTxjXjVukDT Set security for animals { ok : true } Got security for animals { cloudant : { nobody: [], thandoodstrenterprourete: [ '_reader' , '_writer' ], nodejs: [ '_reader' , '_writer' , '_admin' , '_replicator' ] } }

See the Authorization documentation for further details.

Use a Cloudant API Key

To use a Cloudant API key, initialize a new Cloudant connection, and provide an additional "key" option when you initialize Cloudant. This will connect to your account, but using the "key" as the authenticated user. (And of course, use the appropriate password associated with the Cloudant API key.)

var Cloudant = require ( '@cloudant/cloudant' ); var cloudant = Cloudant({ url : url, key :api.key, password :api.password });

CORS

You must enable Cross-Origin Resource Sharing (CORS) to access your Cloudant database from a web application that is served from a domain other than your Cloudant account.

To enable CORS from any domain: cloudant.set_cors({ enable_cors : true , allow_credentials : true , origins : [ '*' ]}).then( ( data ) => { }).catch( ( err ) => { });

To enable access from a list of specified domains: cloudant.set_cors({ enable_cors : true , allow_credentials : true , origins : [ 'https://example.com' , 'https://www.example.com' ]}).then( ( data ) => { }).catch( ( err ) => { });

To disable CORS access: cloudant.set_cors({ enable_cors : false , origins : [] }).then( ( data ) => { }).catch( ( err ) => { });

To fetch the current CORS configuration: cloudant.get_cors().then( ( data ) => { }).catch( ( err ) => { });

See CORS for further details.

Cloudant Query

This feature interfaces with Cloudant's query functionality. See the Cloudant Query documentation for details.

As with Nano, when working with a database (as opposed to the root server), run the .db.use() method.

var db = cloudant.db.use( 'my_db' )

To see all the indexes in a database, call the database .index() method with a callback function.

db.index( function ( err, result ) { if (err) { throw err; } console .log( 'The database has %d indexes' , result.indexes.length); for ( var i = 0 ; i < result.indexes.length; i++) { console .log( ' %s (%s): %j' , result.indexes[i].name, result.indexes[i].type, result.indexes[i].def); } result.should.have.a.property( 'indexes' ).which.is.an.Array; done(); });

Output:

The database has 3 indexes _all_docs (special): {"fields":[{"_id":"asc"}]} first- name ( json ): {"fields":[{"name":"asc"}]} last- name ( json ): {"fields":[{"name":"asc"}]}

To create an index, use the same .index() method but with an extra initial argument: the index definition. For example, to make an index on middle names in the data set:

var first_name = { name : 'first-name' , type : 'json' , index :{ fields :[ 'name' ] }} db.index(first_name, function ( err, response ) { if (err) { throw err; } console .log( 'Index creation result: %s' , response.result); });

Output:

Index creation result: created

To query using the index, use the .find() method.

db.find({ selector : { name : 'Alice' } }, function ( err, result ) { if (err) { throw err; } console .log( 'Found %d documents with name Alice' , result.docs.length); for ( var i = 0 ; i < result.docs.length; i++) { console .log( ' Doc id: %s' , result.docs[i]._id); } });

Cloudant Search

This feature interfaces with Cloudant's search functionality. See the Cloudant Search documentation for details.

First, when working with a database (as opposed to the root server), run the .use() method.

var db = cloudant.db.use( 'my_db' )

In this example, we will begin with some data to search: a collection of books.

var books = [ { author : "Charles Dickens" , title : "David Copperfield" }, { author : "David Copperfield" , title : "Tales of the Impossible" }, { author : "Charles Dickens" , title : "Great Expectation" } ] db.bulk({ docs :books }, function ( err ) { if (err) { throw err; } console .log( 'Inserted all documents' ); });

To create a Cloudant Search index, create a design document the normal way you would with Nano, the database .insert() method.

To see all the indexes in a database, call the database .index() method with a callback function.

var book_indexer = function ( doc ) { if (doc.author && doc.title) { index( 'title' , doc.title); index( 'author' , doc.author); } } var ddoc = { _id : '_design/library' , indexes : { books : { analyzer : { name : 'standard' }, index : book_indexer } } }; db.insert(ddoc, function ( err, result ) { if (err) { throw err; } console .log( 'Created design document with books index' ); });

To query this index, use the database .search() method. The first argument is the design document name, followed by the index name, and finally an object with your search parameters.

db.search( 'library' , 'books' , { q : 'author:dickens' }, function ( err, result ) { if (err) { throw err; } console .log( 'Showing %d out of a total %d books by Dickens' , result.rows.length, result.total_rows); for ( var i = 0 ; i < result.rows.length; i++) { console .log( 'Document id: %s' , result.rows[i].id); } });

Cloudant Geospatial

This feature interfaces with Cloudant's geospatial features. See the Cloudant Geospatial documentation for details.

Begin with a database, and insert documents in GeoJSON format. Documents should have "type" set to "Feature" and also "geometry" with a valid GeoJSON value. For example:

var db = cloudant.db.use( 'my_db' ) var cities = [ { "_id" : "Boston" , "type" : "Feature" , "geometry" : { "type" : "Point" , "coordinates" : [ -71.063611 , 42.358056 ] } }, { "_id" : "Houston" , "type" : "Feature" , "geometry" : { "type" : "Point" , "coordinates" : [ -95.383056 , 29.762778 ] } }, { "_id" : "Ruston" , "type" : "Feature" , "geometry" : { "type" : "Point" , "coordinates" : [ -92.640556 , 32.529722 ] } } ]; db.bulk({ docs : cities }, function ( err ) { if (err) { throw err; } console .log( 'Inserted all cities' ); });

To make a spatial index of these documents, create a design document with "st_indexes" populated with a JavaScript indexing function.

var city_indexer = function ( doc ) { if (doc.geometry && doc.geometry.coordinates) { st_index(doc.geometry); } }; var ddoc = { _id : '_design/city' , st_indexes : { city_points : { index : city_indexer } } }; db.insert(ddoc, function ( err, result ) { if (err) { throw err; } console .log( 'Created design document with city index' ); });

To query this index, use the database .geo() method. The first argument is the design document name, followed by the index name, and finally an object with your search parameters.

var query = { lat : 42.447222 , lon : -71.225 , radius : 25000 , include_docs : true }; db.geo( 'city' , 'city_points' , query, function ( err, result ) { if (err) { throw err; } console .log( 'Cities found: %d' , result.rows.length); console .log(result.rows[ 0 ].doc._id); });

TypeScript Support

TypeScript is a superset of JavaScript which primarily provides optional static typing, classes and interfaces. One of the big benefits is to enable IDEs to provide a richer environment for spotting common errors as you type the code.

The nodejs-cloudant package includes TypeScript declaration files. It also pulls in declaration files for its core dependencies (namely nano and request ).

TypeScript compiles to clean, simple JavaScript code which runs on any browser, in Node.js, or in any JavaScript engine that supports ECMAScript 3 (or newer).

See here for further details.

Advanced Features

Partitioned Databases

Partitioned databases introduce the ability for a user to create logical groups of documents called partitions by providing a partition key with each document.

Ensure your Cloudant cluster has the partitions feature enabled. A full list of enabled features can be retrieved by calling the Cloudant ping() method.

cloudant.ping().then( ( body ) => { console .log(body.features_flags) })

Creating a partitioned database

await cloudant.db.create( 'my-partitioned-db' , { partitioned : true })

Handling documents

The document ID contains both the partition key and document key in the form <partitionkey>:<documentkey> where:

Partition Key (string). Must be non-empty. Must not contain colons (as this is the partition key delimiter) or begin with an underscore.

Document Key (string). Must be non-empty. Must not begin with an underscore.

Be aware that _design documents and _local documents must not contain a partition key as they are global definitions.

Create a document

const doc = { _id : 'canidae:dog' , name : 'Dog' , latin : 'Canis lupus familiaris' } await db.insert(doc)

Get a document

await db.get( 'canidae:dog' )

Get partition information

To fetch the information about a single partition, use the partitionInfo function and pass a partition key:

await db.partitionInfo( 'canidae' )

Get all documents from a partition

To fetch all of the documents from a partition, use the partitionedList function:

await db.partitionedList( 'canidae' , { include_docs : true })

Partitioned Cloudant Query

❗ To run partitioned queries the database itself must be partitioned. ❗

Create a partitioned index

To create an index that is partitioned, ensure that the partitioned: true field is set when calling the insert function, to instruct Cloudant to create a partitioned query, instead of a global one:

const i = { ddoc : 'partitioned-query' , index : { fields : [ 'name' ] }, name : 'name-index' , partitioned : true , type : 'json' } await db.index(i)

Find within a partition

To perform a Cloudant Query in a single partition, use the partitionedFind (or partitionedFindAsStream ) function:

await db.partitionedFind( 'canidae' , { 'selector' : { 'name' : 'Wolf' }})

Partitioned Search

❗ To run partitioned searches the database itself must be partitioned. ❗

Create a partitioned search index

To create a Cloudant Search index that is partitioned, write a design document to the database containing the index definition. Use options.partitioned = true to specify that this is a partitioned index:

const func = function ( doc ) { index( 'name' , doc.name) index( 'latin' , doc.latin) } const ddoc = { _id : '_design/search-ddoc' , indexes : { search-index: { index : func.toString() } }, options : { partitioned : true } } await db.insert(ddoc)

Search within a partition

To perform a Cloudant Search against a pre-existing Cloudant Search index, use the partitionedSearch function:

const params = { q : 'name:\'Wolf\'' } await db.partitionedSearch( 'canidae' , 'search-ddoc' , 'search-index' , params)

MapReduce Views

❗ To run partitioned views the database itself must be partitioned. ❗

Creating a partitioned MapReduce view

To create a MapReduce view, ensure the options.partitioned flag is set to true to indicate to Cloudant that this is a partitioned rather than a global view:

const func = function ( doc ) { emit(doc.family, doc.weight) } const ddoc = { _id : '_design/view-ddoc' , views : { family-weight: { map : func.toString(), reduce : '_sum' } }, options : { partitioned : true } } await db.insert(ddoc)

Querying a partitioned MapReduce view

To direct a query to a pre-existing partitioned MapReduce view, use the partitionedView (or partitionedViewAsStream ) function:

const params = {} await db.partitionedView( 'canidae' , 'view-ddoc' , 'family-weight' , params)

Global indexes

A partitioned database may still have global Cloudant Query, Cloudant Search and MapReduce indexes. Create the indexes as normal but be sure to supply false as the partitioned flag, to indicate you need a global index. Then query your index as normal using db.find , db.search or db.view .

Debugging

Enable debugging output by setting the following environment variable:

export DEBUG=cloudant*

There are several debuggers used within the library. You can capture output from a specific debugger. Here are some examples:

DEBUG="cloudant:client" Only show events from the underlying request client.

Only show events from the underlying request client. DEBUG="cloudant:plugins*" Only show events from plugins.

Only show events from plugins. DEBUG="cloudant:plugins:cookieauth" Only show events from the cookie authentication plugin (if enabled).

Only show events from the cookie authentication plugin (if enabled). DEBUG="cloudant:plugins:iamauth" Only show events from the IAM authentication plugin (if enabled).

You can also get debugging output from nodejs-cloudant dependencies too:

export DEBUG=cloudant*,nano export NODE_DEBUG=request

This will show all HTTP requests and responses made by the library. Be aware that credentials are also logged.

Advanced Configuration

Besides the url , username and password options, you can add an optional requestDefaults value, which will initialize Request (the underlying HTTP library) as you need it.

var options = { "url" : "https://myaccountid.cloudantnosqldb.appdomain.cloud" , "username" : "myuser" , "password" : "secret" , "requestDefaults" : { "proxy" : "http://localhost:8080" } } var cloudant = require ( '@cloudant/cloudant' )(opts);

Please check Request for more information on the defaults. They support features like cookie jar, proxies, ssl, etc.

TLS 1.2 Support

If your server enforces the use of TLS 1.2 then the nodejs-cloudant client will continue to work as expected (assuming you're running a version of Node/OpenSSL that supports TLS 1.2).

Pool size and open sockets

A very important configuration parameter if you have a high traffic website and are using Cloudant is setting up the pool size. By default, the nodejs-cloudant agent is configured to use a maximum of 6 sockets.

You can change the maximum number of sockets by passing a custom agent to requestDefaults .

Here is an example where the agent is configured with a maximum of 50 sockets and a keep-alive time of 30s:

var protocol = require ( 'https' ); var myagent = new protocol.Agent({ keepAlive : true , keepAliveMsecs : 30000 , maxSockets : 50 }); var cloudant = require ( '@cloudant/cloudant' )({ url : "https://myaccountid.cloudantnosqldb.appdomain.cloud" , username : "myuser" , password : "secret" , requestDefaults : { agent : myagent } });

For more details, refer to the Request documentation and examples.

Extending the Cloudant Library

Cloudant is minimalistic but you can add your own features with cloudant.request(opts, callback)

For example, to create a function to retrieve a specific revision of the panda document:

function getpandarev ( rev, callback ) { cloudant.request({ db : 'alice' , doc : 'panda' , method : 'get' , params : { rev : rev } }, callback) } getpandarev( '4-2e6cdc4c7e26b745c2881a24e0eeece2' , function ( err, body ) { if (!err) console .log(body) })

Pipes

When using the *AsStream functions instead of a Promise a request object is returned that may be piped as a stream. For example:

cloudant.db.listAsStream() .on( 'error' , function ( error ) { console .log( 'ERROR' ); }) .on( 'end' , function ( error ) { console .log( 'DONE' ); }) .pipe(process.stdout);

Note that there are no callbacks when using these streams and event listeners must be used instead.

Development and Contribution

This is an open-source library, published under the Apache 2.0 license. We very much welcome contributions to the project so if you would like to contribute (even if it's fixing a typo in the README!) simply

Fork this repository. Visit https://github.com/cloudant/nodejs-cloudant and click the "Fork" button.

Commit changes into your copy of the repository

When you're ready, create a Pull Request to contribute your changes back into this project

If you're not confident about being able to fix a problem yourself, or want to simply report an issue then please.

Local Development

To join the effort developing this project, start from our GitHub page: https://github.com/cloudant/nodejs-cloudant

First clone this project from GitHub, and then install its dependencies using NPM.

git clone https://github.com/cloudant/nodejs-cloudant npm install

Test Suite

We use NPM to handle running the test suite. To run the comprehensive test suite, just run npm test .

You can also run the tests with verbose output using npm test-verbose

Migrating to cloudant-node-sdk library

We have a newly supported Cloudant Node.js SDK named cloudant-node-sdk. For advice on migrating from this module see MIGRATION.md.

License

Copyright (c) 2016 IBM Cloudant, Inc. All rights reserved.

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at

http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.

